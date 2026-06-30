The Round 18 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.
Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.
Panthers vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 18
2026-07-03T10:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2026-07-03T10:00:00Z
SOU
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Thomas Jenkins
|3
|Izack Tago
|4
|Paul Alamoti
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Blaize Talagi
|7
|Jack Cogger
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Freddy Lussick
|10
|Liam Henry
|11
|Scott Sorensen
|12
|Luke Garner
|13
|Lindsay Smith
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Billy Scott
|15
|Kalani Going
|16
|Billy Phillips
|17
|Luron Patea
|18
|Jack Cole
|19
|Sione Fonua
|RESERVES
|20
|Zakauri Clarke
|21
|Jaxen Edgar
|22
|Tom Ale
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jye Gray
|1
|Dayne Jennings
|2
|Latrell Siegwalt
|3
|Jack Wighton
|4
|Edward Kosi
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Ashton Ward
|7
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Brandon Smith
|9
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Tallis Duncan
|12
|Lachlan Hubner
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jamie Humphreys
|14
|Euan Aitken
|15
|Liam Le Blanc
|16
|John Radel
|17
|Matt Dufty
|18
|Jayden Sullivan
|19
|RESERVES
|Moala Graham-Taufa
|20
|Peter Mamouzelos
|21
|Thomas Fletcher
|22
Dragons vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 18
2026-07-04T07:30:00Z
St George Venues Stadium
STI
2026-07-04T07:30:00Z
WST
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Setu Tu
|3
|Mathew Feagai
|4
|Valentine Holmes
|5
|Tyrell Sloan
|6
|Daniel Atkinson
|7
|Kyle Flanagan
|8
|L. Pasifiki Tonga
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Toby Couchman
|11
|Dylan Egan
|12
|Hamish Stewart
|13
|Ryan Couchman
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jacob Liddle
|15
|Luciano Leilua
|16
|Josh Kerr
|17
|Emre Guler
|18
|Jacob Halangahu
|19
|Lyhkan King-Togia
|RESERVES
|20
|Hame Sele
|21
|Moses Suli
|22
|C. Tuipulotu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jahream Bula
|1
|Sunia Turuva
|2
|Heamasi Makasini
|3
|Starford To'a
|4
|Jeral Skelton
|5
|Jock Madden
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Terrell May
|8
|Apisai Koroisau
|9
|Fonua Pole
|10
|Tony Sukkar
|11
|Sione Fainu
|12
|Alex Twal
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Josese Lanyon
|14
|Bunty Afoa
|15
|Alex Seyfarth
|16
|Latu Fainu
|17
|Tino Tavana
|18
|Charlie Murray
|19
|RESERVES
|Javon Andrews
|20
|Heath Mason
|21
|Mavrik Geyer
|22
Broncos vs Sharks Team Lists: Round 18
2026-07-04T09:30:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2026-07-04T09:30:00Z
CRO
|1
|Hayze Perham
|2
|Grant Anderson
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|5
|Deine Mariner
|6
|Tom Duffy
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Va'a Semu
|9
|Cory Paix
|10
|Preston Riki
|11
|Brendan Piakura
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Xavier Willison
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Blake Mozer
|15
|Ben Talty
|16
|Jaiyden Hunt
|17
|Jesse Arthars
|18
|Josh Rogers
|19
|Luke Gale
|RESERVES
|20
|Joshua Coric
|21
|Kane Bradley
|22
|Tupou Francis
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|3
|KL Iro
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Braydon Trindall
|6
|Nicho Hynes
|7
|Thomas Hazelton
|8
|Jayden Berrell
|9
|Jesse Colquhoun
|10
|Billy Burns
|11
|Teig Wilton
|12
|Cameron McInnes
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Hohepa Puru
|14
|Oregon Kaufusi
|15
|Siosifa Talakai
|16
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|17
|Mawene Hiroti
|18
|Harrison Hassett
|19
|RESERVES
|Niwhai Puru
|20
|Sam Stonestreet
|21
|Liam Ison
|22
Eels vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 18
2026-07-05T04:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2026-07-05T04:00:00Z
MAN
|1
|Isaiah Iongi
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Jordan Samrani
|4
|Sean Russell
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Ronald Volkman
|7
|Jonah Pezet
|8
|Luca Moretti
|9
|Tallyn Da Silva
|10
|Jack Williams
|11
|Kelma Tuilagi
|12
|Kitione Kautoga
|13
|Jack de Belin
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Dylan Walker
|15
|Sam Tuivaiti
|16
|Teancum Brown
|17
|Harrison Edwards
|18
|Joash Papalii
|19
|Charlie Guymer
|RESERVES
|20
|Te Hurinui Twidle
|21
|Ryley Smith
|22
|Toni Mataele
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Clayton Faulalo
|3
|Reuben Garrick
|4
|Lehi Hopoate
|5
|Joey Walsh
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Jake Simpkin
|9
|Kobe Hetherington
|10
|Corey Waddell
|11
|Ben Trbojevic
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Josh Feledy
|14
|Nathan Brown
|15
|Ethan Bullemor
|16
|Simione Laiafi
|17
|Aaron Schoupp
|18
|Zaidas Muagututia
|19
|RESERVES
|Hugo Hart
|20
|Blake Wilson
|21
|Fletcher Baker
|22
Knights vs Dolphins Team Lists: Round 18
2026-07-05T06:05:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2026-07-05T06:05:00Z
DOL
|1
|Fletcher Sharpe
|2
|Dominic Young
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Fletcher Hunt
|5
|Greg Marzhew
|6
|Sandon Smith
|7
|Dylan Brown
|8
|Jacob Saifiti
|9
|Phoenix Crossland
|10
|Trey Mooney
|11
|Dylan Lucas
|12
|Jermaine McEwen
|13
|Mat Croker
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Harrison Graham
|15
|Tyson Frizell
|16
|Cody Hopwood
|17
|Thomas Cant
|18
|Lachlan Crouch
|19
|Francis Manuleleua
|RESERVES
|20
|Kyle McCarthy
|21
|Tyson Gamble
|22
|E. Salesa-Leaumoana
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Trai Fuller
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Jake Averillo
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Tevita Naufahu
|5
|Kodi Nikorima
|6
|Brad Schneider
|7
|Felise Kaufusi
|8
|J. Marshall-King
|9
|Francis Molo
|10
|Connelly Lemuelu
|11
|K. Finefeuiaki
|12
|Morgan Knowles
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kurt Donoghoe
|14
|Tom Gilbert
|15
|Ray Stone
|16
|Brian Pouniu
|17
|Sebastian Su'a
|18
|John Fineanganofo
|19
|RESERVES
|Sam Elliott
|20
|LJ Nonu
|21
|Zac Garton
|22