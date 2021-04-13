Penrith legend Mark Geyer has thrown up the idea of a player swap between the Souths and Tigers designed to solve their respective contractual issues concerning two of their stars.

Speaking on Triple M’s Rush Hour, Geyer proposed that Adam Reynolds and Luke Brooks swap jumpers and make the switch to one-another’s club.

“Here’s an idea, why don’t Souths and Tigers swap their halfbacks next year?,” Geyer said.

“I think (Brooks) would go good there (at Souths), he would be fantastic there.

“He needs a new identity. When he was at his best he had (James) Tedesco, he had (Mitchell) Moses around him, his roommates. Ever since they’ve gone… yeah he got halfback of the year one year, but I thought this year with no Benji (Marshall), no Harry Grant, that this team would be his, but it’s far from it.”

Brooks has been at the Wests Tigers for his whole career, making his NRL debut in 2013 after rising through the ranks of the club.

He has made 153 appearances for the club, scoring 39 tries and is the club’s all-time highest scoring halfback.

The 26-year-old is contracted with the Tigers until 2023, but has underperformed in recent times with the club, who are looking to get rid of Brooks as soon as possible.

His proposed replacement, Adam Reynolds, has made it clear that he wants out of the Souths camp, with the 30-year-old looking to explore the market instead of signing on with the Bunnies should a multi-year deal fail to be tabled.

The Souths skipper has been with the club since his debut in 2012 and would leave a huge void in the squad should he choose to move on.

The halfback sits second in the club’s all-time point scoring tally, and has been the subject of interest from the Broncos and Cowboys among other teams.