The teams for Round 21 are in as we move towards the NRL finals.

There are a number of key returns across the competition, led by Mitchell Moses and Haumole Olakau'atu, but just as many injuries around the competitions as injuries create carnage.

David Fifita has been dropped again, while Manly are fighting a concussion ruling for one of their bench players.

» Round 21 NRL teams in full

Here are all the changes for Round 21, rapid fire style.

» Seven weeks to go: Every NRL team's run home, predicted final ladder

Bye: The Dolphins

Allianz Stadium
SYD   
Sydney Roosters

Melbourne Storm

QLD Country Bank
NQL   
North Queensland Cowboys

St George Illawarra Dragons

  • Sione Finau is out with a shoulder injury. Corey Allan goes to the wing and Mat Feagai has a run in the centres.
  • No other changes for the Dragons despite the chorus of calls for that to be the case.
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
Brisbane Broncos

Parramatta Eels

Go Media Stadium
NZW   
New Zealand Warriors

Gold Coast Titans

CommBank Stadium
PEN   
Penrith Panthers

Wests Tigers

Polytec Stadium
SOU   
South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cronulla Sharks

GIO Stadium
CBR   
Canberra Raiders

Newcastle Knights

Allianz Stadium
CAN   
Canterbury Bulldogs

Manly Sea Eagles