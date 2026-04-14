The NRL teams for Round 7 have been locked in around the competition, with plenty of eyebrows raised.

From Shane Flanagan's blunt refusal to shuffle things at the Dragons, to the chance for an early return for Stephen Crichton, and the Raiders making a shock call in the outside backs, there is plenty to unpack on Tuesday afternoon.

Here are all the changes in our latest edition of rapid fire.

Check out all 16 NRL team lists for Round 7 here

 2026-04-16T09:50:00Z 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2026-04-16T09:50:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLCowboysManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

North Queensland Cowboys

Manly Sea Eagles

 2026-04-17T08:00:00Z 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2026-04-17T08:00:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLRaidersStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canberra Raiders

Melbourne Storm

 2026-04-17T10:00:00Z 
 
 
TIO Stadium
DOL   
 2026-04-17T10:00:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLDolphinsPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

The Dolphins

Penrith Panthers

 2026-04-18T05:00:00Z 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2026-04-18T05:00:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLWarriorsTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

New Zealand Warriors

Gold Coast Titans

  • The Titans have named a totally unchanged 19.
 2026-04-18T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2026-04-18T07:30:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLSouthsDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

South Sydney Rabbitohs

St George Illawarra Dragons

  • The Dragons, despite their awful form, have made the baffling decision to make zero unforced changes.
  • Moses Suli is out, with Mathew Feagai his replacement. Jacob Halangahu is onto the bench in his place.
 2026-04-18T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Campbelltown
WST   
 2026-04-18T09:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLTigersBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Wests Tigers

Brisbane Broncos

 2026-04-19T04:00:00Z 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2026-04-19T04:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLRoostersKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Sydney Roosters

  • The Roosters have named an unchanged 19.

Newcastle Knights

 2026-04-19T06:05:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2026-04-19T06:05:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLEelsBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Parramatta Eels

Canterbury Bulldogs