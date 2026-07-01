Former NRL enforcer Tevita Pangai-Junior has had the book thrown at him for an alleged eye-gouging on reigning Man of Steel Jake Connor.

The incident occurred between Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos, where the latter ran away with a 34-18 win over the weekend.

Pangai-Junior was immediately pulled up for the incident upon entering the match, and although he wasn't carded, he received a Grade F for gouging from the RFL review panel, the highest grading for an offence.

It has resulted in a six-match ban, and if he accepts the charge, he will miss two clashes against Hull FC, then Wakefield, Wolves, Tigers and Bradford Bulls.

It was Pangai-Junior's third outing in new colours and has certainly left an immediate impact in his early days at the Rovers.

The Tongan international was signed as a mid-season trade last month to bolster Willie Peters' engine room, but has found himself in hot water and will miss the entirety of July, and is set to return for selection against his former side in the Catalans Dragons midway through August.

The former NSW Blues representative played 23 games for the French outfit in 2025.

It is a massive blow for the Rovers, who have their important derby against Hull FC at Magic Weekend on Saturday.

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The club is firming to have more forward cattle return for the derby, including Sam Luckley and Sauaso Sue, who both missed the Rhinos clash with injury.

It will soften the blow that Pangai-Junior left on the club, which will see their depth tested over the next month and a half.

The reigning Super League champions have the right to challenge the charge, but it is unknown whether they will do so at this stage.

He also received a fine along with the suspension.

The club sits just inside the top six, with 10 wins and five losses to its record this season.

The 30-year-old journeyman forward played for the Broncos, Panthers, Bulldogs, retiring in 2023 to pursue boxing, then returned to the Dolphins the following year before heading overseas.