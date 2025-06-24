ROUND 17
$2.15
$1.70
 2025-06-26T09:50:00Z 
 2025-06-26T09:50:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.47
$2.70
 2025-06-27T08:00:00Z 
 2025-06-27T08:00:00Z 
4 Pines Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$2.85
$1.43
 2025-06-27T10:00:00Z 
 2025-06-27T10:00:00Z 
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.55
$2.45
 2025-06-28T05:00:00Z 
 2025-06-28T05:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.65
$2.25
 2025-06-28T07:30:00Z 
 2025-06-28T07:30:00Z 
WIN Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.60
$2.35
 2025-06-28T09:35:00Z 
 2025-06-28T09:35:00Z 
TBA
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.37
$3.10
 2025-06-29T04:00:00Z 
 2025-06-29T04:00:00Z 
AAMI Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$2.20
$1.67
 2025-06-29T06:05:00Z 
 2025-06-29T06:05:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
