The teams are out for Round 25 of the 2025 NRL season, with the St George Illawarra Dragons unable to name 22 fit players.

The club will go into the game with just four reserves, while their opponents, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, welcome back Keaon Koloamatangi in a major surprise.

Elsewhere, a host of star faces are named on reserves lists and rated a chance to return, with late changes likely.

Here are all the changes for Round 25.

» Round 25 NRL teams

» Three weeks to go: The NRL run home

Round 25 bye: Cronulla Sharks

South Sydney Rabbitohs

St George Illawarra Dragons

Penrith Panthers

No changes for the Panthers, but Isaah Yeo is in the extended squad.

If he is cleared to return after two weeks sidelines, it would likely see Isaiah Papali'i move from lock to the second-row, and Luke Garner drop back to the bench with Matthew Eisenhuth falling out of the side.

Canberra Raiders

No changes for the Raiders.

Melbourne Storm

Canterbury Bulldogs

Despite threats of changes being on the way, Cameron Ciraldo has named the same 17.

Marcelo Montoya and Sitili Tupouniua are both on the reserves list and could return.

Manly Sea Eagles

Reuben Garrick's season is over with a shoulder injury. Tommy Talau will start in his place, with Aaron Schoupp on the bench.

The Dolphins

Gold Coast Titans

New Zealand Warriors

Parramatta Eels

Sydney Roosters

Newcastle Knights

Brisbane Broncos

Jaiyden Hunt is promoted from the bench to the second-row to cover the loss of Jack Gosiewski to a shoulder injury.

Jesse Arthars earns a recall in the vacant bench spot, with forwards Fletcher Baker and Va'a Semu named on the reserves.

Wests Tigers

No changes for the Tigers.

North Queensland Cowboys