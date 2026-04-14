The Round 7 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.
Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.
Cowboys vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 7
2026-04-16T09:50:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2026-04-16T09:50:00Z
MAN
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Braidon Burns
|3
|Jaxon Purdue
|4
|Tom Chester
|5
|Zac Laybutt
|6
|Jake Clifford
|7
|Tom Dearden
|8
|Coen Hess
|9
|Soni Luke
|10
|Jason Taumalolo
|11
|Heilum Luki
|12
|Kai O'Donnell
|13
|Reuben Cotter
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Sam McIntyre
|15
|Griffin Neame
|16
|Thomas Mikaele
|17
|Matthew Lodge
|18
|Viliami Vailea
|19
|Mason Barber
|RESERVES
|20
|Harrison Edwards
|21
|Kaiden Lahrs
|22
|Robert Derby
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Tolutau Koula
|3
|Reuben Garrick
|4
|Lehi Hopoate
|5
|Luke Brooks
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Brandon Wakeham
|9
|Kobe Hetherington
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Ben Trbojevic
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Simpkin
|14
|Corey Waddell
|15
|Ethan Bullemor
|16
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|17
|Nathan Brown
|18
|Clayton Faulalo
|19
|RESERVES
|Jackson Shereb
|20
|Joey Walsh
|21
|Simione Laiafi
|22
Raiders vs Storm Team Lists: Round 7
2026-04-17T08:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2026-04-17T08:00:00Z
MEL
|1
|Kaeo Weekes
|2
|Sebastian Kris
|3
|Simi Sasagi
|4
|Matthew Timoko
|5
|Jed Stuart
|6
|Ethan Strange
|7
|Ethan Sanders
|8
|Josh Papalii
|9
|Tom Starling
|10
|Joseph Tapine
|11
|Hudson Young
|12
|Noah Martin
|13
|Corey Horsburgh
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jayden Brailey
|15
|Zac Hosking
|16
|Ata Mariota
|17
|Morgan Smithies
|18
|Daine Laurie
|19
|Joe Roddy
|RESERVES
|20
|Owen Pattie
|21
|Savelio Tamale
|22
|Chevy Stewart
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Sua Fa'alogo
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Jack Howarth
|3
|Nick Meaney
|4
|Manaia Waitere
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Josh King
|10
|Joe Chan
|11
|Cooper Clarke
|12
|Trent Loiero
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyran Wishart
|14
|Alec MacDonald
|15
|Jack Hetherington
|16
|Davvy Moale
|17
|Shawn Blore
|18
|Hugo Peel
|19
|RESERVES
|Lazarus Vaalepu
|20
|Moses Leo
|21
|Trent Toelau
|22
Dolphins vs Panthers Team Lists: Round 7
2026-04-17T10:00:00Z
TIO Stadium
DOL
2026-04-17T10:00:00Z
PEN
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Jake Averillo
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Isaiya Katoa
|8
|Tom Gilbert
|9
|Max Plath
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|Connelly Lemuelu
|12
|K. Finefeuiaki
|13
|Morgan Knowles
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Brad Schneider
|15
|Tom Flegler
|16
|Ray Stone
|17
|Francis Molo
|18
|Oryn Keeley
|19
|Trai Fuller
|RESERVES
|20
|Brian Pouniu
|21
|Tevita Naufahu
|22
|Lewis Symonds
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Thomas Jenkins
|2
|Paul Alamoti
|3
|Izack Tago
|4
|Brian To'o
|5
|Blaize Talagi
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|Moses Leota
|8
|Mitch Kenny
|9
|Lindsay Smith
|10
|Isaiah Papali'i
|11
|Luke Garner
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jack Cogger
|14
|Scott Sorensen
|15
|Kalani Going
|16
|Billy Phillips
|17
|Sione Fonua
|18
|Freddy Lussick
|19
|RESERVES
|Luron Patea
|20
|Jack Cole
|21
|Jesse McLean
|22
Warriors vs Titans Team Lists: Round 7
2026-04-18T05:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2026-04-18T05:00:00Z
GLD
|1
|Taine Tuaupiki
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|3
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|4
|Ali Leiataua
|5
|A. Khan-Pereira
|6
|C. Harris-Tavita
|7
|Tanah Boyd
|8
|J. Fisher-Harris
|9
|Wayde Egan
|10
|Jackson Ford
|11
|Leka Halasima
|12
|Kurt Capewell
|13
|Erin Clark
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Samuel Healey
|15
|Marata Niukore
|16
|Demitric Vaimauga
|17
|Jacob Laban
|18
|Luke Hanson
|20
|E. Ieremia-Toeava
|RESERVES
|21
|Morgan Gannon
|22
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|23
|Mitch Barnett
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Keano Kini
|1
|Siale Faeamani
|2
|Jojo Fifita
|3
|AJ Brimson
|4
|Phillip Sami
|5
|Lachlan Ilias
|6
|Jayden Campbell
|7
|Kurtis Morrin
|8
|Sam Verrills
|9
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|Arama Hau
|11
|Beau Fermor
|12
|Chris Randall
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Oliver Pascoe
|14
|Cooper Bai
|15
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|16
|Adam Christensen
|17
|Jaylan De Groot
|18
|Zane Harrison
|19
|RESERVES
|Klese Haas
|20
|Josh Patston
|21
|Jensen Taumoepeau
|22
Rabbitohs vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 7
2026-04-18T07:30:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2026-04-18T07:30:00Z
STI
|1
|Matt Dufty
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Jack Wighton
|5
|Campbell Graham
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Jamie Humphreys
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Brandon Smith
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|Lachlan Hubner
|12
|Tallis Duncan
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Peter Mamouzelos
|15
|Bronson Garlick
|16
|Sean Keppie
|17
|Jayden Sullivan
|18
|Edward Kosi
|19
|Thomas Fletcher
|RESERVES
|20
|Salesi Ataata
|21
|Moala Graham-Taufa
|22
|Liam Le Blanc
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tyrell Sloan
|1
|C. Tuipulotu
|2
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Setu Tu
|5
|Daniel Atkinson
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|Emre Guler
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Toby Couchman
|10
|Luciano Leilua
|11
|Jaydn Su'A
|12
|Hamish Stewart
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jacob Liddle
|14
|Blake Lawrie
|15
|Jacob Halangahu
|16
|Josh Kerr
|17
|Hame Sele
|18
|Kade Reed
|19
|RESERVES
|David Fale
|20
|L. Pasifiki Tonga
|21
|Lyhkan King-Togia
|22
Wests Tigers vs Broncos Team Lists: Round 7
2026-04-18T09:30:00Z
Campbelltown
WST
2026-04-18T09:30:00Z
BRI
|1
|Jahream Bula
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Taylan May
|4
|Patrick Herbert
|5
|Heamasi Makasini
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Adam Doueihi
|8
|Terrell May
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|Fonua Pole
|11
|Samuela Fainu
|12
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|13
|Alex Twal
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jock Madden
|15
|Sione Fainu
|16
|Royce Hunt
|17
|Alex Seyfarth
|18
|Latu Fainu
|19
|Luke Laulilii
|RESERVES
|20
|Bunty Afoa
|21
|Tony Sukkar
|22
|Tristan Hope
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jesse Arthars
|1
|Josiah Karapani
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|4
|Deine Mariner
|5
|Ezra Mam
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Corey Jensen
|8
|Josh Rogers
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Brendan Piakura
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Xavier Willison
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Duffy
|14
|Ben Talty
|15
|Jaiyden Hunt
|16
|Jack Gosiewski
|17
|Va'a Semu
|18
|Hayze Perham
|19
|RESERVES
|Cameron Bukowski
|20
|Cory Paix
|21
|Antonio Verhoeven
|22
Roosters vs Knights Team Lists: Round 7
2026-04-19T04:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2026-04-19T04:00:00Z
NEW
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Hugo Savala
|4
|Robert Toia
|5
|M. Nawaqanitawase
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|Naufahu Whyte
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Lindsay Collins
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Siua Wong
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Connor Watson
|15
|Spencer Leniu
|16
|Nat Butcher
|17
|Salesi Foketi
|18
|Cody Ramsey
|19
|Tommy Talau
|RESERVES
|20
|Benaiah Ioelu
|21
|Egan Butcher
|22
|Billy Smith
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Fletcher Sharpe
|1
|Dominic Young
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Fletcher Hunt
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|5
|Sandon Smith
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Jacob Saifiti
|8
|Phoenix Crossland
|9
|Trey Mooney
|10
|Thomas Cant
|11
|Jermaine McEwen
|12
|Mat Croker
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Harrison Graham
|14
|Pasami Saulo
|15
|Cody Hopwood
|16
|Francis Manuleleua
|17
|Kyle McCarthy
|18
|Peter Hola
|19
|RESERVES
|Tyson Gamble
|20
|E. Salesa-Leaumoana
|21
|James Schiller
|22
Eels vs Bulldogs Team Lists: Round 7
2026-04-19T06:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2026-04-19T06:05:00Z
CAN
|1
|Joash Papalii
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Will Penisini
|4
|Sean Russell
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Ronald Volkman
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|Luca Moretti
|9
|Ryley Smith
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Charlie Guymer
|12
|Jack Williams
|13
|Dylan Walker
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tallyn Da Silva
|15
|Saxon Pryke
|16
|Jack de Belin
|17
|Toni Mataele
|18
|Teancum Brown
|19
|Araz Nanva
|RESERVES
|20
|Lorenzo Talataina
|21
|Jezaiah Funa-Iuta
|22
|Mohamed Alameddine
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Connor Tracey
|1
|Jacob Kiraz
|2
|Enari Tuala
|3
|Bronson Xerri
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Matt Burton
|6
|Lachlan Galvin
|7
|Samuel Hughes
|8
|Bailey Hayward
|9
|Leo Thompson
|10
|Viliame Kikau
|11
|Jacob Preston
|12
|Jaeman Salmon
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kurt Mann
|14
|Sitili Tupouniua
|15
|Harry Hayes
|16
|Jake Turpin
|17
|Jonathan Sua
|19
|Lipoi Hopoi
|20
|RESERVES
|Josh Curran
|21
|Alekolasimi Jones
|22
|Stephen Crichton
|23