Reece Walsh has had a rough start to the Brisbane Broncos' title defence season. After suffering a fractured cheekbone in his Round 5 clash against the Gold Coast Titans, he has been hospitalised with a gash to his foot, only two weeks after his facial injury.

The Courier Mail is reporting Walsh was spotted at Wesley Hospital on Monday; however, it seems the cut won't affect his injury timeline with his cheekbone.

“Reece is fine,” Maguire told the Courier Mail.

“He got a cut to his foot walking around in the yard at home, but it's nothing serious, which is good news.”

Although the star fullback was seen with a bandaged foot and on crutches, the injury is reportedly not as serious as it looked from the eyewitness.

Walsh was celebrating his 100th NRL game when he collided with Titans utility Kurtis Morrin while attempting to save a try close to the line.

The Broncos confirmed he will return in four to six weeks from the date of his milestone match.

Despite not being a serious injury, it adds to the concerning casualty ward list currently stacking up at the Broncos, which has seen Ben Hunt, Adam Reynolds, Cory Paix and Blake Mozer all missing time during their season.