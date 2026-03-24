All 16 teams have been named for Round 4, and there is a major surprise out of the New Zealand Warriors with a shock early return.\n\nElsewhere, a number of clubs are attempting to limit changes, while the Broncos and Tigers have key changes in the halves.\n\nHere are all the talking points for Round 4 after teams were confirmed.\n\nTeam lists confirmed for Round 4\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396323"]\nManly Sea Eagles\n\nNathan Brown is out with illness for Anthony Seibold, who has gone as close to unchanged as he could have.\nSimione Laiafi is the new man on the six-player bench, while Joey Walsh remains 20th man.\n\nSydney Roosters\n\nBilly Smith is back from concussion and comes straight in for Junior Pauga, who didn't have a great game against the Panthers.\nToby Rodwell also drops out, with Hugo Savala joining the six-man bench.\nBenaiah Ioleu is the 20th man.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396324"]\nNew Zealand Warriors\n\nThe Warriors have produced a shock, with Luke Metcalf to return very early from his ACL injury that was supposed to keep him out until Round 6 or 7.\nHe returns at five-eighth though. Andrew Webster had no choice given Tanah Boyd's form. Luke Hanson drops out.\nCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Adam Pompey are both back as well for the Warriors. Taine Tuaupiki drps to the reserve list, and Leka Halasima goes back to the second-row. Morgan Gannon drops out of the side with concussion.\nChanel Harris-Tavita returns to the six-man bench, with Alofiana Khan-Pereira dropping to the reserves.\n\nWests Tigers\n\nJock Madden comes into the side at five-eighth for the injured Jarome Luai.\nLatu Fainu is close to a return and sits in the reserves, with Bunty Afoa and Faaletino Tavana joining the six-man bench.\nThat sees Patrick Herbert drop out of the 19.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396325"]\nBrisbane Broncos\n\nAdam Reynolds returns at halfback from a rib injury, with Ben Hunt moving to the bench.\nXavier Willison is shuffled from the second-row to prop, with Brendan Piakura promoted to the second-row from the bench.\nNo other changes for the Broncos. It is effectively Reynolds in for Haas.\n\nThe Dolphins\n\nTom Flegler is chasing a return for the Dolphins and has been named on the bench.\nFrancis Molo also returns on the bench from suspension.\nSebastian Su'a drops out of the side, and Brian Pouniu drops to the reserves.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396326"]\nCanterbury Bulldogs\n\nSitili Tupouniua shuffles to prop for Sam Hughes who is out with a suspension picked up in the NSW Cup.\nJake Turpin and Harry Hayes are both out, so Lipoi Hopoi, Jonathan Sua and Fletcher Baker all join the six-man bench.\nBronson Xerri has been listed in jersey number 23.\n\nNewcastle Knights\n\nFletcher Sharpe returns from a knee injury. Tyson Gamble reverts to the bench.\nTrey Mooney is the man out. Tyson Frizell is pushed to prop with his absence.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396327"]\nPenrith Panthers\n\nJack Cogger joins the bench as he returns from concussion, taking the spot of Jack Cole in a straight swap.\nNo other changes for the Panthers.\n\nParramatta Eels\n\nJ'maine Hopgood is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Luca Moretti takes his spot on the bench.\nWill Penisini isn't ready to return yet, so Brian Kelly takes over from Jordan Samrani in the centres.\nJack de Belin is well and truly on the outer. Hopgood's injury doesn't bring him back, and he has been listed as 20th man.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396328"]\nNorth Queensland Cowboys\n\nZac Laybutt replaces the suspended Tom Chester at centre.\nTom Mikaele is also back for the Cowboys and has been named on the bench.\nHarrison Edwards is the other fresh face given Laybutt's promotion.\n\nMelbourne Storm\n\nTrent Loiero returns for a desperately short Melbourne back-row. He slots straight in at lock, with Tui Kamikamica sliding back to the pine.\nNo other changes for Craig Bellamy's outfit who have started the season extremely well.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396329"]\nCanberra Raiders\n\nMorgan Smithies starts at prop for the Raiders with Josh Papalii suspended.\nJoe Roddy, who impressed on debut last year, joins the bench for a run.\nMatt Timoko is still on the outside looking in. Simi Sasagi remains at centre.\n\nCronulla Sharks\n\nTeig Wilton is promoted by Craig Fitzgibbon who is starting to look for answers, with Briton Nikora out.\nBraden Uele is the new man for the Sharks on the bench.\nHohepa Puru and Tuku Hau Tapuha are number 18 and 19, but otherwise the coach is remaining patient despite being smacked by the Dolphins last week.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396330"]\nGold Coast Titans\n\n\n\nNot a change in site for the Titans. Exactly the same 19-man squad.\n\n\n\nSt George Illawarra Dragons\n\nToby Couchman is out with concussion, and Ryan Couchman is out as he awaits a judiciary verdict on Tuesday evening after being referred for a hip drop.\nBlake Lawrie will start at prop after having a big off-season, while Hamish Stewart starts at lock.\nMathew Feagai and Lyhkan King-Togia have also been axed from the extended bench, with Hame Sele and youngsters Jacob Halangahu, Loko Pasifiki Tonga and Hayden Buchanan all selected.