The NRL teams are in for Round 14, with plenty of big calls across the 16 clubs in a rare full round at this stage of the season.\r\n\r\nCameron Ciraldo has wasted no time in naming Lachlan Galvin, but not where it was expected, while there are plenty of other big-name returns around the competition.\r\n\r\nHere are all the changes for Round 14.\r\n\r\n\u00bb RELATED: All team lists in full for NRL Round 14\r\n\r\nBye: South Sydney Rabbitohs\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768236"]\r\nNewcastle Knights\r\n\r\n \tKalyn Ponga returns at fullback after being rested last week. Fletcher Sharpe goes back to five-eight, Jack Cogger to halfback, and Tyson Gamble out of the squad.\r\n \tBrodie Jones replaces the suspended Leo Thompson in the front row after playing from the bench last week.\r\n \tYoungster Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana is the new face on the bench for an NRL debut.\r\n \tGreg Marzhew is in the extended squad, and Jackson Hastings is 18th man, the closest he has been to playing this year.\r\n\r\nManly Sea Eagles\r\n\r\n \tNot a heap to report out of Manly, but Jake Trbojevic is back, with Jazz Tevaga reverting to the bench and Matt Lodge dropping out.\r\n \tJosh Aloiai is out with a shoulder injury, so Toafofoa Sipley is straight back in.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768237"]\r\nMelbourne Storm\r\n\r\n \tHarry Grant is back at hooker, and Xavier Coates on the wing, after the duo were rested last weekend.\r\n \tBroncosn Garlick slides back to the bench, and Sua Fa'alogo, as well as Joe Chan, drop out.\r\n \tTrent Loiero returns to the starting side at lock, with Nelson Aosfa-Solomona back to the bench.\r\n\r\nNorth Queensland Cowboys\r\n\r\n \tNo changes for the Cowboys. Jake Clifford remains 18th man, and there is no sign of Murray Taulagi, who was originally tipped to return this weekend. That puts his presence in Origin 2 in major doubt.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768238"]\r\nThe Dolphins\r\n\r\n \tHamiso Tabuai-Fidow is back for the Dolphins at fullback. Jake Averillo goes back to centre, and Max Feagai is in the reserves.\r\n \tJeremy Marshall-King and Max Plath are both part of the squad, but not the 17, as they target returns.\r\n\r\nSt George Illawarra Dragons\r\n\r\n \tJaydn Su'A is out injured. Luciano Leilua starts in his place, and Raymond Faitala-Mariner joins the bench.\r\n \tChristian Tuipulotu comes in on the wing for Tyrell Sloan, who has been dropped. Nathan Lawson retains his place after an impressive debut.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768239"]\r\nCronulla Sharks\r\n\r\n \tRonaldo Mulitalo is out suspended. Sione Katoa is back to replace him, though.\r\n \tTeig Wilton also returns in a direct swap for Billy Burns, who remains 18th man.\r\n\r\nNew Zealand Warriors\r\n\r\n \tMitchell Barnett's season is over with an ACL injury. Jackson Ford goes to the front row.\r\n \tKurt Capewell moves into the second row to replace Rocco Berry, who is out with yet another hamstring injury.\r\n \tLeka Halasima takes the vacant spot in the second row, with Jacob Laban and Tanner Stowers-Smith joining the bench.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768240"]\r\nBrisbane Broncos\r\n\r\n \tReece Walsh is back at fullback. Jesse Arthars goes back to the wing after one week at fullback, and Deine Mariner drops out.\r\n \tCorey Jensen is promoted to prop, Patrick Carrigan goes to lock, and Kobe Hetherington drops back to the bench.\r\n \tBrendan Piakura replaces Xavier Willimson in the starting side in a straight swap.\r\n\r\nGold Coast Titans\r\n\r\n \tAJ Brimson is 18th man after missing last week through a concussion.\r\n \tJojo Fifita is out with a broken hand. Allan Fitzgibbon has been named on the wing, and Phillip Sami goes into the centres.\r\n \tSam Verrills is out, with Sean Mullany in at hooker.\r\n \tAram Hau is the other player into the side, with Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui out.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768241"]\r\nCanberra Raiders\r\n\r\n \tJosh Papalii starts, Corey Horsburgh goes to lock, and Morgan Smithies is on the bench.\r\n \tJamal Fogarty makes his return after missing last week with a late calf twinge. Ethan Sanders drops out.\r\n\r\nSouth Sydney Rabbitohs\r\n\r\n \tJack Wighton and Cody Walker are back from calf injuries.\r\n \tJayden Sullivan drops back to the bench, and Jye Gray is only able to retain a spot in the reserves.\r\n \tIsaiah Tass moves to the wing, and Bayleigh Bentley-Hape drops out of the side.\r\n \tLiam Le Blanc replaces Davvy Moale on the bench. He remains 18th man.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768242"]\r\nWests Tigers\r\n\r\n \tLatu Fainu returns from a thumb injury on the bench, and Jeral Skelton is back on the wing.\r\n \tAlex Twal is out, with Alex Seyfarth shifting from the second row to lock, while Tony Sukkar comes in at second row.\r\n \tBrent Naden and Charlie Staines drop out of the side.\r\n \tKit Laulilii joins the bench, and Charlie Murray will also debut off the bench for the Tigers, with Royce Hunt and Tristan Hope out.\r\n\r\nPenrith Panthers\r\n\r\n \tNo changes for the Panthers. Isaiah Papali'i and Luke Garner are getting closer to returns.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768243"]\r\nCanterbury Bulldogs\r\n\r\n \tLachlan Galvin joins the Bulldogs for his first game, potentially at number 23.\r\n \tStephen Crichton, Max King and Kurt Mann are all back from Origin, while Jacob Kiraz and Daniel Suluka-Fifita are back from injury.\r\n \tBlake Wilson and Blake Taaffe drop out of the side, after playing wing and centre in Canterbury's last game, respectively.\r\n \tSamuel Hughes drops out of the side from prop, while Josh Curran shuffles to the second row.\r\n \tHarry Hayes and Bailey Hayward go back to the bench, while Luke Smith and Jack Underhill drop out of the side.\r\n\r\nParramatta Eels\r\n\r\n \tWill Penisini is back from a concussion. Jordan Samrani drops to the bench, and Joash Papalii is the 18th man.\r\n \tKelma Tuilagi starts, Luca Moretti is on the bench in a straight swap.