The NRL teams for Round 7 have been locked in around the competition, with plenty of eyebrows raised.

From Shane Flanagan's blunt refusal to shuffle things at the Dragons, to the chance for an early return for Stephen Crichton, and the Raiders making a shock call in the outside backs, there is plenty to unpack on Tuesday afternoon.

Here are all the changes in our latest edition of rapid fire.

Check out all 16 NRL team lists for Round 7 here

North Queensland Cowboys

Manly Sea Eagles

Canberra Raiders

Melbourne Storm

The Dolphins

The Dolphins might have been hammered before their bye, but they return without a change to the run on team. With Kurt Donoghoe out, Oryn Keeley is the new face on the bench.

Penrith Panthers

The suspended Casey McLean is replaced in the centres by Izack Tago.

Luke Garner is pushed to the starting side for the injured Liam Martin.

Kalani Going and Sione Fonua are the two new faces on the bench for Penrith given the promotion of Tago and Garner.

New Zealand Warriors

Kurt Capewell is back, with Marata Niukore reverting to the bench.

Eddie Ieremia-Toeava is the player to lose his spot in an otherwise unchanged team.

Gold Coast Titans

The Titans have named a totally unchanged 19.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons, despite their awful form, have made the baffling decision to make zero unforced changes.

Moses Suli is out, with Mathew Feagai his replacement. Jacob Halangahu is onto the bench in his place.

Wests Tigers

Brisbane Broncos

Sydney Roosters

The Roosters have named an unchanged 19.

Newcastle Knights

Parramatta Eels

Canterbury Bulldogs