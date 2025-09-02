The teams are in for Round 27 of the 2025 NRL season, with a host of players set to make their debuts and clubs on the path to the finals making calls on exactly who will and won't be rested before the knockouts begin.

In a bombshell, the Broncos have axed a star back for a breach of team standards, while there are a stack of debutants named across the course of the final round.

The Melbourne Storm, Canberra Raiders, Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Warriors have all made calls to rest at least one player, although the men from the foot of the mountains have recalled most of their sat out team from last week.

Round 26

Bye: North Queensland Cowboys

Brisbane Broncos

Gehamat Shibasaki drops to the reserve after what has been labelled by the club a "breach of team standards" that has been dealt with internally.

Jesse Arthars wins a spot back on the wing, with Deine Mariner moving back into the centres.

Brendan Piakura joins the starting second-row. Jaiyden Hunt falls back to the bench.

Melbourne Storm

Manly Sea Eagles

Tolutau Koula is out with a knee injury, so Clayton Faulalo comes into the side at centre, and Joey Walsh is added to the bench for his debut.

New Zealand Warriors

Wayde Egan is being given a rest. Samuel Healey will start at dummy half. It's a straight swap given Healey was 18th man last week. Taine Tuaupiki is the new 18th man.

The Warriors are otherwise unchanged, retaining the late swaps they made to their run-on side last weekend.

Sydney Roosters

A huge return for the Roosters with Sam Walker back on deck. Sandon Smith drops to the reserves.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

St George Illawarra Dragons

No changes for the Dragons despite back-to-back losses.

Penrith Panthers

Gold Coast Titans

Wests Tigers

Jeral Skelton is out with a concussion. Heamasi Makasini makes his debut.

Charlie Murray is dropped for the returning Alex Seyfarth, who slots straight in on the bench.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Cronulla Sharks

Jesse Ramien is back in place of Mawene Hiroti.

Braydon Trindall is also named to play despite an injury worry last week. The Sharks are otherwise unchanged.

Oregon Kaufusi is a chance at returning, named in the reserves. Daniel Atkinson is the 18th man.

The Dolphins

Herbie Farnworth is named in the extended squad and will likely play if the Roosters lose on Friday night. If he does, Tevita Naufahu will likely miss out, with Jake Averillo sliding to the wing.

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is back in the second-row, with Connelly Lemuelu out.

Canberra Raiders

Parramatta Eels

Dylan Brown will get a send-off from his current club against his future club in front of his current club's fans. He replaces Joash Papalii in the only change.

Newcastle Knights