Cronulla veteran Andrew Fifita has been linked to English Super League club Wakefield Trinity after failing to break into the Sharks’ senior side so far this season.

In his 10th year on the Shire, Fifita has been plying his trade in the reserves and is in doubt to remain at the Sharks for the 2022 season as he remains off-contract.

According to League Express, Fifita could join his brother David at the West Yorkshire club as early as the mid-season, as both parties continue discussions.

The 31-year-old is currently earning close to $800,000-per-season at Cronulla, with the Sharks likely to pay a percentage of his salary should he move abroad.

Fifita has been linked to St George Illawarra, with the Dragons showing genuine interest in luring the out-of-favour prop to Kogarah.

“The Dragons are keeping a watching brief on Andrew Fifita,” The Australian’s Brent Read said last month on NRL 360.

“He’s got a relationship with Anthony Griffin. He coached him at Tonga. They caught up a couple of weeks ago when Andrew played for Newtown.

“The Dragons have got interest there.”

It is understood that Wakefield would be looking to move on forward Adam Tangata for salary cap reasons in order to secure Fifita’s services.