The NRL teams for Round 7 have been locked in around the competition, with plenty of eyebrows raised.
From Shane Flanagan's blunt refusal to shuffle things at the Dragons, to the chance for an early return for Stephen Crichton, and the Raiders making a shock call in the outside backs, there is plenty to unpack on Tuesday afternoon.
Here are all the changes in our latest edition of rapid fire.
Check out all 16 NRL team lists for Round 7 here
2026-04-16T09:50:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2026-04-16T09:50:00Z
MAN
North Queensland Cowboys
- Murray Taulagi is out for the Cowboys, but that loss is offset by the return of Braidon Burns from an ankle injury.
- Reed Mahoney is out concussed, so Soni Luke is promoted to start.
- Sam McIntyre, Viliami Vailea and Mason Barber are all added to the bench, with Harrison Edwards and Robert Derby dropping out.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Just two changes on the bench for Manly. Paul Bryan and Simione Laiafi drop out, with Siosiua Taukeiaho and Nathan Brown in.
2026-04-17T08:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2026-04-17T08:00:00Z
MEL
Canberra Raiders
- Savelio Tamale is a surprise axing, with Matthew Timoko recalled in the centres and Sebastian Kris pushing to the wing.
- Josh Papalii returns to the starting side, with Ata Mariota sliding back to the bench.
- Noah Martin returns to the starting team, with Zac Hosking reverting to the bench. Corey Horsburgh and Morgan Smithies make the same switch.
- No other changes for the Raiders. Owen Pattie is jersey 20.
Melbourne Storm
- Moses Leo has been dropped, with Manaia Waitere named in his place.
- Shawn Blore and Hugo Peel join the bench, with Lazarus Vaalepu dropping back to 20th man.
2026-04-17T10:00:00Z
TIO Stadium
DOL
2026-04-17T10:00:00Z
PEN
The Dolphins
- The Dolphins might have been hammered before their bye, but they return without a change to the run on team. With Kurt Donoghoe out, Oryn Keeley is the new face on the bench.
Penrith Panthers
- The suspended Casey McLean is replaced in the centres by Izack Tago.
- Luke Garner is pushed to the starting side for the injured Liam Martin.
- Kalani Going and Sione Fonua are the two new faces on the bench for Penrith given the promotion of Tago and Garner.
2026-04-18T05:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2026-04-18T05:00:00Z
GLD
New Zealand Warriors
- Kurt Capewell is back, with Marata Niukore reverting to the bench.
- Eddie Ieremia-Toeava is the player to lose his spot in an otherwise unchanged team.
Gold Coast Titans
- The Titans have named a totally unchanged 19.
2026-04-18T07:30:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2026-04-18T07:30:00Z
STI
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- The Rabbitohs have been successful in their application for Matthew Dufty to play. He replaces the injured Jye Gray.
- Lachlan Hubner comes into the second-row to replace the injured David Fifita.
- Bronson Garlick is the new man on the bench, while Thomas Fletcher replaces Liam Le Blanc.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- The Dragons, despite their awful form, have made the baffling decision to make zero unforced changes.
- Moses Suli is out, with Mathew Feagai his replacement. Jacob Halangahu is onto the bench in his place.
2026-04-18T09:30:00Z
Campbelltown
WST
2026-04-18T09:30:00Z
BRI
Wests Tigers
- Jeral Skelton drops out, with Taylan May to return. Sunia Turuva returns to the wing as a result.
- Jarome Luai returns. Jock Madden slides back to the bench in jersey number 14 despite his exceptional form.
- Tristan Hope and Tony Sukkar lose their places on the bench, with Luke Laulilii the new face as he returns from suspension for the Easter Monday aerial challenge gone wrong.
Brisbane Broncos
- Adam Reynolds returns at halfback, with Thomas Duffy dropping to the bench.
- Josh Rogers goes from thebench to start at dummy half with Cory Paix out, but still a chance to play after being named at number 20.
- Xavier Willison is promoted from the bench to lock for the suspended Patrick Carrigan.
- With Blake Mozer missing and Aublix Tawha also out, the remaining new faces on the bench are Jaiyden Hunt, Jack Gosiewski, Va'a Semu and Hayze Perham.
- Cameron Bukowski is 20th man.
2026-04-19T04:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2026-04-19T04:00:00Z
NEW
Sydney Roosters
- The Roosters have named an unchanged 19.
Newcastle Knights
- Dylan Brown is back and slots straight in at halfback. Sandon Smith goes to five-eighth, Fletcher Sharpe to fullback and Fletcher Hunt to the centres with Wilson De Courcey out.
- Thomas Cant is promoted to replace the injured Dylan Lucas in the run on side.
- Tyson Frizell is also out injured, so Kyle McCarthy and Peter Holas are the new men on the bench.
2026-04-19T06:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2026-04-19T06:05:00Z
CAN
Parramatta Eels
- Sean Russell makes a welcome return for the Eels. Araz Nanva drops back to the bench, and Brian Kelly slides out to the wing.
- Jack Williams goes from prop to the second-row, with Luca Moretti called into the starting side. Kelma Tuilagi and Kitione Kautoga are both out, with the other new second-rower being Charlie Guymer.
- Guymer and Moretti being promoted, as well as the absence of Sam Tuivaiti means Saxon Pryke, Teancum Brown and Toni Mataele join the bench.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Max King is out injured, so Leo Thompson earns his first start for the club after returning from his own injury.
- Jonathan Sua replaces Jethro Rinakama in the only other change.
- Stephen Crichton is on the reserves list and a chance at an early return.