All 16 teams are in for Round 8 for the 2025 NRL season, with plenty of big name inclusions, a handful of surprise switches, and one of the competition's form players losing his starting spot.
» See all the teams for Round 8 HERE
Here are all the changes for the weekend ahead.
2025-04-24T09:50:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2025-04-24T09:50:00Z
CAN
Brisbane Broncos
- Selwyn Cobbo will get a crack at fullback in Michael Maguire's system, something Kevin Walters previously refused to let happen when Reece Walsh was missing.
- Walsh could miss more than a month of action, giving Deine Mariner a substantial run in the side as he comes in on the wing.
- Brendan Piakura is also back from suspension, slotting straight onto the bench. Xavier Willison remains in the starting side at second-row, with Tyson Smoothy dropping back to 18th man.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Jack Todd is out with a fractured arm. Harry Hayes takes his spot, leap frogging Daniel Suluka-Fifita who will be 18th man.
2025-04-25T06:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2025-04-25T06:00:00Z
STI
Sydney Roosters
- Trent Robinson has bitten the bullet on Dominic Young, sending him back to reserve grade. Billy Smith returns in his place at centre, with Mark Nawaqanitasase moving to the wing.
- Nat Butcher is out with an MCL injury. Spencer Leniu starts at prop.
- Angus Crichton is also back in the second-row as the replacement, moving Salesi Foketi to the bench and Victor Radley to lock.
- Egan Butcher is the other fresh face on the bench, pushing Taylor Losalu to the reserves.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Two straight changes for the Dragons owing to injury. Sione Finau replaces Mathew Feagai on the wing, and Hamish Stewart is replaced by a returning Emre Guler on the bench.
2025-04-25T08:00:00Z
Apollo Projects Stadium
NZW
2025-04-25T08:00:00Z
NEW
New Zealand Warriors
- A big boost for the Warriors with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad back from concussion.
- His return moves Taine Tuaupiki to the wing, and Edward Kosi out of the side.
- Rocco Berry is also back, pushing Kurt Capewell from the centres to the second-row and Leka Halasima to the bench.
- Te Maire Martin is the man to make way, and will be 18th man this week.
Newcastle Knights
- Dylan Lucas returns from a hamstring injury.
- Thomas Cant drops to the bench and Jermaine McEwen is out of the side.
- Interestingly, McEwen drops all the way out of the 22, while Jack Cogger is among the reserves. Jackson Hastings is also not in the 22 this week.
2025-04-25T10:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2025-04-25T10:00:00Z
SOU
Melbourne Storm
- Jack Howarth is out with a shoulder injury. Nick Meaney returns to replace him.
- Tui Kamikamica is out with an ankle injury. Lazarus Vaalepu slots straight in for him.
- Still no sign of Will Warbrick, but Nelson Asofa-Solomona is finally among the reserves.
- Kane Bradley retains his spot on the wing after being a late addition for Sua Fa'alogo last week.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Lewis Dodd has been dropped to the reserves, with Jye Gray to play from the bench despite his exceptional form.
- That means Latrell Mitchell moves to fullback, and Jayden Sullivan slots in at halfback.
- Lachlan Hubner is out, but there is still no starting spot for Tallis Duncan. Instead, Jai Arrow moves to lock, Euan Aitken to the second-row, Bayley Bentleigh-Hope comes in on the wing and Campbell Graham moves to centre.
2025-04-26T07:30:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2025-04-26T07:30:00Z
GLD
North Queensland Cowboys
- John Bateman makes his return for the Cowboys this weekend.
- Jeremiah Nanai comes into the second-row.
- Kai O'Donnell and Sam McIntyre both drop to the bench. Harrison Edwards is out of the side, but remains 18th man.
Gold Coast Titans
- A major surprise with David Fifita named to play despite a hamstring concern.
- Alofiana Khan-Pereira is back as well on the wing with Allan Fitzgibbon dropping to the reserves.
- Brock Gray retakes his place on the bench as well, with Klese Haas and Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui both missing the side to travel to Townsville.
2025-04-26T09:35:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2025-04-26T09:35:00Z
MAN
Penrith Panthers
- Mitch Kenny is out suspended. Luke Sommerton takes the number nine jumper.
- Izack Tago is back as well after being dropped to the bench last week.
- He takes a spot at centre with Luke Garner out, while Mavrik Geyer is on the bench as the fresh face, jumping ahead of the likes of Matthew Eisenhuth and Luron Patea.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Tom Trbojevic is back for Manly. Lehi Hopoate shuffles to the wing, Tommy Talau drops to the bench and Clayton Faualalo is out.
- Jake Trbojevic misses out with concussion.
- Toafofa Sipley is also out but it's unclear whether Manly believe he will be suspended, or if he is out with concussion.
- Jazz Tevaga moves to lock, Jake Simpkin is promoted to hooker, and Josh Aloiai is in the front row after missing last week.
- Corey Waddell is the other fresh face for Manly.
2025-04-27T04:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2025-04-27T04:00:00Z
DOL
Canberra Raiders
- Maybe unsurprisingly, there are no changes for the Canberra Raiders.
The Dolphins
- Francis Molo has been named to start in the front row for his club debut.
- That comes with Felise Kaufusi missing to a knee injury. Mark Nicholls will start at lock.
- Max Plath is named to play at dummy half despite what was believed to be a serious foot issue with Jeremy Marshall-King still missing. Kurt Donoghoe would start if Plath can't take his spot, with Sean O'Sullivan likely to then join the bench.
2025-04-27T06:05:00Z
Leichhardt Oval
WST
2025-04-27T06:05:00Z
CRO
Wests Tigers
- A head scratcher at the Tigers, with Lachlan Galvin named to play after just one week sidelined.
- That moves Adam Doueihi back to the centres. Brent Naden is on the wing and Luke Laulilii is the man to miss out.
- Royce Hunt is back on the bench as well, taking the spot of Tony Sukkar.
Cronulla Sharks
- Toby Rudolf misses out with injury. Tuku Hau Tapuha replaces him on the bench in an otherwise unchanged side.