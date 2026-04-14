The Round 7 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Cowboys vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 7

 2026-04-16T09:50:00Z 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2026-04-16T09:50:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLCowboysManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2 Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
3 Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue
4 Tom ChesterTom Chester
5 Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt
6 Jake CliffordJake Clifford
7 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
8 Coen HessCoen Hess
9 Soni LukeSoni Luke
10 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
11 Heilum LukiHeilum Luki
12 Kai O'DonnellKai O'Donnell
13 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
 INTERCHANGE
14 Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
15 Griffin NeameGriffin Neame
16 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
17 Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
18 Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea
19 Mason BarberMason Barber
 RESERVES
20 Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards
21 Kaiden LahrsKaiden Lahrs
22 Robert DerbyRobert Derby
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 3
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 4
Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate 5
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham 9
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 14
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 16
Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho 17
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 18
Clayton FaulaloClayton Faulalo 19
 RESERVES
Jackson SherebJackson Shereb 20
Joey WalshJoey Walsh 21
Simione LaiafiSimione Laiafi 22

Raiders vs Storm Team Lists: Round 7

 2026-04-17T08:00:00Z 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2026-04-17T08:00:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLRaidersStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
2 Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
3 Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi
4 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
5 Jed StuartJed Stuart
6 Ethan StrangeEthan Strange
7 Ethan SandersEthan Sanders
8 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9 Tom StarlingTom Starling
10 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11 Hudson YoungHudson Young
12 Noah MartinNoah Martin
13 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
15 Zac HoskingZac Hosking
16 Ata MariotaAta Mariota
17 Morgan SmithiesMorgan Smithies
18 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
19 Joe RoddyJoe Roddy
 RESERVES
20 Owen PattieOwen Pattie
21 Savelio TamaleSavelio Tamale
22 Chevy StewartChevy Stewart
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo 1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 2
Jack HowarthJack Howarth 3
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 4
Manaia WaitereManaia Waitere 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Josh KingJosh King 10
Joe ChanJoe Chan 11
Cooper ClarkeCooper Clarke 12
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 14
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 15
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 16
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale 17
Shawn BloreShawn Blore 18
Hugo PeelHugo Peel 19
 RESERVES
Lazarus VaalepuLazarus Vaalepu 20
Moses LeoMoses Leo 21
Trent ToelauTrent Toelau 22

Dolphins vs Panthers Team Lists: Round 7

 2026-04-17T10:00:00Z 
 
 
TIO Stadium
DOL   
 2026-04-17T10:00:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLDolphinsPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7 Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
8 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
9 Max PlathMax Plath
10 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
11 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
12 K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki
13 Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles
 INTERCHANGE
14 Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
15 Tom FleglerTom Flegler
16 Ray StoneRay Stone
17 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
18 Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley
19 Trai FullerTrai Fuller
 RESERVES
20 Brian PouniuBrian Pouniu
21 Tevita NaufahuTevita Naufahu
22 Lewis SymondsLewis Symonds
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins 2
Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti 3
Izack TagoIzack Tago 4
Brian To'oBrian To'o 5
Blaize TalagiBlaize Talagi 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 8
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny 9
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith 10
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i 11
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jack CoggerJack Cogger 14
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 15
Kalani GoingKalani Going 16
Billy PhillipsBilly Phillips 17
Sione FonuaSione Fonua 18
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 19
 RESERVES
Luron PateaLuron Patea 20
Jack ColeJack Cole 21
Jesse McLeanJesse McLean 22

Warriors vs Titans Team Lists: Round 7

 2026-04-18T05:00:00Z 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2026-04-18T05:00:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLWarriorsTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki
2 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck
4 Ali LeiatauaAli Leiataua
5 A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira
6 C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
7 Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
8 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
9 Wayde EganWayde Egan
10 Jackson FordJackson Ford
11 Leka HalasimaLeka Halasima
12 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
13 Erin ClarkErin Clark
 INTERCHANGE
14 Samuel HealeySamuel Healey
15 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
16 Demitric VaimaugaDemitric Vaimauga
17 Jacob LabanJacob Laban
18 Luke HansonLuke Hanson
20 E. Ieremia-ToeavaEddie Ieremia-Toeava
 RESERVES
21 Morgan GannonMorgan Gannon
22 C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
23 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Keano KiniKeano Kini 1
Siale FaeamaniSiale Faeamani 2
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita 3
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 5
Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias 6
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 7
Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin 8
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills 9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 10
Arama HauArama Hau 11
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 12
Chris RandallChris Randall 13
 INTERCHANGE
Oliver PascoeOliver Pascoe 14
Cooper BaiCooper Bai 15
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 16
Adam ChristensenAdam Christensen 17
Jaylan De GrootJaylan De Groot 18
Zane HarrisonZane Harrison 19
 RESERVES
Klese HaasKlese Haas 20
Josh PatstonJosh Patston 21
Jensen TaumoepeauJensen Taumoepeau 22

Rabbitohs vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 7

 2026-04-18T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2026-04-18T07:30:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLSouthsDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Matt DuftyMatt Dufty
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
4 Jack WightonJack Wighton
5 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Jamie HumphreysJamie Humphreys
8 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9 Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
11 Lachlan HubnerLachlan Hubner
12 Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos
15 Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick
16 Sean KeppieSean Keppie
17 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
18 Edward KosiEdward Kosi
19 Thomas FletcherThomas Fletcher
 RESERVES
20 Salesi AtaataSalesi Ataata
21 Moala Graham-TaufaMoala Graham-Taufa
22 Liam Le BlancLiam Le Blanc
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan 1
C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 2
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai 3
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 4
Setu TuSetu Tu 5
Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson 6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 7
Emre GulerEmre Guler 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman 10
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 11
Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A 12
Hamish StewartHamish Stewart 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle 14
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 15
Jacob HalangahuJacob Halangahu 16
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 17
Hame SeleHame Sele 18
Kade ReedKade Reed 19
 RESERVES
David FaleDavid Fale 20
L. Pasifiki TongaLoko Pasifiki Tonga 21
Lyhkan King-TogiaLyhkan King-Togia 22

Wests Tigers vs Broncos Team Lists: Round 7

 2026-04-18T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Campbelltown
WST   
 2026-04-18T09:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLTigersBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Jahream BulaJahream Bula
2 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3 Taylan MayTaylan May
4 Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
5 Heamasi MakasiniHeamasi Makasini
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
8 Terrell MayTerrell May
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 Fonua PoleFonua Pole
11 Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu
12 Kai Pearce-PaulKai Pearce-Paul
13 Alex TwalAlex Twal
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jock MaddenJock Madden
15 Sione FainuSione Fainu
16 Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
17 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
18 Latu FainuLatu Fainu
19 Luke LauliliiLuke Laulilii
 RESERVES
20 Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
21 Tony SukkarTony Sukkar
22 Tristan HopeTristan Hope
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 1
Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki 4
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner 5
Ezra MamEzra Mam 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 8
Josh RogersJosh Rogers 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Xavier WillisonXavier Willison 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom DuffyTom Duffy 14
Ben TaltyBen Talty 15
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt 16
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski 17
Va'a SemuVa'a Semu 18
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham 19
 RESERVES
Cameron BukowskiCameron Bukowski 20
Cory PaixCory Paix 21
Antonio VerhoevenAntonio Verhoeven 22

Roosters vs Knights Team Lists: Round 7

 2026-04-19T04:00:00Z 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2026-04-19T04:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLRoostersKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Hugo SavalaHugo Savala
4 Robert ToiaRobert Toia
5 M. NawaqanitawaseMark Nawaqanitawase
6 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 Siua WongSiua Wong
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
16 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
17 Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi
18 Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
19 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
 RESERVES
20 Benaiah IoeluBenaiah Ioelu
21 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
22 Billy SmithBilly Smith
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Fletcher SharpeFletcher Sharpe 1
Dominic YoungDominic Young 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Fletcher HuntFletcher Hunt 4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 5
Sandon SmithSandon Smith 6
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 7
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 8
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 9
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney 10
Thomas CantThomas Cant 11
Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen 12
Mat CrokerMat Croker 13
 INTERCHANGE
Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham 14
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 15
Cody HopwoodCody Hopwood 16
Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua 17
Kyle McCarthyKyle McCarthy 18
Peter HolaPeter Hola 19
 RESERVES
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 20
E. Salesa-LeaumoanaElijah Salesa-Leaumoana 21
James SchillerJames Schiller 22

Eels vs Bulldogs Team Lists: Round 7

 2026-04-19T06:05:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2026-04-19T06:05:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLEelsBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Joash PapaliiJoash Papalii
2 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
3 Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4 Sean RussellSean Russell
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 Luca MorettiLuca Moretti
9 Ryley SmithRyley Smith
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Charlie GuymerCharlie Guymer
12 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
13 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva
15 Saxon PrykeSaxon Pryke
16 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
17 Toni MataeleToni Mataele
18 Teancum BrownTeancum Brown
19 Araz NanvaAraz Nanva
 RESERVES
20 Lorenzo TalatainaLorenzo Talataina
21 Jezaiah Funa-IutaJezaiah Funa-Iuta
22 Mohamed AlameddineMohamed Alameddine
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 1
Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz 2
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 3
Bronson XerriBronson Xerri 4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 5
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 6
Lachlan GalvinLachlan Galvin 7
Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes 8
Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward 9
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau 11
Jacob PrestonJacob Preston 12
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurt MannKurt Mann 14
Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua 15
Harry HayesHarry Hayes 16
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 17
Jonathan SuaJonathan Sua 19
Lipoi HopoiLipoi Hopoi 20
 RESERVES
Josh CurranJosh Curran 21
Alekolasimi JonesAlekolasimi Jones 22
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 23