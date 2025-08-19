The teams are out for Round 25 of the 2025 NRL season, with the St George Illawarra Dragons unable to name 22 fit players.

The club will go into the game with just four reserves, while their opponents, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, welcome back Keaon Koloamatangi in a major surprise.

Elsewhere, a host of star faces are named on reserves lists and rated a chance to return, with late changes likely.

Here are all the changes for Round 25.

Round 25 bye: Cronulla Sharks

Accor Stadium
South Sydney Rabbitohs

St George Illawarra Dragons

Glen Willow Oval
Penrith Panthers

  • No changes for the Panthers, but Isaah Yeo is in the extended squad.
  • If he is cleared to return after two weeks sidelines, it would likely see Isaiah Papali'i move from lock to the second-row, and Luke Garner drop back to the bench with Matthew Eisenhuth falling out of the side.

Canberra Raiders

  • No changes for the Raiders.
AAMI Park
Melbourne Storm

Canterbury Bulldogs

4 Pines Park
Manly Sea Eagles

  • Reuben Garrick's season is over with a shoulder injury. Tommy Talau will start in his place, with Aaron Schoupp on the bench.

The Dolphins

Cbus Super Stadium
Gold Coast Titans

New Zealand Warriors

CommBank Stadium
Parramatta Eels

Sydney Roosters

McDonald Jones
Newcastle Knights

Brisbane Broncos

Leichhardt Oval
Wests Tigers

  • No changes for the Tigers.

North Queensland Cowboys

  • No changes for the Cowboys either.

