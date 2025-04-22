All 16 teams are in for Round 8 for the 2025 NRL season, with plenty of big name inclusions, a handful of surprise switches, and one of the competition's form players losing his starting spot.

Here are all the changes for the weekend ahead.

Brisbane Broncos

Canterbury Bulldogs

Jack Todd is out with a fractured arm. Harry Hayes takes his spot, leap frogging Daniel Suluka-Fifita who will be 18th man.

Sydney Roosters

St George Illawarra Dragons

Two straight changes for the Dragons owing to injury. Sione Finau replaces Mathew Feagai on the wing, and Hamish Stewart is replaced by a returning Emre Guler on the bench.

New Zealand Warriors

Newcastle Knights

Dylan Lucas returns from a hamstring injury.

Thomas Cant drops to the bench and Jermaine McEwen is out of the side.

Interestingly, McEwen drops all the way out of the 22, while Jack Cogger is among the reserves. Jackson Hastings is also not in the 22 this week.

Melbourne Storm

South Sydney Rabbitohs

North Queensland Cowboys

John Bateman makes his return for the Cowboys this weekend.

Jeremiah Nanai comes into the second-row.

Kai O'Donnell and Sam McIntyre both drop to the bench. Harrison Edwards is out of the side, but remains 18th man.

Gold Coast Titans

A major surprise with David Fifita named to play despite a hamstring concern.

Alofiana Khan-Pereira is back as well on the wing with Allan Fitzgibbon dropping to the reserves.

Brock Gray retakes his place on the bench as well, with Klese Haas and Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui both missing the side to travel to Townsville.

Penrith Panthers

Manly Sea Eagles

Canberra Raiders

Maybe unsurprisingly, there are no changes for the Canberra Raiders.

The Dolphins

Francis Molo has been named to start in the front row for his club debut.

That comes with Felise Kaufusi missing to a knee injury. Mark Nicholls will start at lock.

Max Plath is named to play at dummy half despite what was believed to be a serious foot issue with Jeremy Marshall-King still missing. Kurt Donoghoe would start if Plath can't take his spot, with Sean O'Sullivan likely to then join the bench.

Wests Tigers

A head scratcher at the Tigers, with Lachlan Galvin named to play after just one week sidelined.

That moves Adam Doueihi back to the centres. Brent Naden is on the wing and Luke Laulilii is the man to miss out.

Royce Hunt is back on the bench as well, taking the spot of Tony Sukkar.

Cronulla Sharks