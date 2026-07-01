The Sydney Roosters let Junior Tupou depart the club, effective immediately.

The outside back has rejoined his debut club the Wests Tigers, on a train and trial deal for the remainder of the season and will be promoted to the Top 30 next year.

Reports suggest the Dolphins, who signed him from the start of 2025 only to let him go before the season had finished, are still paying a portion of his salary.

It has been something of a horror run since Tupou departed the Tigers at the end of 2024.

A talented junior, the Dolphins saw plenty in him and he signed a deal with the Redcliffe-based outfit believed to be worth $500,000 per year through to the end of 2027.

He played just two games in red and white before departing for the Roosters, while trapped behind an excellent backline at Bondi Junction, he made just two more appearances for the tri-colours.

It has been a dramatic fall from grace for Tupou who scored 10 tries in 34 games playing as either a winger or centre at the Tigers between 2022 and 2024.

The winger's move means he will be changing clubs mid-season for the second year in a row.

Loading matchup…

"I'm so happy to be back at this Club. They gave me my first opportunity in the NRL, and it's a place that means a lot to me and my family," Tupou said.

"The Club is on the rise, and I want to be a part of where this group is headed.

“I'm excited to work under Benji and his staff and I can't wait to get stuck into it with the boys."

The Tigers would need dispensation to play him on a train and trial contract, but there is a chance that will happen given their injury worries.

Taylan May has just been ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury, while Patrick Herbert is also currently sidelined, and the club are also believed to be on the verge of releasing Luke Laulilii to the New Zealand Warriors for the remainder of the campaign.

Coach Benji Marshall said Tupou would add depth to the Tigers backline.

“It's awesome to have Junior back. We know what he brings to the team in size and strength. He is also good in the air,'' Marshall said.

“Junior is a good young man. He is someone, who if you put a bit of belief into him, could take his game to the next level.”