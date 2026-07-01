Penrith Panthers prop Moses Leota has emerged as a target for Sydney rivals the Parramatta Eels after being given permission to negotiate his future this week.

The prop, who has always been seemingly earmarked as a one-club player, dropped a bombshell on the rugby league world this week when it was revealed the Penrith Panthers had given him permission prior to November 1 to determine his value.

Whether Leota plays on for the Panthers in 2027 or not could depend on the coming months, but the club are believed to be willing to let one of their longest-serving stalwarts gain a financial sense of his worth before coming back to the negotiating table.

Leota's preference is believed to be to remain at the Panthers, who will be under the coaching of Peter Wallace from the start of 2028, but the club's salary cap position is strained, so it's not a guarantee.

Wide World of Sports The Mole has revealed the Parramatta Eels have already expressed interest over a possible move to his management.

“They are keen to talk so we will sit down with them and see what they have to offer,” Leota's manager, Gavin Orr, told the publication.

“If it is a strong offer we will seriously consider it. If not, he will stay where he is.

“Moses loves it at Penrith, but he is 30 and will be 32 when he signs his next contract, so it will probably be his last contract.

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“We just want to see what his value is and how he stands in the marketplace, and it was good of the Panthers to let him get in early and see where he is at.”

The Eels have been in the market for upgrades in recent times, and with question marks over the future of Junior Paulo, as well as the future of Toni Mataele looking as if it will be at the Manly Sea Eagles, the club are desperate for more experience and talent in their engine room.

The Panthers' bid for Leota is unclear at this stage, but they are likely to make him some form of offer.

Other clubs are yet to come to the party for Leota officially, but it's believed both expansion clubs the PNG Chiefs and Perth Bears will make offers.

Both clubs have salary cap advantages, with Perth given a half-million dollar boost by the NRL recently, and the Chiefs having a tax-free wage structure to work under.