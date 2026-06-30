Gold Coast Titans pathways player Dion Teaupa has had his services offered to Super League clubs in a bid to kick-start his career.

The former South Sydney Rabbitoh made his NRL debut in cardinal and myrtle, notching up four games in the top grade in 2024.

Before making his debut, Teaupa represented Tonga on two occasions in 2023 when the island nation went on tour as part of a three-game series against England, coming off the bench in both encounters.

The 24-year-old is currently playing for the Ipswich Jets, the Titans' feeder side, but a move to the Northern Hemisphere could be on the cards for a chance to play in the Super League, according to reports from Love Rugby League.

He was a pivotal member of the Rabbitohs' 2023 NSW Cup title win, while also being crowned the State Championship side while playing in the halves.

Teaupa trained with the Titans over the preseason, but has yet to be promoted to the NRL side in 2026.

It is understood the Bradford Bulls and Catalans Dragons are seeking recruitment in the halves positions, and could be potential landing spots for Teaupa.

Injuries have limited Teaupa's time on the paddock after surgery on a shoulder kept him on the sidelines while an ankle injury has also troubled him, leaving him with four Jets appearances this year.

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Teaupa made NRL headlines in the build-up to his NRL debut after revelations of a car accident that left him in a coma with a fractured skull during his youth.

“When I was in Year 7, I got into a car crash and I was in a coma," Teaupa told Rabbitohs.com.au in 2024.

"When I was awake, I couldn't remember anything that day except for playing footy.

“I played in the Bulldogs comp for St Johns and we versed St Christophers. It was actually a tight game, we won 16-12 that day, and after the game we had a dinner in our local pub, just near home in Belfield.

“I was going to the park, and a car came flying down, and I didn't really look. I got hit by the car and knocked out there.

“I was rushed to the hospital and had a fracture on the left side of my skull.”

Teaupa has played a total of 21 games for the Jets over the past two seasons, notching up nine try assists in 17 games in 2025.

The Jets remain in third position on the QLD Cup ladder, with eight wins and four losses to their campaign.