The final shortened round of the year is here, with five games to be played in the lead-up to State of Origin 3.

All ten teams taking to the field this year have confirmed their squads, with some questions still to be answered around the competition.

Some clubs have benefited from Origin changes, and others miss out, while the Rabbitohs have a big injury blow, and the Eels have recalled a halfback.

Here are all the changes for Round 18 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

» Click here to view all ten team lists for Round 18

 2026-07-03T10:00:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
 2026-07-03T10:00:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLPanthersSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Penrith Panthers

South Sydney Rabitohs

 2026-07-04T07:30:00Z 
 
 
St George Venues Stadium
STI   
 2026-07-04T07:30:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLDragonsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

St George Illawarra Dragons

  • No Origin and a losing streak apparently equals no worries for Dean Young. The Dragons have exactly the same 19 as last week, but Moses Suli is close to a return, named in jumper 21.

Wests Tigers

 2026-07-04T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2026-07-04T09:30:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLBroncosSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Brisbane Broncos

Cronulla Sharks

 2026-07-05T04:00:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2026-07-05T04:00:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLEelsManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Parramatta Eels

Manly Sea Eagles

 2026-07-05T06:05:00Z 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2026-07-05T06:05:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLKnightsDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Newcastle Knights

The Dolphins