The teams are in for Round 17, and there are plenty of big changes across the competition.\r\n\r\nTom Trbojevic is in the centres, Shane Flanagan has retained his halves, but has made sweeping changes to his backline, and a host of State of Origin players are back on deck.\r\n\r\nHere is all the news ahead of Round 17 in this week's instalment of rapid fire.\r\n\r\n\u00bb View all Round 17 team lists\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768267"]\r\nPenrith Panthers\r\n\r\n \tThe Panthers welcome back Isaah Yeo, Nathan Cleary, Dylan Edwards, Brian To'o and Liam Martin who were rested last week.\r\n \tThat sees Brad Schneider and Luke Garner drop back to the bench, with all five Origin players starting.\r\n \tScott Sorensen is out suspended, while Paul Alamoti, Daine Laurie, Matt Eisenhuth and Trent Toelau are the others out.\r\n\r\nCanterbury Bulldogs\r\n\r\n \tThe Bulldogs had to play before Origin 2, so Stephen Crichton, Max King, Kurt Mann and Matt Burton all come back into the side.\r\n \tJacob Kiraz moves to the wing for Crichton's return, and Lachlan Galvin to the bench. Blake Taaffe, Jake Turpin, Blake Wilson and Kurtis Morrin, who is 18th man, are out.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768268"]\r\nManly Sea Eagles\r\n\r\n \tAnthony Seibold has bitten the bullet on Tom Trbojevic, moving him to centre.\r\n \tLehi Hopoate moves to fullback on his return, which sees Reuben Garrick to the wing and Jason Saab dropped.\r\n \tCorey Waddell is into the starting side for the injured Haumole Olakau'atu.\r\n \tMatt Lodge starts at prop, with Ethan Bullemor dropping back to the bench.\r\n \tJazz Tevaga is promoted to hooker with Lachlan Croker out while Jake Simpkin is the new face on the bench.\r\n\r\nWests Tigers\r\n\r\n \tJahream Bula is out for a month with a hamstring injury, so Heath Mason shuffles from five-eighth to fullback.\r\n \tLatu Fainu comes into the starting side, but at halfback. Jarome Luai shuffles into the number six.\r\n \tTony Sukkar is the new face on the bench.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768269"]\r\nNewcastle Knights\r\n\r\n \tJackson Hastings wins the five-eighth spot ahead of Tyson Gamble, with Fletcher Sharpe still in hospital in Perth.\r\n \tJacob Saifiti is also back, pushing Mat Croker to the bench and Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana out of the side.\r\n \tGreg Marzhew and Jack Hetherington, as well as Gamble, are all in the extended squad. Marzhew was due to play last week but didn't recover from injury in time.\r\n\r\nCanberra Raiders\r\n\r\n \tHudson Young has been rested in a surprise move. Simi Sasagi will start on the edge, with Noah Martin joining the bench.\r\n \tJed Stuart will line up for his second NRL game, while the likes of Trey Mooney and Pasami Saulo are in the reserves list.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768270"]\r\nBrisbane Broncos\r\n\r\n \tThere are no changes for the Broncos. Still no Selwyn Cobbo, who is 19th man.\r\n\r\nNew Zealand Warriors\r\n\r\n \tDallin Watene-Zelezniak joins a long list of injuries at the Warriors. Moala Graham-Taufa joins him out of the side.\r\n \tEdward Kosi and Rocco Berry are both in.\r\n \tKurt Capewell returns from a rest, with Leka Halasima back to the bench and Tanner Stowers-Smith out of the side.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768271"]\r\nSt George Illawarra Dragons\r\n\r\n \tA big surprise with Loko Pasifiki Tonga axed to reserve grade. Viliami Fifita is into the side on the bench.\r\n \tPlenty of changes in the backline. Corey Allan, Christian Tuipulotu and Valentine Holmes are all back. Tyrell Sloan, Nathan Lawson and Nick Tsougranis.\r\n \tHame Sele has also lost his place in the side, but Jaydn Su'A is back. Luciano Leilua drops back to the bench to facilitate it.\r\n\r\nParramatta Eels\r\n\r\n \tDylan Brown is back from suspension, so Joash Papalii drops back to the bench.\r\n \tJordan Samrani is into the side for the suspended Will Penisini.\r\n \tRyley Smith is the man to ultimately make way for Brown, with the hooker also suspended.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768272"]\r\nThe Dolphins\r\n\r\n \tJack Bostock is out with an ACL injury. Junior Tupou comes into the side.\r\n \tJosh Kerr is back for the Dolphins, replacing Aublix Tawha.\r\n\r\nSouth Sydney Rabbitohs\r\n\r\n \tCampbell Graham and Cody Walker are both back for the Rabbitohs.\r\n \tJack Wighton goes from five-eighth to centre and Euan Aiken goes from centre to back-row.\r\n \tPete Mamouzelos is also back for the Rabbitohs, but only on the bench with Siliva Havili remaining at number nine.\r\n \tIsaiah Tass, Ryan Gray and Liam Le Blanc are the three to make way\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768273"]\r\nMelbourne Storm\r\n\r\n \tJack Howarth is out with illness. Xavier Coates' return offsets that, with Grant Anderson moving into the centres.\r\n \tStefano Utoikamanu and Trent Loiero both came from the bench last week after Origin, but will start this go around.\r\n\r\nCronulla Sharks\r\n\r\n \tOregon Kaufusi is back for the Sharks. Braden Hamlin-Uele drops back to the bench and Hohepa Puru is out.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768274"]\r\nGold Coast Titans\r\n\r\n \tJayden Campbell is out with concussion. Tom Weaver takes over at halfback.\r\n \tTino Fa'asuamaleaui is also starting with Klese Haas dropping back to the bench. Moeaki Fotuaika makes the same move to start with Jaimin Jolliffe dropping back to the bench.\r\n\r\nNorth Queensland Cowboys\r\n\r\n \tJake Clifford is back at five-eighth. Jaxon Purdue goes to centre, and Braidon Burns is out.\r\n \tReece Robson and Reuben Cotter are back after not playing last week, while Thomas Mikaele has also been recalled. Karl Lawton, Kai O'Donnell and Thomas Duffy are all out.\r\n \tJeremiah Nanai starts on the edge after playing from the bench last week.