Cronulla could face a player exodos should coach John Morris be shown the door by club powerbrokers.

Reports of Morris’ likely departure have been magnified in the past week, with the Sharks reportedly identifying Roosters assistant Craig Fitzgibbon as his successor from the 2022 season.

Morris took over the reigns at the Shire after Shane Flanagan was handed a suspension by the league, with the club great also having to work with a young list and several high-priced figures who seemed to be underperforming.

Many believe Morris’ potential departure would be unjust seeming he has taken the club to to finals in both seasons at the helm, while also showing great development with an inexperienced group.

Despite past reports stating Morris had lost the playing group, the Sharks could see a group of senior players flee the club should their manager be asked to move on.

According to Wide World of Sports’ The Mole, an unnamed Sharks player revealed there could be a player walkout should Morris get the sack.

“‘Bomber’ has been great for us and got us to the finals twice in two years,” the Cronulla player said.

“We are hearing he was going to be sacked before the season started – it’s just not right.

“Don’t be surprised if plenty of the boys look to get out next year as well in a show of solidarity.”

Questions have been asked over the futures of several senior Sharks players that remain off-contract this season.

Veteran prop Andrew Fifita is yet to feature in Morris’ senior side this season and has been linked to a mid-season move abroad, while Josh Dugan, Matt Moylan and Aaron Woods headline a long list of unsigned incumbents.