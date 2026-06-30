The final shortened round of the year is here, with five games to be played in the lead-up to State of Origin 3.
All ten teams taking to the field this year have confirmed their squads, with some questions still to be answered around the competition.
Some clubs have benefited from Origin changes, and others miss out, while the Rabbitohs have a big injury blow, and the Eels have recalled a halfback.
Here are all the changes for Round 18 in this week's edition of rapid fire.
» Click here to view all ten team lists for Round 18
2026-07-03T10:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2026-07-03T10:00:00Z
SOU
Penrith Panthers
- The Panthers are one of the sides who benefit from Origin changes, with Brian To'o not picked. It means the only change to the back seven is Nathan Cleary missing, with Jack Cogger in at halfback.
- Isaiah Papali'i is missing, and so too is Isaah Yeo and Liam Martin who are on Origin duty. Scott Sorensen starts in the second-row alongside Luke Garner, while Lindsay Smith moves from the bench to lock.
- Kalani Going, Luron Patea and Sione Fonua become the new faces on the reserves list.
South Sydney Rabitohs
- In a blow for the Rabbitohs, Alex Johnston is out with a calf injury. Dayne Jennings earns his first start on the wing.
- Tallis Duncan shuffles back to the second-row from centre with Jack Wighton returning from a broken arm.
- Duncan's move to the second-row pushes Euan Aitken back to the bench, while Lachlan Hubner promotes to lock with Cameron Murray on Origin duty.
- Matt Dufty is the new man on the bench with the Rabbitohs otherwise fielding the same pine.
2026-07-04T07:30:00Z
St George Venues Stadium
STI
2026-07-04T07:30:00Z
WST
St George Illawarra Dragons
- No Origin and a losing streak apparently equals no worries for Dean Young. The Dragons have exactly the same 19 as last week, but Moses Suli is close to a return, named in jumper 21.
Wests Tigers
- Taylan May's third shoulder injury of the year means his campaign is likely over. Heamasi Makasini promotes into the starting side at centre.
- Jarome Luai is out with delayed concussion symptoms. Jock Madden is called into the five-eighth role.
- Fonua Pole comes backinto the starting side in a straight swap with Bunty Afoa who remains on the bench.
- Alex Twal makes his return, with Alex Seyfarth back to the bench.
- On the bench, Mavrik Geyer misses out, with Charlie Murray called in.
2026-07-04T09:30:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2026-07-04T09:30:00Z
CRO
Brisbane Broncos
- The Broncos lose Reece Walsh (Origin), Josiah Karapani (stood down), Payne Haas (Origin), Aublix Tawha (ankle) and Jack Gosiewski (ribs) this week.
- Hayze Perham is promoted from the bench to fullback, Gehamat Shibasaki comes in at centre, moving Grant Anderson to the wing, while Deine Mariner's return pushes Jesse Arthars to the bench.
- Va'a Semu is called up for a start at prop, with the Broncos hoping to have Xavier Willison available - he is fighting a concussion with the NRL.
- Jaiyden Hunt and Luke Gale are the two new faces on the bench.
Cronulla Sharks
- The Sharks have the same back seven as last week, with three changes for Origin required in the forwards - Addin Fonua-Blake, Blayke Brailey and Briton Nikora are all unavailable.
- Thomas Hazelton starts at prop, Jayden Berrell at hooker and Billy Burns the second-row, with Harrison Hassett, and Tuku Hau Tapuha the new names on the bench.
2026-07-05T04:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2026-07-05T04:00:00Z
MAN
Parramatta Eels
- Jonah Pezet returns to first-grade with Mitchell Moses on Origin duty.
- Sam Tuivaiti reverts to the bench with Luca Moretti to start, while Tallyn Da Silva is named at prop with Harrison Edwards back to the bench.
- Ryley Smith is approaching a return - he is in jersey 21.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Manly lose Tolutau Koula to Origin, and have Josh Feledy return to the bench with Clayton Faulalo and Reuben Garrick both back in the centres.
- Luke Brooks is out with an ACL injury, so Joey Walsh starts at five-eighth.
- Kobe Hetherington is back and starts at prop, with Simione Laiafi reverting to the bench. Corey Waddell takes the starting spot of Haumole Olakau'atu who is on Origin duty.
- Blake Wilson and Hugo Hart drop off the bench, with Aaron Schoupp and Zaidas Muagututia named.
2026-07-05T06:05:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2026-07-05T06:05:00Z
DOL
Newcastle Knights
- Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best miss out for the Knights on Origin duty. Fletcher Sharpe moves to fullback, Sandon Smith promotes to five-eighth and Fletcher Hunt comes in at centre.
- Harrison Graham and Francis Manuleleua are the new names on the bench.
The Dolphins
- Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jack Bostock, Selwyn Cobbo, Thomas Flegler and Max Plath are all on Origin duty, while Isaiya Katoa is out injured.
- Trai Fuller (fullback), Jake Averillo (centre), Tevita Naufahu (wing), Bradley Schneider (halfback) and Felise Kaufusi (prop) are in the starting side.
- Naufahu, Schneider and Kaufusi are all promoted from the bench, with Plath also needing a replacement there. The new names are the returning Tom Gilbert, Brian Pouniu, Sebastian Su'a and John Fineanganofo.