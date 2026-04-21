Former two-time premiership-winning five-eighth James Maloney has signalled his desire to become the new NSW Blues assistant coach for the 2026 series.
On the Big Sports Breakfast radio show on Tuesday, it was revealed incumbent assistant Dean Young informed head coach Laurie Daley of his omission for the series this year.
Young will be stepping into the St George Illawarra Dragons head coaching position in an interim role for the rest of the year to help get their season back on track after a zero and six start saw Shane Flanagan part ways with the Red V.
It has now turned the attention towards who will fill the role for Daley to help bring the shield back to Sydney.
Maloney revealed on news.com.au's The Extended Bench that he wants to be a part of the Blues coaching ranks.
“I'd love to be involved in Origin. 100% I'd love to be involved in Origin,” Maloney said.
"Whether that happens, I don't know, but yeah, definitely it's something I loved. I think I understand what works and how you have to play at that level.
“I don't know if I'd go back to full-time coaching in the NRL because I didn't like blocking out your calendar from mid-November to the first week of October, which has been my life for so long.
“Because I want my weekends free to watch my own kids and all that, but Origin is such a big part of footy and what goes on, and it goes for like a six-week spell. It would be awesome to be involved in.”
Maloney represented NSW 14 times in his career, famously leading them to consecutive series victories in 2018 and 2019, which effectively ended Queensland's dominant era.
His ambition for helping the Blues hasn't just recently started, but when Michael Maguire departed the head coach role in 2024, Maloney spoke with the NSWRL head honchos about taking over as the lead coach.
“When Madge (Michael Maguire) left I spoke to Dave Trodden (NSWRL CEO). I called him and went I'll coach them,” Maloney added.
“I threw my hand up and that and obviously I don't make those decisions but there was all these people going ‘No one wants the job', and I was like mate I'd coach them in a heartbeat.
“I know Origin”.
Daley, along with the Blues, will be narrowing their focus to rectify a poor series last year, which saw QLD win a decider in Sydney last year, losing the match 24-12.