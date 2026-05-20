The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed Jake Trbojevic will play on, with the forward re-signing for the 2027 season.

The middle forward was off-contract at the end of 2026, and was weighing up whether he would play on.

He recently brought up his 250th game in the NRL, but it's no secret he has struggled with concussion issues in recent seasons.

The 32-year-old will now likely spend one final season with the Northern Beaches club before calling it a career, although if he stays fit, the temptation of reaching 300 games in 2028 would exist.

Trbojevic said the turnaround in form for the club had been enjoyable, and that things were looking good at Manly.

"I'm loving my footy and I love this club," Trbojevic said.

“The past few weeks have been really enjoyable and our turnaround in form has been great for the whole club.

“I love playing under Foz and with this amazing group of players. I'm really happy to confirm that I'm locked in for next year.”

Trbojevic has found a new lease on life under coach Kieran Foran, with the former Origin level middle forward increasing his work rate and productivity.

Manly, who have won five of their last six games, have no intentions of needing to change what's happening at lock as a result, and Foran said he and the playing group were thrilled to have Trbojevic locked in.

“He's playing some really good footy, the boys love playing with him, so this is great news for the Club,” Foran said.

“I think he's done an amazing job in Tom's absence as captain, both on and off the field.

"Jake is everything that is good about this club, he is Manly through and through."

Manly only have Nathan Brown, Aaron Schoupp and Siosiua Taukeiaho who remain off-contract at the end of 2026.