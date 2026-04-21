The Brisbane Broncos' title defence has gotten off to a shaky start after a horror injury count.

Headlining that list includes Clive Churchill hero Reece Walsh, who, although is out with a cheekbone injury, was spotted in hospital last week with an injury to his foot.

Thankfully, it was a gash and won't extend his time on the sidelines.

Although wide rumours speculated that he may return this week against the Bulldogs, Maguire has settled the noise by giving an important update on the superstar fullback's status.

"I'm hoping Reece might be back next week," Maguire told SEN radio.

"Could be the week after but he is working hard in the background. He is seeing the surgeons next week and they're happy with how he is coming along. He just poked his toenail, he'll be right."

The Broncos' courageous win on Saturday night against the Wests Tigers came at another enormous cost, with Payne Haas expected to miss six weeks with an MCL injury.

Followed by injuries to Kotoni Staggs, who, although finished the game, played through a plantar fascia issue in his foot.

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Along with Walsh's replacement, Jesse Arthars, suffering a tear to the interosseous membrane in his leg.

Both have been named to face the Bulldogs, but eyebrows have been raised at whether they are fit and if Maguire will scratch them late.

If the Broncos can win even just half of their games by the mid-way point of the season, it will be deemed a win.

Brisbane have won seven of their last eight games against the Bulldogs, and Maguire has won six of his last seven matches against the Belmore-based club.

For now, the Broncos will have to rely on their squad depth when they host them at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night, which is shaping up to be a blockbuster clash.