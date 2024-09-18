What a week it has been for the Bulldogs and their fan base.

A first Finals appearance since 2016 dominated headlines and led to an all-time record crowd for week one of the Finals.

Unfortunately, it wasn't all positive for fans in blue and white as one of their stars, Josh Addo-Carr, made headlines for negative reasons.

Avoiding all that for now, the likely outcome is his being removed from the club.

Phil Gould is not the man you want to be allowed to make a fool of himself in the media. It's expected the Dogs supremo will make the tough call and release Addo-Carr in the coming days.

Should that eventuate, I have no doubt there are a host of clubs right now trying to hide a grin.

Below are five potential landing spots for Josh Addo-Carr, should he depart the Bulldogs: