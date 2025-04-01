All 16 teams are in for Round 5, and with injuries and suspensions causing chaos, there are plenty of changes and talking points.
Here are all the big ones.
2025-04-03T09:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2025-04-03T09:00:00Z
CRO
Canberra Raiders
- The Raiders might have been beaten by the Cowboys, but there are no panic stations for Ricky Stuart.
- Joseph Tapine and Corey Horsburgh both avoided suspension, so they stay in the side.
- Morgan Smithies is back. He goes to the bench, Josh Papalii pushes into the starting side, and Trey Mooney drops to the reserves.
Cronulla Sharks
- Kayal Iro has a hamstring injury, so he is out of this weekend's trip south. Back-up centre Mawene Hiroti comes into the side.
- Tom Hazelton has been named to return from a back injury again. He takes the place of Siosifa Talakai who is out with concussion.
- Billy Burns remains on the reserves list despite Talakai's absence.
2025-04-04T07:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2025-04-04T07:00:00Z
NQL
Penrith Panthers
- All indications were that Dylan Edwards would return. He is still missing though, so Daine Laurie remains at fullback.
- Nathan Cleary will return. Brad Schneider drops from the seven to the bench, and Trent Toelau drops out of the side.
- Brian To'o is out with a hamstring injury. Casey McLean comes in on the wing after being dropped last week.
- Scott Sorensen is out with concussion. Isaiah Papali'i moves from middle to edge, with Lindsay Smith recalled to the run on side at prop. Matt Eisenhuth joins the bench.
- Jesse McLean is on the reserves list, as is Mavrik Geyer and Blaize Talagi, who is 18th man.
North Queensland Cowboys
- The Cowboys have had their first win of the year, and evidently, Todd Payten sees no reason for change.
- Still no room for Zac Laybutt who is on the comeback trail from an ACL. He is in jersey 19 this week.
2025-04-04T09:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2025-04-04T09:00:00Z
SYD
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Jye Gray hangs onto the fullback jersey. Latrell Mitchell returns at centre.
- Isaiah Tass moves to the wing as a result, with Alex Johnston out nursing a rib injury.
- Despite Tallis Duncan's form, he drops back to the bench with Lachlan Hubner going straight back to lock after his suspension.
- Liam Le Blanc drops to 18th man.
Sydney Roosters
- Connor Watson returns from concussion. Zach Dockar-Clay drops back to the bench.
- Salesi Foketi is back on the bench after a suspension as well.
- Hugo Savala and Victor Radley (injured) are the two players to make way.
- Lindsay Collins starts at prop, Nat Butcher to lock, and Spencer Leniu back to the bench.
2025-04-05T04:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2025-04-05T04:00:00Z
STI
Parramatta Eels
- In a big boost for Parramatta, Dylan Walker joins the club and goes straight onto the bench.
- Luca Moretti also joins the bench.
- Charlie Guymer drops out, but maybe more intriguingly, Joey Lussick has been dropped. Ryley Smith will move from the bench to dummy half.
- No other changes for the Eels, who still have a host of talent in the NSW Cup.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- After being a late inclusion to the run on side last week, David Klemmer stays in the starting side.
- The man he swapped spots with, Toby Couchman, takes the other starting spot with Emre Guler out suspended.
- The vacant spot on the bench is claimed by Blake Lawrie although Loko Pasifki Tonga in jersey 19 is getting closer to a debut.
2025-04-05T06:30:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2025-04-05T06:30:00Z
DOL
Gold Coast Titans
- Jaimin Jolliffe is back from a calf injury after two weeks out.
- Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui is out with an ankle injury, and Sam Verrills with a hip strain.
- Jolliffe joins the bench for Fa'asuamaleaui, while Chris Randall promotes from the bench to hooker with Verrills out.
- Sean Mullany is the debutant on the bench for the Titans to take the vacant spot.
- Josiah Pahulu is in the NRL squad as a reserve for the first time this year, wearing jersey 22.
The Dolphins
- Tom Gilbert it out suspended. The Dolphins have a ready-made replacement in Max Plath, who shuffles from the edge to the middle, a role he played for much of last year.
- Connelly Lemuelu joins the second-row after missing recent weeks with an eye injury.
2025-04-05T08:35:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2025-04-05T08:35:00Z
WST
Brisbane Broncos
- Brendan Piakura gains a start on the edge for the Broncos, replacing Jordan Riki who is suspended.
- Jaiyden Hunt becomes the new bench player.
- Tyson Smoothy is the 18th man, but Blake Mozer is getting closer. Not in the 22 this week, but returned through the QLD Cup last weekend.
- Also in the 22-man squad is Deine Mariner, who was dropped with Kotoni Staggs' return last week. Gehamat Shibasaki is in fine form, and Mariner seems at long odds to gain a spot back.
Wests Tigers
- Jarome Luai is out suspended. Latu Fainu comes straight into the starting side after playing a host of positions last weekend from the pine.
- Adam Doueihi pulled out in the warm up last weekend with a groin injury. He has been named to play this weekend.
- Jack Bird, who was his late replacement at centre, goes back to the bench.
- Solomona Faataape had a poor performance against the Warriors and has been dropped, with exciting youngster Luke Laulilii into the side.
2025-04-06T06:05:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2025-04-06T06:05:00Z
MEL
Manly Sea Eagles
- No real surprise at the Sea Eagles, with the club's future fullback Lehi Hopoate taking over from the injured Tom Trbojevic this weekend.
- Hopoate's wing spot falls the way of Clayton Faulalo.
- Nathan Brown continues his run back to the top grade, named to start this weekend. Josh Aloiai is out, and Toafofoa Sipley joins the bench for his second game of the year.
Melbourne Storm
- Tyran Wishart's poor effort against the Dragons hasn't seen him lose his spot. He remains at halfback.
- Jahrome Hughes is named among the reserves, so is close to returning.
- If Hughes does return, Wishart would likely drop to the bench with Bronson Garlick shuffling out of the side.
- Marion Seve was a late inclusion on last week's bench, but he is out this week with Lazarus Vaalepu named on the bench.
- Moses Leo has been named among the reserves.
2025-04-06T08:15:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2025-04-06T08:15:00Z
NEW
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Sitili Tupouniua is out with a suspension, with Kurtis Morrin, who was a late out last week, taking his spot on the bench.
- Morrin's replacement from last weekend, debutant Jack Todd, stays on the pine.
- Jacob Kiraz wasn't due to return for a number of weeks, but is getting closer, named on the reserves for Round 5.
Newcastle Knights
- Forward pack leader Leo Thompson is back in the starting side for Newcastle. A straight swap sees Brodie Jones drop back to 18th man.
- No other changes for the Knights, with the likes of Matthew Arthur and Jackson Hastings still on the reserves list.