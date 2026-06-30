Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary is positive star winger Brian To'o will rebound after his shock demotion from the NSW Blues side for Game 3 of the State of Origin decider.

Blues coach Laurie Daley has swung the axe after a heavy 44-24 defeat in Game 2, opting to go with debutant Jack Bostock on the left wing for the encounter.

To'o was closing in on becoming the all-time top try scorer in sky blue, but will have to wait until next year to have a chance to break the record.

He currently sits on 11 tries, equalling some of the state's best talent, including Jarryd Hayne, Josh Addo-Carr and Michael O'Connor.

To'o has also come up with some extremely uncharacteristic mistakes in past weeks, including a few crucial errors in Game 1 in Sydney.

Although Cleary is backing To'o to use his demotion as motivation to bounce back to his brilliant best, and brushed claims that his height played a role in the backline change.

“No doubt he would be disappointed, but he's taking it well. It's all part of the journey and I'm looking forward to having him this week for us,” Cleary said to reporters.

“I feel like he's been playing all right, but Laurie's got to pick the team he thinks is going to do the job. No one's ever guaranteed their spot, nor should they be, so that's the way he's gone."

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Daley's side will line up with two tall wingers in Bostock and Mark Nawaqanitawase, who are both measuring in at a towering 190cm or more.

It is an indication that the axing may have had to do with the height advantage of Jojo Fifita, who scored an aerial beauty on him in Game 2.

“Probably the highlight that everyone's looking at is the aerial sort of thing,” Cleary said.

“Bizza (To'o) hasn't got any shorter, and over many, many years, that question's always been thrown up.

“No one's ever got it over him in the air. In game two there was one obvious try there, but there were a few other things going on there.

“Bizza is an absolute legend and a champion player, and he'll bounce back for sure.”

The Samoan international star can now shift his focus to helping the club turn around their two-game losing streak to keep themselves crowned on top of the ladder.

Cleary credited his star winger's big-game experience and insisted he is a pivotal player to his Panthers side, who are brimming with representative talent.

“Bizza has had an unbelievable career, and the bigger the game, the better he goes,” Cleary added.

“I guess it's just that sort of situation with the Blues at the moment where they're looking for answers to try to get a better performance out there. There are a lot of good players to choose from and there are a lot of good players in that team.

“That's just the way Loz (Daley) has gone here, and I'm sure Bizza will be fine. I'm looking forward to having him playing for us this week.

“It's great to have those guys that easily could be in that Origin team (playing for us).

“It's sort of mixed feelings, I must say. I'm not really sure how to think of it too much. I'm definitely not standing here going ‘I'm so glad they're playing for us' because in my heart, I'd love them to be playing for the Blues. But you've got to take it how it is and we'll gladly accept them playing for us this week.”

The club couldn't keep up with the North Queensland Cowboys last week, who were up for the contest to celebrate Jason Taumalolo's 300th NRL game last Saturday.

The men from the foot of the mountains also dropped the ball in a thriller with the Gold Coast Titans the week earlier.

To'o has a perfect opportunity to show Daley and the selection panel what they're missing out on when the Panthers face the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday.

Daley and his Blues side will make the formidable trip to Suncorp Stadium to face the Queensland Maroons on July 8.