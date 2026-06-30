The Round 18 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Panthers vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 18

 2026-07-03T10:00:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
 2026-07-03T10:00:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLPanthersSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
3 Izack TagoIzack Tago
4 Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Blaize TalagiBlaize Talagi
7 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
10 Liam HenryLiam Henry
11 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
12 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
13 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
 INTERCHANGE
14 Billy ScottBilly Scott
15 Kalani GoingKalani Going
16 Billy PhillipsBilly Phillips
17 Luron PateaLuron Patea
18 Jack ColeJack Cole
19 Sione FonuaSione Fonua
 RESERVES
20 Zakauri ClarkeZakauri Clarke
21 Jaxen EdgarJaxen Edgar
22 Tom AleTom Ale
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jye GrayJye Gray 1
Dayne JenningsDayne Jennings 2
Latrell SiegwaltLatrell Siegwalt 3
Jack WightonJack Wighton 4
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Ashton WardAshton Ward 7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 9
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan 12
Lachlan HubnerLachlan Hubner 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jamie HumphreysJamie Humphreys 14
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 15
Liam Le BlancLiam Le Blanc 16
John RadelJohn Radel 17
Matt DuftyMatt Dufty 18
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan 19
 RESERVES
Moala Graham-TaufaMoala Graham-Taufa 20
Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos 21
Thomas FletcherThomas Fletcher 22

Dragons vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 18

 2026-07-04T07:30:00Z 
 
 
St George Venues Stadium
STI   
 2026-07-04T07:30:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLDragonsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Setu TuSetu Tu
3 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
4 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
5 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
6 Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson
7 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8 L. Pasifiki TongaLoko Pasifiki Tonga
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Toby CouchmanToby Couchman
11 Dylan EganDylan Egan
12 Hamish StewartHamish Stewart
13 Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
15 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
16 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
17 Emre GulerEmre Guler
18 Jacob HalangahuJacob Halangahu
19 Lyhkan King-TogiaLyhkan King-Togia
 RESERVES
20 Hame SeleHame Sele
21 Moses SuliMoses Suli
22 C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jahream BulaJahream Bula 1
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 2
Heamasi MakasiniHeamasi Makasini 3
Starford To'aStarford To'a 4
Jeral SkeltonJeral Skelton 5
Jock MaddenJock Madden 6
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi 7
Terrell MayTerrell May 8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 9
Fonua PoleFonua Pole 10
Tony SukkarTony Sukkar 11
Sione FainuSione Fainu 12
Alex TwalAlex Twal 13
 INTERCHANGE
Josese LanyonJosese Lanyon 14
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 15
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 16
Latu FainuLatu Fainu 17
Tino TavanaTino Tavana 18
Charlie MurrayCharlie Murray 19
 RESERVES
Javon AndrewsJavon Andrews 20
Heath MasonHeath Mason 21
Mavrik GeyerMavrik Geyer 22

Broncos vs Sharks Team Lists: Round 18

 2026-07-04T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2026-07-04T09:30:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLBroncosSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
2 Grant AndersonGrant Anderson
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
5 Deine MarinerDeine Mariner
6 Tom DuffyTom Duffy
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Va'a SemuVa'a Semu
9 Cory PaixCory Paix
10 Preston RikiPreston Riki
11 Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
 INTERCHANGE
14 Blake MozerBlake Mozer
15 Ben TaltyBen Talty
16 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
17 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
18 Josh RogersJosh Rogers
19 Luke GaleLuke Gale
 RESERVES
20 Joshua CoricJoshua Coric
21 Kane BradleyKane Bradley
22 Tupou FrancisTupou Francis
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 3
KL IroKL Iro 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 6
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 7
Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton 8
Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell 9
Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun 10
Billy BurnsBilly Burns 11
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 12
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 13
 INTERCHANGE
Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru 14
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 15
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 16
Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha 17
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti 18
Harrison HassettHarrison Hassett 19
 RESERVES
Niwhai PuruNiwhai Puru 20
Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet 21
Liam IsonLiam Ison 22

Eels vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 18

 2026-07-05T04:00:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2026-07-05T04:00:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLEelsManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Isaiah IongiIsaiah Iongi
2 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
3 Jordan SamraniJordan Samrani
4 Sean RussellSean Russell
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman
7 Jonah PezetJonah Pezet
8 Luca MorettiLuca Moretti
9 Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva
10 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
11 Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
12 Kitione KautogaKitione Kautoga
13 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
 INTERCHANGE
14 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
15 Sam TuivaitiSam Tuivaiti
16 Teancum BrownTeancum Brown
17 Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards
18 Joash PapaliiJoash Papalii
19 Charlie GuymerCharlie Guymer
 RESERVES
20 Te Hurinui TwidleTe Hurinui Twidle
21 Ryley SmithRyley Smith
22 Toni MataeleToni Mataele
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Clayton FaulaloClayton Faulalo 3
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 4
Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate 5
Joey WalshJoey Walsh 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 9
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 10
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 11
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Josh FeledyJosh Feledy 14
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 16
Simione LaiafiSimione Laiafi 17
Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp 18
Zaidas MuagututiaZaidas Muagututia 19
 RESERVES
Hugo HartHugo Hart 20
Blake WilsonBlake Wilson 21
Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker 22

Knights vs Dolphins Team Lists: Round 18

 2026-07-05T06:05:00Z 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2026-07-05T06:05:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLKnightsDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Fletcher SharpeFletcher Sharpe
2 Dominic YoungDominic Young
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Fletcher HuntFletcher Hunt
5 Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew
6 Sandon SmithSandon Smith
7 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
8 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
9 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
10 Trey MooneyTrey Mooney
11 Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
12 Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen
13 Mat CrokerMat Croker
 INTERCHANGE
14 Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham
15 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
16 Cody HopwoodCody Hopwood
17 Thomas CantThomas Cant
18 Lachlan CrouchLachlan Crouch
19 Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua
 RESERVES
20 Kyle McCarthyKyle McCarthy
21 Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
22 E. Salesa-LeaumoanaElijah Salesa-Leaumoana
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Trai FullerTrai Fuller 1
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 2
Jake AverilloJake Averillo 3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 4
Tevita NaufahuTevita Naufahu 5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 6
Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider 7
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King 9
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 10
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 11
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 12
Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe 14
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert 15
Ray StoneRay Stone 16
Brian PouniuBrian Pouniu 17
Sebastian Su'aSebastian Su'a 18
John FineanganofoJohn Fineanganofo 19
 RESERVES
Sam ElliottSam Elliott 20
LJ NonuLJ Nonu 21
Zac GartonZac Garton 22