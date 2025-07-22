The teams for Round 21 are in as we move towards the NRL finals.

There are a number of key returns across the competition, led by Mitchell Moses and Haumole Olakau'atu, but just as many injuries around the competitions as injuries create carnage.

David Fifita has been dropped again, while Manly are fighting a concussion ruling for one of their bench players.

Here are all the changes for Round 21, rapid fire style.

Bye: The Dolphins

Sydney Roosters

Melbourne Storm

Cameron Munster has been given the weekend off for his father's funeral. Tyran Wishart takes over at five-eighth after being on the bench last week.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona is out with suspension.

It's a smaller bench for the Storm, with Kane Bradley and Bronson Garlick the two new faces.

Maybe most surprising is the continued absence of Ryan Papenhuyzen who is not even in the extended squad.

North Queensland Cowboys

St George Illawarra Dragons

Sione Finau is out with a shoulder injury. Corey Allan goes to the wing and Mat Feagai has a run in the centres.

No other changes for the Dragons despite the chorus of calls for that to be the case.

Brisbane Broncos

Parramatta Eels

New Zealand Warriors

Just one change for the Warriors - Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is back with Taine Tuaupiki dropping to 18th man.

Kurt Capewell remains in the centres despite Ali Leiataua sitting in the reserves.

Gold Coast Titans

Penrith Panthers

Wests Tigers

Charlie Staines has been dropped, with Izaac Thompson being named on the wing.

Apisai Koroisau was on the bench last week, but starts this time around with Tristan Hope slotting back into the 14 jumper.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cronulla Sharks

Things are far simpler for the Sharks. Jesse Ramien is back to replace Chris Vea'ila after his debut last week.

Briton Nikora is out with concussion. Billy Burns starts and Daniel Atkinson is the new face on the bench.

Canberra Raiders

Sebastian Kris is out. Simi Sasagi starts at centre and Noah Martin joins the bench.

No other changes for the Raiders.

Newcastle Knights

Jack Hetherington has been called into the 17 for the Knights with Thomas Cant going to 18th man.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Manly Sea Eagles