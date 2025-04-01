All 16 teams are in for Round 5, and with injuries and suspensions causing chaos, there are plenty of changes and talking points.

Here are all the big ones.

ROUND 5 TEAMS IN FULL

 2025-04-03T09:00:00Z 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2025-04-03T09:00:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLRaidersSharks
Canberra Raiders

Cronulla Sharks

  • Kayal Iro has a hamstring injury, so he is out of this weekend's trip south. Back-up centre Mawene Hiroti comes into the side.
  • Tom Hazelton has been named to return from a back injury again. He takes the place of Siosifa Talakai who is out with concussion.
  • Billy Burns remains on the reserves list despite Talakai's absence.
 2025-04-04T07:00:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
 2025-04-04T07:00:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLPanthersCowboys
Penrith Panthers

North Queensland Cowboys

  • The Cowboys have had their first win of the year, and evidently, Todd Payten sees no reason for change.
  • Still no room for Zac Laybutt who is on the comeback trail from an ACL. He is in jersey 19 this week.
 2025-04-04T09:00:00Z 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2025-04-04T09:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLSouthsRoosters
South Sydney Rabbitohs

Sydney Roosters

 2025-04-05T04:00:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2025-04-05T04:00:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLEelsDragons
Parramatta Eels

  • In a big boost for Parramatta, Dylan Walker joins the club and goes straight onto the bench.
  • Luca Moretti also joins the bench.
  • Charlie Guymer drops out, but maybe more intriguingly, Joey Lussick has been dropped. Ryley Smith will move from the bench to dummy half.
  • No other changes for the Eels, who still have a host of talent in the NSW Cup.

St George Illawarra Dragons

  • After being a late inclusion to the run on side last week, David Klemmer stays in the starting side.
  • The man he swapped spots with, Toby Couchman, takes the other starting spot with Emre Guler out suspended.
  • The vacant spot on the bench is claimed by Blake Lawrie although Loko Pasifki Tonga in jersey 19 is getting closer to a debut.
 2025-04-05T06:30:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2025-04-05T06:30:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLTitansDolphins
Gold Coast Titans

  • Jaimin Jolliffe is back from a calf injury after two weeks out.
  • Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui is out with an ankle injury, and Sam Verrills with a hip strain.
  • Jolliffe joins the bench for Fa'asuamaleaui, while Chris Randall promotes from the bench to hooker with Verrills out.
  • Sean Mullany is the debutant on the bench for the Titans to take the vacant spot.
  • Josiah Pahulu is in the NRL squad as a reserve for the first time this year, wearing jersey 22.

The Dolphins

  • Tom Gilbert it out suspended. The Dolphins have a ready-made replacement in Max Plath, who shuffles from the edge to the middle, a role he played for much of last year.
  • Connelly Lemuelu joins the second-row after missing recent weeks with an eye injury.
 2025-04-05T08:35:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2025-04-05T08:35:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLBroncosTigers
Brisbane Broncos

Wests Tigers

  • Jarome Luai is out suspended. Latu Fainu comes straight into the starting side after playing a host of positions last weekend from the pine.
  • Adam Doueihi pulled out in the warm up last weekend with a groin injury. He has been named to play this weekend.
  • Jack Bird, who was his late replacement at centre, goes back to the bench.
  • Solomona Faataape had a poor performance against the Warriors and has been dropped, with exciting youngster Luke Laulilii into the side.
 2025-04-06T06:05:00Z 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2025-04-06T06:05:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLManlyStorm
Manly Sea Eagles

Melbourne Storm

  • Tyran Wishart's poor effort against the Dragons hasn't seen him lose his spot. He remains at halfback.
  • Jahrome Hughes is named among the reserves, so is close to returning.
  • If Hughes does return, Wishart would likely drop to the bench with Bronson Garlick shuffling out of the side.
  • Marion Seve was a late inclusion on last week's bench, but he is out this week with Lazarus Vaalepu named on the bench.
  • Moses Leo has been named among the reserves.
 2025-04-06T08:15:00Z 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2025-04-06T08:15:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLBulldogsKnights
Canterbury Bulldogs

  • Sitili Tupouniua is out with a suspension, with Kurtis Morrin, who was a late out last week, taking his spot on the bench.
  • Morrin's replacement from last weekend, debutant Jack Todd, stays on the pine.
  • Jacob Kiraz wasn't due to return for a number of weeks, but is getting closer, named on the reserves for Round 5.

Newcastle Knights

  • Forward pack leader Leo Thompson is back in the starting side for Newcastle. A straight swap sees Brodie Jones drop back to 18th man.
  • No other changes for the Knights, with the likes of Matthew Arthur and Jackson Hastings still on the reserves list.