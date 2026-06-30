The Melbourne Storm have confirmed the immediate departure of Lazarus Vaalepu who will take up an opportunity with the Leigh Leopards in the English Super League.

Vaalepu has managed 11 games with the Storm since debuting in the NRL with the club during 2024.

He played seven games in his debut season, including the grand final, and another 4 games last year, but is yet to feature at the top level this year, instead spending his time in the NSW Cup.

Vaalepu has been part of Melbourne's squad since the start of the 2023 season, where he then worked his way to first grade, having spent time in the Storm's feeder system at the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

He was originally a Canberra Raiders junior, with the now 27-year-old hoping for more game time and opportunities when he arrives in England.

Vaalepu has only signed for the remainder of 2026 with the Leopards, and the club's director of football Andrew Henderson lauded the signing.

“We're really excited to bring Lazarus to Leigh. He's a player with genuine presence, power, and punch, giving us a real point of difference within our middle unit. He's humble, driven to succeed, and genuinely believes he can grow his game under Adrian Lam in Super League. We're looking forward to helping him take the next step in his career," Henderson said.

“He's of good character and has been developed through a strong Melbourne system for a number of years, which will be a real benefit to us. I believe he'll thrive in our environment and become a player our supporters really connect with. He wants to be part of something ambitious – and that's exactly what we're creating here at Leigh.”

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The Leopards confirmed he will link up with the club once he completes visa requirements and relocation arrangements.

His departure from the Storm has been reported for some time, with the forward falling well down the pecking order for Craig Bellamy's side despite the club's major struggles through the first half of this year.

Melbourne have also confirmed the arrival of Oryn Keeley from the Dolphins prior to June 30, with the second-rower to add much-needed starch to the club's forward pack as they push to qualify for the finals - something they have done every season since Craig Bellamy's career started backin 2003.

The Leopards currently sit in seventh spot on the English Super League table under the coaching of Adrian Lam, with the club having David Armstrong, Tesi Niu, Lachlan Lam, Joe Ofahengaue, Isaac Liu and Jacob Alick as their other ex-NRL players.