Stephen Crichton is seemingly in doubt for State of Origin 1 after failing to train with the NSW Blues on Wednesday.

Crichton was always going to be under a modified training program in the lead-up to Game 1, having dealt with a shoulder injury for much of the year to date.

That, combined with some form issues, meant eyebrows were raised over his selection, but ultimately, coach Laurie Daley picked him and Kotoni Staggs with Latrell Mitchell withdrawing his availability over a back injury.

On Wednesday, just a week out from the game, Crichton didn't take part in any of the contact in the training session and was away from the main group for much of it.

Blues staff are reportedly still optimistic that Crichton, who has been an Origin regular in recent years, will be fit to play in the series opener, but Casey McLean is on standby to start.

McLean, who became eligible for NSW under new rules this year, told The Sydney Morning Herald that he has been told to prepare as if he is playing.

"Loz [coach Laurie Daley] already told me 'Just train like you're playing'. I'm grateful to be part of this, I'll still train like normal," McLean told the publication

"There's heaps of boys I know here and then connect up with other boys."

The Blues, as part of their six-man bench, also have Ethan Strange who could slot into the centres, although he will more likely cover for Mitchell Moses and Nathan Cleary in the halves.

Dylan Lucas is the 20th man and would likely come into the side on the six-man bench if needed, with the ability to play centre and second-row.