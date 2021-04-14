The departure of Cowboys veteran Josh McGuire has left the North Queensland needing reinforcements in their forward structure and they may need to look outside their own four walls for the ideal man.

Fox Sports are reporting that Gold Coast prop Herman Ese’ese has been bandied about as a possible replacement for McGuire for the start of next season.

While Ese’ese does have an option in his favour to extend his Titan’s deal for another season at the end of 2021, he isn’t locked away.

Ese’ese is well within his rights to explore his options elsewhere, which makes him a more than intriguing target.

The 26-year-old was a member of the Titans’ stellar off-season coup, joining David Fifita, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Patrick Herbert and Sam McIntyre in a venture to to the Gold Coast.

Since departing Newcastle for Cavill Avenue, Ese’ese is yet to get a chance for the Titans and is reportedly desperate for on-field playing time.

While he was named 19th man for this weekend’s game with Manly, it may take more to convince the New Zealander to turn-down an offer if the Cowboys come knocking.

Should he move further north on the eastern border, Townsville would become Ese’ese’s fifth NRL club after prior stints with Canterbury, Brisbane and Newcastle.

Ese’ese made his league debut with the Bulldogs in 2015, his only game at Belmore prior to a move to Red Hill for the 2016 season.

The Titans forward has played a total of 93 NRL matches, winning 46, losing 46 and drawing once.