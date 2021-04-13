Cronulla have reportedly entered the race for disgruntled Rabbitohs skipper Adam Reynolds, who remains keen on securing a multi-year deal to extend his NRL tenure, per The Wide World of Sports’ The Mole.

Reynolds has been heavily linked to the Cowboys and Broncos in recent weeks after turning down a contract extension by the Bunnies.

The Souths captain has made his desires well known, hoping to secure a two-to-three year deal with a rival club should they be able to welcome his $700,000-per-season asking price.

Despite past salary cap strains, the Sharks could open the kitty for Reynolds’ superstar fee given the strong possibility they are set to offload a number of high-priced stars this off-season who have failed to live up to their pay grade.

The idea of being able to remain in NSW instead of Queensland would be an appealing proposition for the 30-year-old, who is hoping to lock away his future in the league for family purposes.

Reynolds’ arrival in the Shire wouldn’t be the only change in experience, with the Sharks to move club great John Morris on from the coaches box in favour of Roosters assistant Craig Fitzgibbon from the 2022 season.

Reports from WWOS have also revealed that Cronulla players could leave the club in solidarity should Morris be shown the door.

The Sharks currently have over a dozen players off-contract, including Shaun Johnson, Aaron Woods, Josh Dugan, Andrew Fifita, Matt Moylan, Will Kennedy and Toby Rudolf.