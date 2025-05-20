The State of Origin period has arrived, and with it comes chaos on the team selection front.
Ten teams have been named for Round 12, and there are plenty of changes to run through in this week's edition of Rapid Fire.
Byes: Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys, St George Illawarra Dragons, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Melbourne Storm, Gold Coast Titans, Wests Tigers
SEE ALL THE ROUND 12 TEAM LISTS HERE
2025-05-22T09:50:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2025-05-22T09:50:00Z
DOL
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Stephen Crichton, Max King and Kurt Mann are all on Origin duty, while Jacob Kiraz and Daniel Suluka-Fifita are out injured.
- Blake Taaffe is the new centre, with Blake Wilson on the wing.
- Lipoi Hopoi and Josh Curran (returning from suspension) form the new front row combination.
- Bailey Hayward joins Hopoi in being promoted to the starting side, named at lock.
- Samuel Hughes is rated a 50-50 chance of returning from injury, but, alongside Jake Turpin, is one of two new faces on the bench.
- Drew Hutchison is 18th man, while the likes of Jack Underhill and Zyon Maiu'u would come into contention if Hughes is not able to play.
- Mitchell Woods is also named as part of the 22-man squad for the first time.
The Dolphins
- Things are calmer at the Dolphins, although Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is on Origin duty, and Tom Gilbert will miss 12 weeks with a pectoral muscle injury.
- Jake Averillo moves to fullback, with Max Feagai playing at centre.
- Connelly Lemuelu is promoted to the second-row, with Oryn Keeley on the bench.
- Impressive youngster Aublix Tawha is 19th man, while there is still no room for Kenneath Bromwich and Junior Tupou who are in the 22-man squad.
2025-05-23T10:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2025-05-23T10:00:00Z
MAN
Parramatta Eels
- Mitchell Moses and Zac Lomax are the two outs for Parramatta as they head into Origin camp.
- Sean Russell moves to the wing, and Jordan Samrani takes the vacant spot at centre after being on the bench last week.
- Dean Hawkins is a straight swap for Mitchell Moses.
- In the forward pack, Kelma Tuilagi is back, so Luca Moretti goes to the bench. Matt Doorey also returns to the bench, replacing Toni Mataele.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Daly Cherry-Evans is the only Origin absence for Manly, with Jake Arthur named in his place.
- Jake Trbojevic is out with a concussion. Jazz Tevaga shifts from hooker to lock, and Jake Simpkin is promoted from the bench to number nine.
- Matt Lodge is the fresh face on the bench.
2025-05-24T07:30:00Z
Carrington Park
PEN
2025-05-24T07:30:00Z
NEW
Penrith Panthers
- The Panthers will miss Dylan Edwards, Nathan Cleary, Brian To'o, Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo to Origin duty.
- Daine Laurie takes over at fullback, while Brad Schneider is the new halfback.
- Luke Garner played at centre last week and is also out.
- The two vacant backline spots are claimed by Tom Jenkins (wing) and Casey McLean (centre).
- At lock, Lindsay Smith will shuffle across from prop, with Matthew Eisenhuth to play at prop.
- With Isaiah Papali'i also out, Liam Henry and Preston Riki promoted to the second-row, with Luke Sommerton, Austin Dias and Jack Cole the new faces on the bench.
Newcastle Knights
- The Knights have another new halves combination. Fletcher Sharpe moves to fullback with Kalyn Ponga on Origin duty.
- That means Tyson Gamble shifts to five-eighth, and Jack Cogger plays at halfback.
- After Bradman Best's late withdrawal last week, Dylan Lucas - who was under an injury cloud himself - moves to the second-row, with Kyle McCarthy coming in at centre.
- That pushes Thomas Cant to the bench and Jack Hetherington out of the side.
- Jacob Saifiti is out with a calf injury, but that is offset by the return of Leo Thompson.
2025-05-24T09:35:00Z
Industree Group Stadium
SYD
2025-05-24T09:35:00Z
CRO
Sydney Roosters
- The Roosters are without Robert Toia, Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton, Connor Watson and Spencer Leniu, who are all on Origin duty, while Naufahu Whyte is out injured.
- Dominic Young lines up on the wing, with Mark Nawaqanitawase moving into the centres.
- Nat Butcher is also back, slotting onto the bench, with brother Egan Butcher in the starting side at second-row
- Makahesi Makatoa and Salesi Foketi both come straight into the starting prop roles after missing the 17 last week.
- Benaiah Ioelu and Taylor Losalu are the other new faces, slotting onto the bench.
Cronulla Sharks
- Not quite as much going on at the Sharks with no Origin players. Sam Stonestreet is out, though with a syndesmosis injury, and Mawene Hiroti will take his place on the wing.
- Teig Wilton is again part of the reserves as he pushes to return.
2025-05-25T06:05:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2025-05-25T06:05:00Z
CBR
New Zealand Warriors
- The Warriors are without Mitchell Barnett to Origin, and James Fisher-Harris to a suspension. Bunty Afoa and Jackson Ford both slot straight into the starting side as the Warriors' only changes.
- Ali Leiataua is closing on a return, named on the reserves.
Canberra Raiders
- Hudson Young is the only out for the Raiders. Simi Sasagi comes into the starting side, and debutant Noah Martin joins the bench.
- Trey Mooney and Pasami Saulo are among those unable to crack the Raiders' 17.