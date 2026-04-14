The Round 7 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Cowboys vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 7

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Raiders vs Storm Team Lists: Round 7

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Dolphins vs Panthers Team Lists: Round 7

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Warriors vs Titans Team Lists: Round 7

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Rabbitohs vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 7

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Wests Tigers vs Broncos Team Lists: Round 7

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Roosters vs Knights Team Lists: Round 7

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Eels vs Bulldogs Team Lists: Round 7