The Round 18 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Panthers vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 18

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Dragons vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 18

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Broncos vs Sharks Team Lists: Round 18

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Eels vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 18

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Knights vs Dolphins Team Lists: Round 18