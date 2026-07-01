The Gold Coast Titans have officially poached Luke Hanson from the New Zealand Warriors on a two-year deal from the start of 2027.

In a move that was first reported a few weeks ago, the emerging half will return to Australia next year and likely compete for minutes in a crowded halves scenario on the Gold Coast.

Titans coach Josh Hannay revealed the club have had its eye on Hanson for some time.

"Luke is a player we've had our eye on to strengthen our halves depth," Titans coach Josh Hannay said.

"He's a great young talent who possesses a strong work ethic - playing well above his weight with tremendous athletic ability and a strong desire to improve his game.

"He's gained valuable experience coming through the grades in the Panthers system before being part of the full-time squad at the Warriors and contributing to their recent success, including their NSW Cup and NRL State Championship triumphs last year.

"We believe the environment we're creating here at the Titans will help him continue his development and we're excited for him to join our squad from next season."

The half, who made his NRL debut earlier this year, has played ten NSW Cup games this year, taking his career tally to 45 where he has constantly impressed in a strong Warriors' reserve grade side.

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The Sydney-born half has been blocked on his path to first-grade in Auckland, with the club having Luke Metcalf, Tanah Boyd, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Te Maire Martin in front of him, as well as the likes of Jett Cleary and Jye Linnane, who arrived from the Knights in mid-2025, alongside him as youngsters pushing for opportunities.

The situation may not be all that different on the glitter strip, where Lachlan Ilias, Jayden Campbell and AJ Brimson are all locked in to contract for next year, while the club are also in talks with rising star Zane Harrison over a contract extension.

Still, the 22-year-old Hanson is rated exceptionally highly and will at worst add plenty of depth to the Titans outfit.

Hanson, who has progressed from the under-21 Jersey Flegg Cup competition to first-grade during his time at the Warriors, could also be used at five-eighth as the Titans try to work out how to play Campbell, Brimson and fullback Keano Kini in the side at the same time.

Warriors general manager of recruitment Andrew McFadden said the Warriors appreciated what the young half had brought to the club.

“We've enjoyed having Luke with us for the past three seasons and watching his growth from the under-21 level to earn his first-grade debut this year,” McFadden said.

“He has an opportunity back in Australia and we wish him all the best for the future. We really appreciate his efforts and contribution to the club.”