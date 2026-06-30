The final shortened round of the year is here, with five games to be played in the lead-up to State of Origin 3.

All ten teams taking to the field this year have confirmed their squads, with some questions still to be answered around the competition.

Some clubs have benefited from Origin changes, and others miss out, while the Rabbitohs have a big injury blow, and the Eels have recalled a halfback.

Here are all the changes for Round 18 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

» Click here to view all ten team lists for Round 18

Penrith Panthers

South Sydney Rabitohs

St George Illawarra Dragons

No Origin and a losing streak apparently equals no worries for Dean Young. The Dragons have exactly the same 19 as last week, but Moses Suli is close to a return, named in jumper 21.

Wests Tigers

Brisbane Broncos

Cronulla Sharks

Parramatta Eels

Manly Sea Eagles

Newcastle Knights

The Dolphins