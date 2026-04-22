Craig Fitzgibbon has been well noted for his dislike of change during his tenure at the Cronulla Sharks.

He and his recruitment staff took that to a new level in 2026, signing zero players to their Top 30. Sharks fans will point out Harrison Hassett joined from the Penrith Panthers, but he is not Top 30.

That followed the club almost losing KL Iro over a refusal to kick his career off when it needed to, and ongoing issues playing juniors, with the (it has to be noted departing at season's end) Chris Vea'ila and Michael Gabrael headlining the list of players struggling to get minutes.

Just ask my colleague Dan Nichols what he reckons of Cronulla's team lists and contracts for youngsters - only do it if you have half an hour to have your ear chewed off.

Team list Tuesday has been a long-running debate among Sharks fans since Fitzgibbon commenced his tenure too - some have taken to calling it “copy and paste Tuesday”.

So when coach Fitzgibbon elected to axe Sione Katoa to jersey number 22 for this weekend's clash against the North Queensland Cowboys, shuffling Mawene Hiroti to the wing and bringing Siosifa Talakai into the centres, eyebrows were raised.

As one Sharks fan told me, "the club should have told us to sit down first."

The move is a big one from Fitzgibbon - it shows he isn't going to sit there and cop defensive weaknesses all season.

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Whether Talakai was the right option in the centres is up for dispute. He is also leaving to Perth at the end of the year, is clearly better suited to being an impact forward at this stage of his career, and it actively snubs both Vea'ila and Gabrael, but that is frankly another discussion for another day.

What the axing of Katoa does do, just weeks out from the surprise early return of Ronaldo Mulitao from an ACL injury, is likely confirms he will depart the club at the end of the year.

Both Katoa and young gun Sam Stonestreet, who signed a one-year extension for 2026 amid reported interest from the St George Illawarra Dragons and reported questions around his attitude from the Sharks, Dragons and other clubs, are both off-contract at the end of this year.

With Mulitalo out, but signed long-term, it was clear that Katoa and Stonestreet, who started the year on opposite sides of the park, were in a shootout to not only partner Mulitalo when he returned, but also win a contract in the Shire.

It's now clear that, even with weeks to spare, Stonestreet has won the race.

Katoa is experienced and hasn't by any means had a bad start to the season, but the fact he has been dropped over perceived defensive weaknesses so that Talakai, also departing and not a centre anymore, can start, tells you everything you need to know.

While Stonestreet now has the runway cleared to sign a likely long-term deal with the black, white and blue - the only club he has ever wanted to play for it should be added - it opens the pathway for the Perth Bears to strike again.

They have already signed two from the Sharks in Talakai and Vea'ila, but Katoa now seems the obvious option.

It has always been felt that one of their starting wingers in 2027 would come from the Sharks, and now they know which one they can make a significant play for.

PERTH BEARS SIGNING TRACKER

As it stands, the Bears have 16 confirmed signings for 2026, with Nick Meaney, Sean Russell and Luke Laulilii the likely wing options, while Harry Newman can also play there.

There is little doubt Meaney and Russell could be used in other positions - either fullback or centre - and that the Bears need more depth in their back five.

Katoa could well want to stay in Sydney, and some clubs - namely the St George Illawarra Dragons - will probably hammer the door down for him, but the Bears should be cashed up and ready to make a play for him.

Arguably the wing and dummy half are their next two priorities, although they still need more forwards.

Katoa needs to be a priority for the Bears.

That's not to say he is finished as a Shark - he is still in the 22-man squad for the trip to Townsville, and it would be a surprise if he just suddenly never wears the black, white and blue again.

But for now, it's clear which way the club are leaning, and clear what the winger needs to be doing for the good of his own career.

Don't be shocked if Stonestreet's re-signing is imminent.