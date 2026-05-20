Some have raised an eyebrow at Briton Nikora's presence in the Queensland camp.

The Cronulla Sharks forward has a simple response: watch him play.

Nikora is among the most prominent beneficiaries of the eligibility rule changes that reshaped the State of Origin landscape this season.

Born in New Zealand, the 28-year-old packed up and moved to Queensland during his primary school years, and as far as he's concerned, that's where his story truly began.

He joins Sharks teammate Addin Fonua-Blake, Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley, and Penrith Panthers outside back Casey McLean as the core of debutants whose inclusion has been made possible by the rule amendment introduced earlier this year, provided they satisfy the eligibility requirements.

"It's sunk in a little bit now that I've been here for a day, and I can't wait to get out there with the boys," Nikora said to the media on Tuesday.

"When I made my debut in 2019, things sort of came quick at me with representing New Zealand. Once you did that, you couldn't do both - I thought that dream was far gone.

"Once they changed the rules and I could see an opportunity there, and once Billy gave me that call, I took with both hands, and I'm just over the moon."

With 168 first-grade appearances for the Sharks, along with 15 games for the New Zealand Kiwis, and five appearances for the Maori All Stars, Nikora holds his heritage close and embraces his roots and the pride of the Maroons jersey.

"People like it or they don't like it," Nikora said.

"I did all my schooling growing up here, and Queensland gave my family the opportunity and a better life here, and that's what I carry close to my heart.

"Wherever my family goes, that's where home is. At the time, that's where home was.

"I'm just keen to go out there and do the badge proud with obviously my last name at the back on my jersey as well. I just wanna prove it to them and prove that this means a lot.

"I'm not just here to take part, I'm here to put this jersey in a better place. If that's for one game or however many games and opportunities I get, I just wanna prove it.

"I can say this and that, but unless you go out there and actually show it, that's what I'm looking forward to."

There's a neat symmetry to his path, too.

Nikora also revealed that Maroons assistant coach Ben Te'o, who made a similar journey from New Zealand to Queensland, was one of his inspirations growing up.

When Queensland run out for game one, Nikora will be one of four fresh faces debuting in the Origin arena carrying the hopes of a state on their shoulders.

For Nikora, it's a moment he once thought the game had taken off the table forever.

He has no intention of letting it pass quickly.