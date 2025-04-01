All 16 teams are in for Round 5, and with injuries and suspensions causing chaos, there are plenty of changes and talking points.

Here are all the big ones.

ROUND 5 TEAMS IN FULL

Canberra Raiders

The Raiders might have been beaten by the Cowboys, but there are no panic stations for Ricky Stuart.

Joseph Tapine and Corey Horsburgh both avoided suspension, so they stay in the side.

Morgan Smithies is back. He goes to the bench, Josh Papalii pushes into the starting side, and Trey Mooney drops to the reserves.

Cronulla Sharks

Kayal Iro has a hamstring injury, so he is out of this weekend's trip south. Back-up centre Mawene Hiroti comes into the side.

Tom Hazelton has been named to return from a back injury again. He takes the place of Siosifa Talakai who is out with concussion.

Billy Burns remains on the reserves list despite Talakai's absence.

Penrith Panthers

North Queensland Cowboys

The Cowboys have had their first win of the year, and evidently, Todd Payten sees no reason for change.

Still no room for Zac Laybutt who is on the comeback trail from an ACL. He is in jersey 19 this week.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Sydney Roosters

Parramatta Eels

In a big boost for Parramatta, Dylan Walker joins the club and goes straight onto the bench.

Luca Moretti also joins the bench.

Charlie Guymer drops out, but maybe more intriguingly, Joey Lussick has been dropped. Ryley Smith will move from the bench to dummy half.

No other changes for the Eels, who still have a host of talent in the NSW Cup.

St George Illawarra Dragons

After being a late inclusion to the run on side last week, David Klemmer stays in the starting side.

The man he swapped spots with, Toby Couchman, takes the other starting spot with Emre Guler out suspended.

The vacant spot on the bench is claimed by Blake Lawrie although Loko Pasifki Tonga in jersey 19 is getting closer to a debut.

Gold Coast Titans

Jaimin Jolliffe is back from a calf injury after two weeks out.

Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui is out with an ankle injury, and Sam Verrills with a hip strain.

Jolliffe joins the bench for Fa'asuamaleaui, while Chris Randall promotes from the bench to hooker with Verrills out.

Sean Mullany is the debutant on the bench for the Titans to take the vacant spot.

Josiah Pahulu is in the NRL squad as a reserve for the first time this year, wearing jersey 22.

The Dolphins

Tom Gilbert it out suspended. The Dolphins have a ready-made replacement in Max Plath, who shuffles from the edge to the middle, a role he played for much of last year.

Connelly Lemuelu joins the second-row after missing recent weeks with an eye injury.

Brisbane Broncos

Wests Tigers

Jarome Luai is out suspended. Latu Fainu comes straight into the starting side after playing a host of positions last weekend from the pine.

Adam Doueihi pulled out in the warm up last weekend with a groin injury. He has been named to play this weekend.

Jack Bird, who was his late replacement at centre, goes back to the bench.

Solomona Faataape had a poor performance against the Warriors and has been dropped, with exciting youngster Luke Laulilii into the side.

Manly Sea Eagles

No real surprise at the Sea Eagles, with the club's future fullback Lehi Hopoate taking over from the injured Tom Trbojevic this weekend.

Hopoate's wing spot falls the way of Clayton Faulalo.

Nathan Brown continues his run back to the top grade, named to start this weekend. Josh Aloiai is out, and Toafofoa Sipley joins the bench for his second game of the year.

Melbourne Storm

Tyran Wishart's poor effort against the Dragons hasn't seen him lose his spot. He remains at halfback.

Jahrome Hughes is named among the reserves, so is close to returning.

If Hughes does return, Wishart would likely drop to the bench with Bronson Garlick shuffling out of the side.

Marion Seve was a late inclusion on last week's bench, but he is out this week with Lazarus Vaalepu named on the bench.

Moses Leo has been named among the reserves.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Sitili Tupouniua is out with a suspension, with Kurtis Morrin, who was a late out last week, taking his spot on the bench.

Morrin's replacement from last weekend, debutant Jack Todd, stays on the pine.

Jacob Kiraz wasn't due to return for a number of weeks, but is getting closer, named on the reserves for Round 5.

Newcastle Knights