What a week it has been for the Bulldogs and their fan base.
A first Finals appearance since 2016 dominated headlines and led to an all-time record crowd for week one of the Finals.
Unfortunately, it wasn't all positive for fans in blue and white as one of their stars, Josh Addo-Carr, made headlines for negative reasons.
Avoiding all that for now, the likely outcome is his being removed from the club.
Phil Gould is not the man you want to be allowed to make a fool of himself in the media. It's expected the Dogs supremo will make the tough call and release Addo-Carr in the coming days.
Should that eventuate, I have no doubt there are a host of clubs right now trying to hide a grin.
Below are five potential landing spots for Josh Addo-Carr, should he depart the Bulldogs:
The Dragons are currently very active in the player market, for good reason.
They've added Valetine Holmes and Damian Cook, with more signings expected to be announced.
Recently they were told by the management of Reagan Campbell-Gillard that the former Origin prop would not be wearing the Red V next season.
Considering the rumoured size of any potential RCG contract, there is obviously cap space there for the Dragons.
If Josh Addo-Carr was to come up, Shane Flanagan is certainly one coach who hasn't had qualms dealing with these type of situations in the past.
Todd Carney played some brilliant football at the Sharks, although probably isn't the best example of things working out.
Moses Suli has been a revelation at the Dragons and has recently been re-signed. That wasn't a Flanagan purchase but he signed off on the extension.
The Dragons also need a star winger having lost Zac Lomax and with Mikaele Ravalawa linked with an exit.
JAC is set up in Sydney but looks like he needs a fresh start. I can absolutely see that coming in the Red V.