The teams are in for Round 27 of the 2025 NRL season, with a host of players set to make their debuts and clubs on the path to the finals making calls on exactly who will and won't be rested before the knockouts begin.
In a bombshell, the Broncos have axed a star back for a breach of team standards, while there are a stack of debutants named across the course of the final round.
The Melbourne Storm, Canberra Raiders, Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Warriors have all made calls to rest at least one player, although the men from the foot of the mountains have recalled most of their sat out team from last week.
» Round 26 teams lists in full
» One week to go: Predicted ladder, Week 1 finals
Here are all the changes for Round 26.
2025-09-04T09:50:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2025-09-04T09:50:00Z
MEL
Brisbane Broncos
- Gehamat Shibasaki drops to the reserve after what has been labelled by the club a "breach of team standards" that has been dealt with internally.
- Jesse Arthars wins a spot back on the wing, with Deine Mariner moving back into the centres.
- Brendan Piakura joins the starting second-row. Jaiyden Hunt falls back to the bench.
Melbourne Storm
- The Storm will rest just one player this week, with Stefano Utoikamanu given the week off. Shawn Blore is also out, but with a fractured larynx.
- In the backline, Nick Meaney, Xavier Coates and Jahrome Hughes are all back. Kade Bradley and Marion Seve miss out, while Tyran Wishart slides back to the bench, and Jonah Pezet is dropped.
- Josh King returns in a direct swap for Utoikamanu, while Ativalu Lisati is promoted from the bench to the second-row. Eliesa Katoa returns, pushing Joe Chan back to the bench.
- Tui Kamikamica is back, so Lazarus Vaalepu drops out to the reserves list.
2025-09-05T08:00:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2025-09-05T08:00:00Z
NZW
Manly Sea Eagles
- Tolutau Koula is out with a knee injury, so Clayton Faulalo comes into the side at centre, and Joey Walsh is added to the bench for his debut.
New Zealand Warriors
- Wayde Egan is being given a rest. Samuel Healey will start at dummy half. It's a straight swap given Healey was 18th man last week. Taine Tuaupiki is the new 18th man.
- The Warriors are otherwise unchanged, retaining the late swaps they made to their run-on side last weekend.
2025-09-05T10:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2025-09-05T10:00:00Z
SOU
Sydney Roosters
- A huge return for the Roosters with Sam Walker back on deck. Sandon Smith drops to the reserves.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Cameron Murray has been named to play as the Rabbitohs look to stop the Roosters from playing finals footy. He joins the interchange bench.
- Jack Wighton is also back in the centres.
- Latrell Mitchell has not been deemed fit for the game.
- Wighton's return means Tallis Duncan goes back to the second-row and Jacob Host reverts to the bench. Peter Mamouzelos and Thomas Fletcher are the two players out.
- Euan Aitken is 18th man.
2025-09-06T05:00:00Z
WIN Stadium
STI
2025-09-06T05:00:00Z
PEN
St George Illawarra Dragons
- No changes for the Dragons despite back-to-back losses.
Penrith Panthers
- 14 of the 16 rested Panthers are back. Brian To'o and Liam Martin will be given another week off.
- Brad Schneider and Matt Eisenhuth drop back to the bench in retaining their spots, while Paul Alamoti remains on To'o's wing.
- The Panthers are otherwise back to full strength, with Scott Sorensen and Luke Garner starting in the second-row, and Isaiah Papali'i to come from the bench.
- No other real toss-ups for the Panthers at full strength, who run with a Dylan Edwards, Blaize Talagi, Nathan Cleary and Mitch Kenny spine, while Isaah Yeo lines up at lock.
- Thomas Jenkins, Izack Tago, Casey Mclean, Moses Leota and Lindsay Smith all regain their starting spots, while Liam Henry sits on the bench.
2025-09-06T07:30:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2025-09-06T07:30:00Z
WST
Gold Coast Titans
- Two debutants for Des Hasler's final game, with Carter Gordon and Cooper Gordon to play in the centres and off the bench, respectively.
- Jojo Fifita is out with a hamstring injury, so that's a straight swap for Gordon.
- Keano Kini is promoted to fullback, AJ Brimson moves to the centres, and Phillip Sami is back on the wing. Both Jaylan De Groot and Tony Francis drop out.
Wests Tigers
- Jeral Skelton is out with a concussion. Heamasi Makasini makes his debut.
- Charlie Murray is dropped for the returning Alex Seyfarth, who slots straight in on the bench.
2025-09-06T09:35:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2025-09-06T09:35:00Z
CRO
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Jacob Kiraz is out with an ankle injury. Enari Tuala wins the race for that spot ahead of Jethro Rinakama.
- Viliame Kikau is back. Josh Curran goes back to the bench, and Daniel Suluka-Fifita misses out on the 17.
Cronulla Sharks
- Jesse Ramien is back in place of Mawene Hiroti.
- Braydon Trindall is also named to play despite an injury worry last week. The Sharks are otherwise unchanged.
- Oregon Kaufusi is a chance at returning, named in the reserves. Daniel Atkinson is the 18th man.
2025-09-07T04:00:00Z
Kayo Stadium
DOL
2025-09-07T04:00:00Z
CBR
The Dolphins
- Herbie Farnworth is named in the extended squad and will likely play if the Roosters lose on Friday night. If he does, Tevita Naufahu will likely miss out, with Jake Averillo sliding to the wing.
- Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is back in the second-row, with Connelly Lemuelu out.
Canberra Raiders
- As hinted at, the Raiders are resting plenty. Ethan Strange, Hudson Young, Jamal Fogarty, Jed Stuart, Joseph Tapine, Josh Papalii, Kaeo Weekes, Simi Sasagi, Tom Starling and Zac Hosking are all not named.
- Chevvy Stewart is the new fullback, while Michael Asomua will debut on the wing. Adam Cook and Ethan Sanders are the new halves combination.
- Owen Pattie is promoted to hooker, Ata Mariota starts at prop, with Corey Horsburgh moving to prop from lock. Noah Martin is promoted into the second-row and Morgan Smithies is promoted to lock. The entirely new bench is Danny Levi, Trey Mooney and debutants Manaia Waitere and Joe Roddy.
- Corey Horsburgh is the captain.
2025-09-07T06:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2025-09-07T06:05:00Z
NEW
Parramatta Eels
- Dylan Brown will get a send-off from his current club against his future club in front of his current club's fans. He replaces Joash Papalii in the only change.
Newcastle Knights
- No changes for the Knights.