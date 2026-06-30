The Sydney Roosters are understood to have let Junior Tupou depart the club, effective immediately.

The outside back is set to rejoin his debut club the Wests Tigers, on a train and trial deal for the remainder of the season with a view to landing a better opportunity either at the joint-venture or elsewhere next year.

The News Corp report suggests the Dolphins, who signed him at the end of 2024 and let him go by the middle of 2025, will still be contributing to his contract until the end of next year.

It has been something of a horror run since Tupou departed the Tigers at the end of 2024.

A talented junior, the Dolphins saw plenty in him and he signed a deal with the Redcliffe-based outfit believed to be worth $500,000 per year through to the end of 2027.

He played just two games in red and white before departing for the Roosters, while trapped behind an excellent backline at Bondi Junction, he made just two more appearances for the tri-colours.

It has been a dramatic fall from grace for Tupou who scored 10 tries in 34 games playing as either a winger or centre at the Tigers between 2022 and 2024.

The winger's move means he will be changing clubs mid-season for the second year in a row.

Loading matchup…

The Tigers would need dispensation to play him on a train and trial contract, but there is a chance that will happen given their injury worries.

Taylan May has just been ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury, while Patrick Herbert is also currently sidelined, and the club are also believed to be on the verge of releasing Luke Laulilii to the New Zealand Warriors for the remainder of the campaign.