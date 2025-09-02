The teams are in for Round 27 of the 2025 NRL season, with a host of players set to make their debuts and clubs on the path to the finals making calls on exactly who will and won't be rested before the knockouts begin.

In a bombshell, the Broncos have axed a star back for a breach of team standards, while there are a stack of debutants named across the course of the final round.

The Melbourne Storm, Canberra Raiders, Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Warriors have all made calls to rest at least one player, although the men from the foot of the mountains have recalled most of their sat out team from last week.

Here are all the changes for Round 26.

Bye: North Queensland Cowboys

 2025-09-04T09:50:00Z 
    
 
    
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2025-09-04T09:50:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLBroncosStorm
   

Brisbane Broncos

Melbourne Storm

 2025-09-05T08:00:00Z 
    
 
    
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2025-09-05T08:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLManlyWarriors
   

Manly Sea Eagles

New Zealand Warriors

  • Wayde Egan is being given a rest. Samuel Healey will start at dummy half. It's a straight swap given Healey was 18th man last week. Taine Tuaupiki is the new 18th man.
  • The Warriors are otherwise unchanged, retaining the late swaps they made to their run-on side last weekend.
 2025-09-05T10:00:00Z 
    
 
    
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2025-09-05T10:00:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLRoostersSouths
   

Sydney Roosters

South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2025-09-06T05:00:00Z 
    
 
    
WIN Stadium
STI   
 2025-09-06T05:00:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLDragonsPanthers
   

St George Illawarra Dragons

  • No changes for the Dragons despite back-to-back losses.

Penrith Panthers

 2025-09-06T07:30:00Z 
    
 
    
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2025-09-06T07:30:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLTitansTigers
   

Gold Coast Titans

Wests Tigers

 2025-09-06T09:35:00Z 
    
 
    
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2025-09-06T09:35:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLBulldogsSharks
   

Canterbury Bulldogs

Cronulla Sharks

 2025-09-07T04:00:00Z 
    
 
    
Kayo Stadium
DOL   
 2025-09-07T04:00:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLDolphinsRaiders
   

The Dolphins

Canberra Raiders

 2025-09-07T06:05:00Z 
    
 
    
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2025-09-07T06:05:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLEelsKnights
   

Parramatta Eels

  • Dylan Brown will get a send-off from his current club against his future club in front of his current club's fans. He replaces Joash Papalii in the only change.

Newcastle Knights

  • No changes for the Knights.

