The NRL has confirmed that it will host the "World's Biggest Birthday Party" for Jai Arrow to raise funds to support his fight against motor neuron disease throughout July as part of a "Stand with Jai" campaign.

The centrepiece will involve the South Sydney Rabbitohs' clash with the Newcastle Knights on July 12, coinciding with Arrow's birthday.

The date marks a special fundraising event after Arrow announced his immediate retirement in May after a diagnosis of motor neurone disease at age 30.

“This will be a case of the game uniting behind our own,” Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'landys said.

“We are a family.

“Jai and his family need our help and they will get it. One of the best things about Rugby League is its ability to unite for an important cause and they do not get more important than this.

“On July 12, we will throw the biggest birthday party in the world for Jai. It will be a huge occasion with the whole game involved. This is not just for Rabbitohs and Knights fans – it's for everyone in the game to get behind. Don't bring presents. Bring a donation. And help Jai get through this with everyone in the Rugby League community behind him.”

There will be a surplus of activities, bonuses, and fundraising opportunities at the July 12 fixture, including:

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A halftime performance by the world's most famous children's group, The Wiggles.

Two children can attend the game for free with every adult ticket purchased.

A giant birthday cake and a special gift for Jai presented post match.

Footy fans can send a Birthday card to Jai on his special day - grab yours on the concourse and pop it in the mailbox to be delivered direct to Jai.

Take the celebration to the field with fans invited to take the field post-game.

The unveiling of the new South Sydney Rabbitohs mascots Scarlett, Oliver, Ruby and Jack alongside Reggie the Rabbit.

It doesn't stop there.

Rabbitohs major sponsor Budget Direct will put $1000 towards a donation for any try scored by the Rabbitohs during the entire month of July.

Coca-Cola is also chipping in with donations for every try scored across the NRL, NRLW and State of Origin Game 3 during July.

Select, the popular trading card licensee has committed $40,0000 to incentivise players to celebrate with an arrow gesture after scoring a try, mirroring the highly popular Try July campaign seen in recent years.

Donations towards "Stand With Jai" can be found here.