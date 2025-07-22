The teams for Round 21 are in as we move towards the NRL finals.
There are a number of key returns across the competition, led by Mitchell Moses and Haumole Olakau'atu, but just as many injuries around the competitions as injuries create carnage.
David Fifita has been dropped again, while Manly are fighting a concussion ruling for one of their bench players.
Here are all the changes for Round 21, rapid fire style.
Bye: The Dolphins
2025-07-24T09:50:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2025-07-24T09:50:00Z
MEL
Sydney Roosters
- Another big call from Trent Robinson in the halves, with Sandon Smith returning to replace Chad Townsend.
- Hugo Savala is an outside chance of playing - he is named in the reserves.
- Ethan King replaces Billy Smith in the centres. The luckless outside back has a concussion.
- Victor Radley is out, but that is offset by the return of Siua Wong, who surprisingly, will line up at lock. Don't be surprised if there is a late switch here.
Melbourne Storm
- Cameron Munster has been given the weekend off for his father's funeral. Tyran Wishart takes over at five-eighth after being on the bench last week.
- Nelson Asofa-Solomona is out with suspension.
- It's a smaller bench for the Storm, with Kane Bradley and Bronson Garlick the two new faces.
- Maybe most surprising is the continued absence of Ryan Papenhuyzen who is not even in the extended squad.
2025-07-25T08:00:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2025-07-25T08:00:00Z
STI
North Queensland Cowboys
- Murray Taulagi is out again with a hamstring injury. Braidon Burns moves to the wing, and Jaxon Purdue goes to centre. Thomas Duffy is the new face at five-eighth.
- That means there is still no sign of Jake Clifford for the under pressure Cowboys.
- Robert Derby earns a recall, taking the spot of Jaxson Paulo.
- Thomas Mikaele is out, effectively replaced by the returning John Bateman. Harrison Edwards moves from the edge to the middle.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Sione Finau is out with a shoulder injury. Corey Allan goes to the wing and Mat Feagai has a run in the centres.
- No other changes for the Dragons despite the chorus of calls for that to be the case.
2025-07-25T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2025-07-25T10:00:00Z
PAR
Brisbane Broncos
- Payne Haas is back on deck for the Broncos, and so too are Corey Jensen and Jesse Arthars.
- Arthars replaces Deine Mariner on the wing, while Haas starts at prop, and Jensen plays from the bench.
- Kobe Hetherington drops back to the bench, while Tyson Smoothy and Ben Talty drop out of the side.
Parramatta Eels
- Mitchell Moses is back for the Eels from his calf injury.
- He effectively replaces Isaiah Iongi who is out with a broken hand. Dean Hawkins moves to five-eighth, Joash Papalii to fullback, and Dylan Brown still misses out.
- Will Penisini is back, replacing Bailey Simonsson.
- Luca Moretti has also been included from the bench for the Eels, with Jordan Samrani missing out.
2025-07-26T05:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2025-07-26T05:00:00Z
GLD
New Zealand Warriors
- Just one change for the Warriors - Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is back with Taine Tuaupiki dropping to 18th man.
- Kurt Capewell remains in the centres despite Ali Leiataua sitting in the reserves.
Gold Coast Titans
- Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is out with a knee injury. Klese Haas starts at lock after playing from the bench last week.
- David Fifita and Alofiana Khan-Pereira have been dropped from the bench, so all of Josh Patston, Jacob Alick and Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui win spots.
2025-07-26T07:30:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2025-07-26T07:30:00Z
WST
Penrith Panthers
- Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo had a rest last weekend, but are back on deck to tackle the Tigers.
- Izack Tago is also back in the centres.
- Paul Alamoti drops out, Brad Schneider slides back to the bench, and Jack Cole is dropped, while Scott Sorensen is also out. Isaah Yeo playing at lock means Isaiah Papali'i moves back to the second-row.
Wests Tigers
- Charlie Staines has been dropped, with Izaac Thompson being named on the wing.
- Apisai Koroisau was on the bench last week, but starts this time around with Tristan Hope slotting back into the 14 jumper.
2025-07-26T09:35:00Z
Polytec Stadium
SOU
2025-07-26T09:35:00Z
CRO
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- The Rabbitohs are struggling with injuries. Jamie Humphreys and Peter Mamouzelos are out to concussion, while Keaon Koloamatangi has suffered an ankle injury.
- Jye Gray is back in a boost though, moving Alex Johnston to the wing, Isaiah Tass to centre, Euan Aitken to the second-row and Jacob Host to the bench.
- Humphreys is replaced by Lewis Dodd (bench last week) who finally starts at halfback with the Rabbitohs out of options.
- Koloamatangi's absence means Sean Keppie starts, while Ryan Gray and Ashton Ward join the bench.
Cronulla Sharks
- Things are far simpler for the Sharks. Jesse Ramien is back to replace Chris Vea'ila after his debut last week.
- Briton Nikora is out with concussion. Billy Burns starts and Daniel Atkinson is the new face on the bench.
2025-07-27T04:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2025-07-27T04:00:00Z
NEW
Canberra Raiders
- Sebastian Kris is out. Simi Sasagi starts at centre and Noah Martin joins the bench.
- No other changes for the Raiders.
Newcastle Knights
- Jack Hetherington has been called into the 17 for the Knights with Thomas Cant going to 18th man.
2025-07-27T06:05:00Z
Allianz Stadium
CAN
2025-07-27T06:05:00Z
MAN
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Lachlan Galvin remains at halfback. Toby Sexton is in the extended squad.
- Bronson Xerri is back, taking the spot of Jethro Rinakama with Enari Tuala going to the wing.
- Sam Hughes is back at prop. Josh Curran drops to the bench with Sitili Tupouniua making way with a hamstring injury.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Haumole Olakau'atu is back for Manly. Corey Waddell goes to the bench and Tommy Talau drops out.
- Jake Simpkin is named to play as Manly fight a concussion ruling. If he is out, then it's like Talau, or potentially Gordon Chan Kum Tong, would come onto the bench.