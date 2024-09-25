The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly rejected a player swap for representative winger Josh Addo-Carr, whose future remains unclear after he was hit with a breach notice from the NRL.

Finally given an official breach notice after failing two roadside drug tests, there has been constant chatter surrounding Addo-Carr's future and if he will be given an early release from the remaining 12 months of his contract with the Bulldogs.

While not confirmed, it is understood that his punishment will be a four-match suspension and a $15,000 fine, per News Corp.

Linked with an exit from the club as early as last week, many journalists and pundits believe that the $550,000-a-season winger could be on the lookout for a new team as early as the end of this week and before the end of his current contract, which expires at the end of the 2025 season.

According to News Corp, the St George Illawarra Dragons offered a player swap for Addo-Carr involving Mikaele Ravalawa for next season, but the Bulldogs subsequently rejected the offer.

It is no surprise that the potential swap deal was rejected, considering Ravalawa is on the outs of the Dragons and is likely to find himself without a club sooner rather than later - he has been linked with an exit as early as July after being dropped down to the NSW Cup.

The Bulldogs also don't need another outside back in their books, as they have Blake Wilson, Jonathan Sua, Blake Taaffe, Joash Papalii, and Eli Clark waiting in the wings to be called up.

While the Dragons were reportedly unsuccessful in the hunt for Addo-Carr, he is likely to gain more interest in the coming weeks in the lead-up to November 1, when he is free to speak with rival teams.

Speaking on Freddy and The Eighth, Andrew Johns believes that Addo-Carr will find himself at the South Sydney Rabbitohs under Wayne Bennett if he is released from the remainder of his contract at the Bulldogs.

"It's hard to think who needs wingers," Johns said.

"I'd like to see him go to South Sydney under Wayne. Their outside backs are Taane Milne, Tyrone Munro and Alex Johnston - but he ruptured his Achilles.

"I think he would fit in with the Indigenous [community]. It would be nice to see him go to the Bunnies, he'd be a really good fit."