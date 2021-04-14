Angus Chrichton has been rewarded for a terrific start to the season with the Roosters offering him a new one-year deal, per NRL.com.

While skipper Boyd Cordner has been out with concussion issues, Chrichton has stepped up and recaptured some of his career best form.

His hot form has many experts predicting he will be a lock for State Of Origin later in the year.

SEE ALSO: Could Gold Coast recruit Herman Ese’ese join bereft Cowboys?

There had been plenty of interest from other clubs for the services of Chrichton but his heart was set on the sands of Bondi.

Chrichton came into the Roosters on a lucrative deal and after struggling to justify the contract in 2019, he found some brilliant form through 2020.

NRL.com.au reports that a one-year deal is his preference due to the uncertainty around both the NRL salary cap going forward.