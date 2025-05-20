Round 12 Team Lists
 2025-05-22T09:50:00Z 
    $1.35   BULLDOGS TO WIN
 
DOLPHINS TO WIN   $3.20    
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2025-05-22T09:50:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLBulldogsDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
2 Blake WilsonBlake Wilson
3 Bronson XerriBronson Xerri
4 Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe
5 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
6 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7 Toby SextonToby Sexton
8 Lipoi HopoiLipoi Hopoi
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Josh CurranJosh Curran
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Harry HayesHarry Hayes
13 Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
15 Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
16 Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes
17 Luke SmithLuke Smith
 RESERVES
19 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
20 Jonathan SuaJonathan Sua
21 Jack UnderhillJack Underhill
22 Zyon Maiu'uZyon Maiu'u
23 Mitchell WoodsMitchell Woods
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jake AverilloJake Averillo 1
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 2
Max FeagaiMax Feagai 3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 4
Jack BostockJack Bostock 5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 6
Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa 7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 8
Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe 9
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 10
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 11
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 12
Ray StoneRay Stone 13
 INTERCHANGE
Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham 14
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls 15
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 16
Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley 17
 RESERVES
Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan 18
Aublix TawhaAublix Tawha 19
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich 20
Junior TupouJunior Tupou 21
Tevita NaufahuTevita Naufahu 22