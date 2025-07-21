A stunning Manly Sea Eagles win has further tightened the race for the NRL top eight with seven rounds to go.\r\n\r\nThe win over the Melbourne Storm could well drop the Storm out of the top two at the end of the regular season, while it also sneaks Manly - who have a tricky run home - closer to the top eight.\r\n\r\nEvery other game during Round 20 was tipped correctly meaning there are limited changes to the predicted final ladder from last week.\r\n\r\nEach week on Zero Tackle between now and the end of the regular season, we will tip the week ahead, take stock of what's left, run through every club's trip to the finish line, and predict the final ladder.\r\n\r\nHere is the current state of play heading into Round 21 of the 2025 NRL season.\r\nRound 21 tips\r\nMelbourne Storm to defeat Sydney Roosters\r\nNorth Queensland Cowboys to defeat St George Illawarra Dragons\r\nBrisbane Broncos to defeat Parramatta Eels\r\nNew Zealand Warriors to defeat Gold Coast Titans\r\nPenrith Panthers to defeat Wests Tigers\r\nCronulla Sharks to defeat South Sydney Rabbitohs\r\nCanberra Raiders to defeat Newcastle Knights\r\nCanterbury Bulldogs to defeat Manly Sea Eagles\r\n1. Canberra Raiders\r\nCurrent position: 1st, 34 points, + 132\r\nByes remaining: 1\r\n\r\nGames remaining\r\nRound 21: Newcastle Knights (home)\r\nRound 22: St George Illawarra Dragons (away - Wollongong)\r\nRound 23: Manly Sea Eagles (home)\r\nRound 24: Bye\r\nRound 25: Penrith Panthers (away - Mudgee)\r\nRound 26: Wests Tigers (home)\r\nRound 27: The Dolphins (away)\r\n\r\nThe Raiders just keep on rolling.\r\n\r\nA heavy win over the Parramatta Eels has them still on track to finish top of the table at the end of the season.\r\n\r\nThey have a comparatively easy run to the finish line, although that game against Manly in Round 23 is now shaping up as an intriguing one after the Sea Eagles managed to defeat Melbourne. We still have Canberra winning it, but if they don't the minor premiership becomes a question mark.\r\n\r\nGranted, we also have them falling short on the road against the potentially desperate Dolphins in Round 27.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 1st\r\nChange from last week: Nil\r\n\r\n\r\n2. Canterbury Bulldogs\r\nCurrent position: 2nd, 32 points, + 98\r\nByes remaining: 0\r\n\r\nGames remaining:\r\nRound 21: Manly Sea Eagles (home - Allianz Stadium)\r\nRound 22: Wests Tigers (away - Campbelltown)\r\nRound 23: New Zealand Warriors (home)\r\nRound 24: Sydney Roosters (away)\r\nRound 25: Melbourne Storm (away)\r\nRound 26: Penrith Panthers (home)\r\nRound 27: Cronulla Sharks (home)\r\n\r\nThe Bulldogs beat the Dragons over the weekend, but they were shaky in their first game with Lachlan Galvin at halfback. Arguably, they should have lost.\r\n\r\nThey run into a desperate Manly this week in what will be a true test.\r\n\r\nWe are holding firm on our prediction of another five wins for the Belmore-based outfit (with losses to the Roosters and Storm), but that could change pretty rapidly if their level of performance continues to falter.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 2nd\r\nChange from last week: Up one spot\r\n3. Melbourne Storm\r\nCurrent position: 3rd, 30 points, + 218\r\nByes remaining: 0\r\nGames remaining\r\nRound 21: Sydney Roosters (away)\r\nRound 22: Parramatta Eels (away)\r\nRound 23: Brisbane Broncos (home)\r\nRound 24: Penrith Panthers (away)\r\nRound 25: Canterbury Bulldogs (home)\r\nRound 26: Sydney Roosters (home)\r\nRound 27: Brisbane Broncos (away)\r\n\r\nThe loss to the Sea Eagles over the weekend was the only major surprise out of Round 20.\r\n\r\nIf it was any other team, you'd be concerned, but the Storm have a way of turning things around pretty quickly.\r\n\r\nThat said, even with five wins out of their last seven (we have them losing to Penrith and the Broncos in Round 27), it may well cost them a home qualifying final.\r\n\r\nThey will be sweating on the Bulldogs dropping a game somewhere, or picking up one of the two expected losses.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 3rd\r\nChange from last week: Down one spot\r\n4. New Zealand Warriors\r\nCurrent position: 4th, 30 points, + 36\r\nByes remaining: 0\r\n\r\nRemaining games\r\nRound 21: Gold Coast Titans (home)\r\nRound 22: The Dolphins (home)\r\nRound 23: Canterbury Bulldogs (away)\r\nRound 24: St George Illawarra Dragons (home)\r\nRound 25: Gold Coast Titans (away)\r\nRound 26: Parramatta Eels (home)\r\nRound 27: Manly Sea Eagles (away)\r\n\r\nThe Warriors were squeaky at best as they got over the top of the Knights in the final game of Round 20.\r\n\r\nAlways a tricky road trip, and with stars injured, the Warriors will be glad to have two competition points and be on their way.\r\n\r\nStill plenty to do though if they are gonig to hang onto a top four spot. Their run home features enough home games - and simple ones at that - though that they should hang on.\r\n\r\nWe have them winning five of their last seven with losses to the Bulldogs and Manly.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 4th\r\nChange from last week: Nil\r\n\r\n\r\n5. Brisbane Broncos\r\nCurrent position: 5th, 26 points, + 80\r\nByes remaining: 0\r\n\r\nGames remaining\r\nRound 21: Parramatta Eels (home)\r\nRound 22: South Sydney Rabbitohs (home)\r\nRound 23: Melbourne Storm (away)\r\nRound 24: The Dolphins (home)\r\nRound 25: Newcastle Knights (away)\r\nRound 26: North Queensland Cowboys (away)\r\nRound 27: Melbourne Storm (home)\r\n\r\nNothing changes for the Broncos. They have had their last bye, chalked up another two points, and now their destiny is in their own hands.\r\n\r\nIt's a tough enough run in, so they need to control the next fortnight with a pair of convincing wins.\r\n\r\nWe have them winning five of their last seven, with losses on the road to the Storm and Cowboys.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 6th\r\nChange from last week: Nil\r\n6. Penrith Panthers\r\nCurrent position: 6th, 25 points, + 45\r\nByes remaining: 0\r\n\r\nRemaining games\r\nRound 21: Wests Tigers (home)\r\nRound 22: Gold Coast Titans (away)\r\nRound 23: Newcastle Knights (away)\r\nRound 24: Melbourne Storm (home)\r\nRound 25: Canberra Raiders (home)\r\nRound 26: Canterbury Bulldogs (away)\r\nRound 27: St George Illawarra Dragons (away - Wollongong)\r\n\r\nThe Panthers had an - as expected - convincing win over the Rabbitohs on the weekend.\r\n\r\nThey should follow that up with three from three in their next couple of games, before the draw gets tougher.\r\n\r\nGranted, we only have them losing one more on the run in - away against the Bulldogs in Round 26. They will go close to a top-four berth if the teams ahead slip up.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 5th\r\nChange from last week: Nil\r\n7. Manly Sea Eagles\r\nCurrent position: 7th, 24 points, + 60\r\nByes remaining: 0\r\n\r\nGames remaining\r\nRound 21: Canterbury Bulldogs (away)\r\nRound 22: Sydney Roosters (home)\r\nRound 23: Canberra Raiders (away)\r\nRound 24: Wests Tigers (away)\r\nRound 25: The Dolphins (home)\r\nRound 26: St George Illawarra Dragons (away)\r\nRound 27: New Zealand Warriors (home)\r\n\r\nThe Sea Eagles have moved themselves right back into the finals mix with their win over the Storm on the weekend.\r\n\r\nIt's still an exceedingly tough run home though, and at the moment, we have them missing the finals... But the margin has trimmed. If they can find a way to beat one of the Bulldogs, Roosters, Raiders or Dragons, then it might be enough to play finals footy on for and against.\r\n\r\nThat game against the Roosters in a fortnight is a four-point swing type of game.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 9th\r\nChange from last week: Nil, but closing on 8th.\r\n8. Cronulla Sharks\r\nCurrent position: 8th, 24 points, + 21\r\nByes remaining: 1\r\n\r\nGames remaining\r\nRound 21: South Sydney Rabbitohs (away - Gosford)\r\nRound 22: North Queensland Cowboys (home)\r\nRound 23: St George Illawarra Dragons (away - Kogarah)\r\nRound 24: Gold Coast Titans (home)\r\nRound 25: Bye\r\nRound 26: Newcastle Knights (home)\r\nRound 27: Canterbury Bulldogs (away)\r\n\r\nThe Sharks did what they needed to do and put away the Roosters on Friday, now moving into a stretch of their draw where wins should be plentiful.\r\n\r\nIt's an easy run to the finish line for Craig Fitzgibbon's side as highlighted last week, and as long as they take care of business, there may only be one or more loss across the final seven weeks to go with a bye, that coming against Canterbury in the final round.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 7th\r\nChange from last week: Nil\r\n\r\n\r\n9. The Dolphins\r\nCurrent position: 9th, 22 points, + 169\r\nByes remaining: 1\r\n\r\nRemaining games\r\nRound 21: Bye\r\nRound 22: New Zealand Warriors (away)\r\nRound 23: Sydney Roosters (home)\r\nRound 24: Brisbane Broncos (away)\r\nRound 25: Manly Sea Eagles (away)\r\nRound 26: Gold Coast Titans (home)\r\nRound 27: Canberra Raiders (home)\r\n\r\nThe Dolphins have their final bye of the season this weekend after taking care of business over the Cowboys on the weekend.\r\n\r\nIt was a critical two points, but our numbers suggest they are going to have to find a way to upset at least two of the Warriors, Roosters, Broncos or Sea Eagles while winning their final two games against the Titans and Raiders to qualify for a first finals series.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 10th\r\nChange from last week: Nil\r\n10. Sydney Roosters\r\nCurrent position: 10th, 22 points, + 8\r\nByes remaining: 0\r\n\r\nRemaining games\r\nRound 21: Melbourne Storm (home)\r\nRound 22: Manly Sea Eagles (away)\r\nRound 23: The Dolphins (away)\r\nRound 24: Canterbury Bulldogs (home)\r\nRound 25: Parramatta Eels (away)\r\nRound 26: Melbourne Storm (away)\r\nRound 27: South Sydney Rabbitohs (home)\r\n\r\nThe Roosters, as has become typical in recent years, have a tricky run to the finish line, not made easier by failing to beat the Sharks on the weekend.\r\n\r\nWe had tipped it that way though and still suspect they will win enough games to make the finals, but it now requires a win against Manly in Round 22.\r\n\r\nThat could be a top-eight deciding game.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 8th\r\nChange from last week: Nil\r\n11. St George Illawarra Dragons\r\nCurrent position: 11th, 18 points, - 58\r\nByes remaining: 0\r\n\r\nRemaining games\r\nRound 21: North Queensland Cowboys (away)\r\nRound 22: Canberra Raiders (home)\r\nRound 23: Cronulla Sharks (home)\r\nRound 24: New Zealand Warriors (away)\r\nRound 25: South Sydney Rabbitohs (away)\r\nRound 26: Manly Sea Eagles (home)\r\nRound 27: Penrith Panthers (home)\r\n\r\nIf the Dragons had a chance of making the finals, they likely needed to get a win over the Bulldogs on the weekend - and they were in the position to do so.\r\n\r\nThey have now lost eight games by less than eight points this year.\r\n\r\nWe have them winning just two more games on the run home, and they'd likely need to win all seven to have a crack at the finals with the finals mark shaping up as 32 points (that is, 12 wins and 3 byes).\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 13th\r\nChange from last week: Nil\r\n\r\n\r\n12. Wests Tigers\r\nCurrent position: 12th, 18 points, - 101\r\nByes remaining: 1\r\n\r\nRemaining games\r\nRound 21: Penrith Panthers (away)\r\nRound 22: Canterbury Bulldogs (home - CommBank Stadium)\r\nRound 23: Bye\r\nRound 24: Manly Sea Eagles (home - Allianz Stadium)\r\nRound 25: North Queensland Cowboys (home - Leichhardt)\r\nRound 26: Canberra Raiders (away)\r\nRound 27: Gold Coast Titans (away)\r\n\r\nThe Tigers managed to sneak past the Titans and keep the feintest of finals hopes flickering in front of a packed out Leichhardt Oval crowd on Sunday.\r\n\r\nWe suspect that might come to a shuddering halt in the next fortnight though with the Panthers and Bulldogs on the menu.\r\n\r\nThe Tigers might get wins over the Cowboys at home, and the Titans on the road, in the final seven weeks, but they, like the Dragons would probably need to win close to every game they have left to make the finals despite also having a bye up their sleeve.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 12th\r\nChange from last week: Nil\r\n13. North Queensland Cowboys\r\nCurrent position: 13th, 17 points, - 163\r\nByes remaining: 1\r\n\r\nRemaining games\r\nRound 21: St George Illawarra Dragons (home)\r\nRound 22: Cronulla Sharks (away)\r\nRound 23: Parramatta Eels (away)\r\nRound 24: Newcastle Knights (home)\r\nRound 25: Wests Tigers (away)\r\nRound 26: Brisbane Broncos (home)\r\nRound 27: Bye\r\n\r\nA horror loss to the Dolphins is just the latest in a string of poor form for Todd Payten's side.\r\n\r\nThe coach, now under all sorts of pressure, needs to find a way for his side to beat the Dragons at home this week, but finals chances have all but evaporated.\r\n\r\nWe have them finding a way to win three of their last six, but that must be shaky given their form.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 11th\r\nChange from last week: Nil\r\n14. Newcastle Knights\r\nCurrent position: 14th, 16 points, - 90\r\nByes remaining: 1\r\n\r\nRemaining games\r\nRound 21: Canberra Raiders (away)\r\nRound 22: Bye\r\nRound 23: Penrith Panthers (home)\r\nRound 24: North Queensland Cowboys (away)\r\nRound 25: Brisbane Broncos (home)\r\nRound 26: Cronulla Sharks (away)\r\nRound 27: Parramatta Eels (away)\r\n\r\nAny chance the Knights had of making the finals went up in smoke on Sunday with a loss to the Warriors.\r\n\r\nThe club, who do have a bye remaining, would now need to win six from six, but even then, for and against would likely seem them short of a top eight berth.\r\n\r\nTheir run home should make that an impossibility anyway - they'll be lucky to win again given their injuries as pressure continues to grow on Adam O'Brien.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 16th\r\nChange from last week: Nil\r\n\r\n\r\n15. South Sydney Rabbitohs\r\nCurrent position: 15th, 16 points, - 149\r\nByes remaining: 1\r\n\r\nRemaining games\r\nRound 21: Cronulla Sharks (home)\r\nRound 22: Brisbane Broncos (away)\r\nRound 23: Gold Coast Titans (away)\r\nRound 24: Parramatta Eels (home)\r\nRound 25: St George Illawarra Dragons (home)\r\nRound 26: Bye\r\nRound 27: Sydney Roosters (away)\r\n\r\nThe Rabbitohs sneak up a spot on the table despite their loss to the Panthers on the weekend with all sorts of tie-breakers in use.\r\n\r\nIt won't help them though. They are likely to need part-time players this weekend, and their injury toll has forced us to reconsider our tip of a solitary win to round out the season against the Gold Coast in Round 23. We are keeping it as a win to the Bunnies at the moment, but that's shaping as a tough match to tip and could drop South Sydney to 16th if they lose.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 15th\r\nChange from last week: Nil.\r\n16. Parramatta Eels\r\nCurrent position: 16th, 16 points, - 149\r\nByes remaining: 0\r\n\r\nRemaining games\r\nRound 21: Brisbane Broncos (away)\r\nRound 22: Melbourne Storm (home)\r\nRound 23: North Queensland Cowboys (home)\r\nRound 24: South Sydney Rabbitohs (away)\r\nRound 25: Sydney Roosters (home)\r\nRound 26: New Zealand Warriors (away)\r\nRound 27: Newcastle Knights (home)\r\n\r\nThe Eels suffered another loss over the weekend, this time to the Raiders.\r\n\r\nThey'll have some intrigue over their final six weeks given Dylan Brown's axing, but are out of the finals race. We expect a win to close the season over Newcastle, but not much more.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 16th\r\nChange from last week: Nil\r\n17. Gold Coast Titans\r\nCurrent position: 17th, 14 points, - 157\r\nByes remaining: 0\r\n\r\nRemaining games\r\nRound 21: New Zealand Warriors (away)\r\nRound 22: Penrith Panthers (home)\r\nRound 23: South Sydney Rabbitohs (home)\r\nRound 24: Cronulla Sharks (away)\r\nRound 25: New Zealand Warriors (home)\r\nRound 26: The Dolphins (away)\r\nRound 27: Wests Tigers (home)\r\n\r\nThe Titans are a rabble. How they didn't beat the Tigers on Sunday is anyone's guess.\r\n\r\nDes Hasler will likely be sacked before the campaign is out given their performances. That could see a bounce back, but right now, we are tipping them to not win again and pick up the spoon in not exactly convincing, but uncomfortable fashion.\r\n\r\nLikely finish: 17th\r\nChange from last week: Nil\r\nPredicted final ladder\r\n1. Canberra Raiders - 44 points\r\n2. Canterbury Bulldogs - 42 points\r\n3. Melbourne Storm - 40 points\r\n4. New Zealand Warriors - 40 points\r\n5. Penrith Panthers - 37 points\r\n6. Brisbane Broncos - 36 points\r\n7. Cronulla Sharks - 36 points\r\n8. Sydney Roosters - 32 points\r\n9. Manly Sea Eagles - 30 points\r\n10. The Dolphins - 28 points\r\n11. North Queensland Cowboys - 25 points\r\n12. Wests Tigers - 24 points\r\n13. St George Illawarra Dragons - 22 points\r\n14. Parramatta Eels - 22 points\r\n15. South Sydney Rabbitohs - 20 points\r\n16. Newcastle Knights - 18 points\r\n17. Gold Coast Titans - 14 points\r\nPredicted Week 1 finals\r\nQualifying final 1: Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors at GIO Stadium, Canberra\r\nQualifying final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm at Accor Stadium, Homebush\r\nElimination final 1: Penrith Panthers vs Sydney Roosters at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta\r\nElimination final 2: Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane