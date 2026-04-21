Former two-time premiership-winning five-eighth James Maloney has signalled his desire to become the new NSW Blues assistant coach for the 2026 series.

On the Big Sports Breakfast radio show on Tuesday, it was revealed incumbent assistant Dean Young informed head coach Laurie Daley of his omission for the series this year.

Young will be stepping into the St George Illawarra Dragons head coaching position in an interim role for the rest of the year to help get their season back on track after a zero and six start saw Shane Flanagan part ways with the Red V.

It has now turned the attention towards who will fill the role for Daley to help bring the shield back to Sydney.

Maloney revealed on news.com.au's The Extended Bench that he wants to be a part of the Blues coaching ranks.

“I'd love to be involved in Origin. 100% I'd love to be involved in Origin,” Maloney said.

"Whether that happens, I don't know, but yeah, definitely it's something I loved. I think I understand what works and how you have to play at that level.