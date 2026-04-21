Truthfully, I needed a good round of footy this weekend. We all did. We deserved it.

Round 6 dished up a series of officiation howlers that had us all wondering if the off-season is thad bad after all?

Thankfully, Round 7 delivered in a big way in reminding us why this is the greatest game of all.

A series of upsets, close games and talking points on the field soothed the soul to say the least!

The inconsistent nature of results makes for a fun, yet difficult, weekly Rankings. First and 17th are easy, anywhere in between though is up for discussion.

Find out where your team landed on this week's Power Rankings, following Round 7.

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers bounced back to winning ways, albeit in Golden Point, in oppressive conditions in Darwin.

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A horror injury to Mitch Kenny provided the only negative on the night. The Panthers back five all ran for over 180 metres each in the 88% humidity.

A long turnaround will see them play in Newcastle on Sunday. Tom Jenkings will be looking to add to his ridiculous amount of tries already.

2. New Zealand Warriors (5)

The Warriors 28-20 win over the Titans looks a lot closer than the game felt. They were the much better side and switched off late.

Jackson Ford extended his lead atop the Dally M list while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck continues to look far more at home in the centres.

The Warriors host the Dolphins on Anzac Day. This could be the game of the week.

3. Brisbane Broncos (4)

The Broncos returned to the winner's circle with a magnificent, against the odds win over the red hot Tigers at Campbelltown.

Adam Reynolds kicked the field goal to deliver the 21-20 victory but unheralded stars Xavier Willison and Ben Talty set it up.

The baby Broncos can make it two in a row when they host the Bulldogs on Friday night. Big ask but why not?

4. Wests Tigers (2)

The Tigers fell to the Broncos in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night to have their win streak snapped.

Terrell May put in one of the shifts of the weekend with 236 metres in a slug fest while Jahream Bula was again very, very good. Apisai Koroisau has to be picked for NSW.

Leichhardt Oval, and the Tigers, will host Thursday night's blockbuster against the Raiders. There will be points in this one!

5. South Sydney Rabbitohs (7)

Latrell Mitchell was the star of the round with four tries, four line-breaks and 11 tackle breaks as his Bunnies flogged the Dragons 30 points to 12.

Matthew Dufty returned to the NRL with 333 run metres and a try against his old team. Brandon Smith had his best game in literal years.

The Bunnies travel to Melbourne on Anzac Day night with a chance to deliver a historic six straight loss for the Storm.

6. Manly Sea Eagles (12)

A month ago, of you'd have told me the Sea Eagles would sit sixth here on the back of a three game win streak, my eyes couldn't roll quick enough.

The 38-6 win over the Cowboys means they've scored 118 points during Kieran Foran's three week stint as new coach. Incredible areas!

Manly are back at Brookie with a great chance to secure their first home win of the season against the Eels on Sunday afternoon.

7. Sydney Roosters (8)

For the second straight week the Roosters put on a second half blitz to blow their opponent out of the water. This time it was Newcastle on the receiving end.

James Tedesco was massive in the 38-24 win, while Mark Nawaqanitawase pushed his Origin claims with two tries. Hugo Savala has been so good in the centres. What a player he is turning out to be.

They will start the shortest priced favourites in living history this Anzac Day against the Dragons.

8. North Queensland Cowboys (3)

The Cowboys four game win streak was snapped, brutally at the hands of Manly on Thursday night. The 38-6 loss was unexpected yet worrying.

Scott Drinkwater was reduced to a spectator while the Cowboys outside men spent all night chasing shadows. Not a good night in Townsville, at all.

The up and down Sharks are in town this Friday night. The Cowboys will want to get back to winning ways right away here.

9. Cronulla Sharks (9)

The Sharks had the bye this weekend. Hopefully they used it to decide what type of team they want to be for the rest of 2026.

Sione Katoa has been dropped for their trip to Townsville although that provides a Jaxon Purdue vs Sifa Talakai match up that has me unexcited.

Both teams can make a statement on Friday evening.

10. Newcastle Knights (6)

The Knights produced a Jekyll & Hyde performance this week in their 38-24 loss to the Roosters.

Fletcher Hunt crossed for a first half hatty as his side lead the Chooks 24-12 at the break. That was all she wrote though as Newcastle barely touched the ball in the second stanza.

A sold out home crowd on Sunday should lift them in their clash against the Panthers.

11. The Dolphins (10)

The Dolphins had some brilliant moments in horrible conditions despite losing to the Panthers in Darwin.

Herbie Farnworth was the best player on the park, despite the result and is now undoubtedly the best centre in the game. Jake Averillo may be the most under valued player in the comp.

A tough away trip to the Warriors on Anzac Day awaits. I am so excited for this game. it could legit be anything!

12. Canberra Raiders (13)

The Raiders resigned the Melbourne Storm to a fifth straight loss on Friday evening via a 26-22 win in the capital.

Simi Sasagi continues to prove to be the breakout player of the season with yet another best on ground performance. Ethan Strange was super classy as the lead half.

Thursday night sees them run out at Leichhardt Oval to play the Tigers in what should be a super entertaining contest.

13. Parramatta Eels (16)

The Eels continued their up and down run as they absolutely blasted the Bulldogs off the park on Sunday.

Ronald Volkman put in a special shift during the 38-20 romp. Junior Paulo turned the clock back and won the middle for his side.

They travel to Brookvale Oval to play old enemies the Sea Eagles on Sunday. Who knows? Could be two straight upsets for the blue and gold!

14. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (11)

The Bulldogs were so far removed, in a negative way, from the team that beat the Panthers last week in losing to the Eels.

Bronson Xerri was absolutely magnificent out wide but otherwise they were dire. To cop 38 points to a vastly undermanned Eels side is not good.

They need to bounce back and beat the baby Broncos on Friday night.

15. Melbourne Storm (14)

Did we ever believe we'd see the Melbourne Storm 15th? In any rankings, ever!? Well, here we are.

They were better this week than last, but since when is that good enough for Craig Bellamy and co?

They better win on Anzac Day against the Bunnies or they'll set a new losing record, of six. Unfathomable!

16. Gold Coast Titans (15)

The Titans crossed for three late tries in their 28-20 loss to the Warriors to make it look far closer than the game felt.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui looks to be back to form with another monster effort. Phillip Sami is piling up 250 run metre games for laughs. Unfortunately the spark of last week was nowhere to be found.

A bye this week should allow Josh Hannay to take stock and hopefully decide on a preferred line-up. They need AJ Brimson back in the set up ASAP.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (17)

Valentine Holmes missing 13 tackles summed up the Dragons "effort" on Saturday night against the Bunnies.

Dragons fans stood in silence at Matt Duffy scored against his old side, because of course he did. Damien Cook was amazing despite being recalled late due to an injury in warm up.

Dean Young will coach the side this week. His first assignment? Anzac Day against the red hot Roosters. Yikes!