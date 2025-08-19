The teams are out for Round 25 of the 2025 NRL season, with the St George Illawarra Dragons unable to name 22 fit players.
The club will go into the game with just four reserves, while their opponents, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, welcome back Keaon Koloamatangi in a major surprise.
Elsewhere, a host of star faces are named on reserves lists and rated a chance to return, with late changes likely.
Here are all the changes for Round 25.
Round 25 bye: Cronulla Sharks
Accor Stadium
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- A big surprise for the Rabbitohs with Keaon Koloamatangi to return.
- He slots straight into the front row with Siliva Havili moving to hooker and Peter Mamouzelos back to the bench.
- Tallis Duncan moves from the second-row to centre to replace Bayleigh Bentley-Hape.
- Jai Arrow moves from lock to second-row, and Lachlan Hubner is back from concussion at lock.
- Liam Le Blanc is the man who effectively makes way for Koloamatangi.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- The loss of Hamish Stewart, Jack de Belin and Hame Sele means the Dragons can't name 22. Their injury toll now stands at 12.
- Jacob Halangahu (second-row) and Ben Murdoch-Masila (lock) join the starting 13. Halangahu was on last week's bench, so the two vacant spots are taken by Blake Lawrie and Tyrell Sloan.
- The only fit players not named for the Dragons are all in the reserves - Raymond Faitala-Mariner (18th man), Viliami Fifita, Nathan Lawson and Lachlan Ilias.
Glen Willow Oval
Penrith Panthers
- No changes for the Panthers, but Isaah Yeo is in the extended squad.
- If he is cleared to return after two weeks sidelines, it would likely see Isaiah Papali'i move from lock to the second-row, and Luke Garner drop back to the bench with Matthew Eisenhuth falling out of the side.
Canberra Raiders
- No changes for the Raiders.
AAMI Park
Melbourne Storm
- Shawn Blore is out. Joe Chan starts in the second-row, and Bronson Garlick is on the pine.
- Ryan Papenhuyzen could return. He is in the extended squad. If he plays, then Cameron Munster would go back to five-eighth, and either Jonah Pezet or Tyran Wishart would shuffle back to the bench with Garlick potentially the man to miss out.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Despite threats of changes being on the way, Cameron Ciraldo has named the same 17.
- Marcelo Montoya and Sitili Tupouniua are both on the reserves list and could return.
4 Pines Park
Manly Sea Eagles
- Reuben Garrick's season is over with a shoulder injury. Tommy Talau will start in his place, with Aaron Schoupp on the bench.
The Dolphins
- Felise Kaufusi and Francis Molo both return from suspension to start at prop.
- Mark Nicholls drops back to the bench, while Aublix Tawha and Ray Stone drop out of the 17.
- Trai Fuller slides back to the bench with Max Feagai back in the centres, pushing Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to fullback.
- Peter Hola is the other player to drop off the bench.
Cbus Super Stadium
Gold Coast Titans
- Brian Kelly and Jojo Fifita are back in the centres. Beau Fermor goes to the back row, Phillip Sami goes to the wing. Tony Francis falls out of the side. Josh Patston moves back to the bench, and Jacob Alick-Wiencke falls out of the side.
- Jaimin Jolliffe's season is over. Reagan Campbell-Gillard starts at prop in his place.
- Klese Haas is also back on the bench as the replacement.
New Zealand Warriors
- Rocco Berry (centre), Kurt Capewell (second-row) and Te Maire Martin (bench) all make their returns.
- Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad moves to fullback, with Taine Tuaupiki out of the side.
- Leka Halasima drops back to the bench for Capewell's return.
- Samuel Healey drops out for Te Maire Martin's return.
- Demitric Vaimauga is promoted to prop with Jackson Ford suspended.
CommBank Stadium
Parramatta Eels
- Isaiah Iongi goes to fullback, with Joash Papalii to play at five-eighth.
- Dylan Walker replaces Luca Moretti at lock, with Jordan Samrani added to the bench.
Sydney Roosters
- Daniel Tupou is out concussed, so Junior Tupou takes his spot on the wing.
- Siua Wong returns from a concussion. Naufahu Whyte moves to prop, and Spencer Leniu drops to the bench with Blake Steep missing out.
McDonald Jones
Newcastle Knights
- Phoenix Crossland goes straight to dummy half, with Jayden Brailey dropping to the bench and Matt Arthur out.
- Brodie Jones is out, replaced by Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana on the bench.
Brisbane Broncos
- Jaiyden Hunt is promoted from the bench to the second-row to cover the loss of Jack Gosiewski to a shoulder injury.
- Jesse Arthars earns a recall in the vacant bench spot, with forwards Fletcher Baker and Va'a Semu named on the reserves.
Leichhardt Oval
Wests Tigers
- No changes for the Tigers.
North Queensland Cowboys
- No changes for the Cowboys either.
Can’t the Dragons name a Development player, or someone from Jersey Flegg to fill the last spot ?
Does anyone know what the eligibility rules are when a club has insufficient fit players ?