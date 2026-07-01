Maligned Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Lachlan Galvin and Sydney Roosters utility Hugo Savala have been called into the NSW Blues State of Origin camp ahead of Game 3.

The Blues commonly call a handful of players on bye weeks with their regular club teams into camp to help with training in the lead-up to the game, and also give players touted as potential future Origin players a taste of camp in the build up to games.

Heading into Game 3, NSW are based in Kingscliff and have called in Galvin and Savala to help out over the coming week per Channel Nine's Danny Weidler.

Galvin has had a difficult season with the Bulldogs, coming under constant scrutiny for his performances as the blue and white have slumped to the wrong end of the table.

The ball-running halfback hasn't been the worst of the Bulldogs, but he has borne the brunt of the criticism directed at the club as he continues to try and evolve his game in a position that hasn't suited his abilities.

Still learning his craft, Galvin was tasked with taking over a Bulldogs side that spent the first half of 2025 at the top of the ladder without him, and has struggled to keep them there.

In combination with Matt Burton, things haven't clicked to the point coach Cameron Ciraldo pulled the trigger on a change with Stephen Crichton replacing Burton at five-eighth, and the former Dally M centre of the year shifting back to the position he made his first-grade debut in at the Panthers.

Savala, on the other hand, has turned into Mr. Fix It for the Roosters.

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A utility, whose best position is the halves, he was forced away from that role this year due to the signing of Daly Cherry-Evans from the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Roosters utility has found a home in the centres, but will likely shuffle back into the halves next year if Cherry-Evans hangs up the boots at the end of the campaign, with the Roosters flying near the top of the NRL ladder.

Savala, who has also played one game at five-eighth this year, has scored 6 tries in 11 games and is averaging 85 metres per game to go with 8 try assists.

Origin 3 will be played next Wednesday evening in Brisbane with kick-off set for 8:05pm (AEST).