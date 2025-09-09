The teams for Week 1 of the finals are in, with plenty of changes forced around the eight teams set to play for the premiership.
There are also a number of players who will be sweating on last-minute fitness tests, while other big calls have also been made.
Here are all the changes for the opening week of the finals.
Melbourne Storm
- The Storm are without Ryan Papenhuyzen (concussion), Jahrome Hughes (broken wrist) and Nelson Asofa-Solomona (suspension).
- Nick Meaney slots in at fullback, while Joe Chan takes the vacant spot in the centres after playing from the bench last week.
- Both Jack Howarth and Sua Fa'alogo are on the reserves, so there could be late changes.
- Tyran Wishart takes over at halfback, with Jonah Pezet claiming the vacant spot on the bench.
- Harry Grant is back at hooker from suspension, while Stefano Utoikamanu is also back from a rest to start at prop.
- Tui Kamikamica and Bronson Garlick slide back to the bench with Chan promoted and Asofa-Solomona out.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Backline injuries are the order of the day for the Bulldogs, with Bronson Xerri (concussion) and Marcelo Montoya (ankle) out.
- Blake Wilson and Jethro Rinakama are the new faces on the wings, with Enari Tuala shuffling to the centres.
- Jacob Kiraz is on the reserve list and could be a chance of playing.
- Harry Hayes is also on the reserves and could be a chance of playing as he looks to return from injury.
New Zealand Warriors
- Rocco Berry is out with a shoulder injury. Kurt Capewell moves to centre, meaning Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad remains at fullback, and Taine Tuaupiki doesn't play.
- Leka Halasima is promoted to the starting side at second-row in Capewell's place.
- Jackson Ford is back from suspension to effectively replace Berry, but will start, with Tanner Stowers-Smith sliding back to the bench.
- Wayde Egan is back too. He starts at hooker, with Samuel Healey missing out on the side.
Penrith Panthers
- Brian To'o and Liam Martin are both back for the Panthers.
- Paul Alamoti also survives, so Thomas Jenkins is the man to make way for the Origin winger.
- Luke Garner drops back to the bench for Martin's return on the edge, and Matthew Eisenhuth falls back to the reserves.
Cronulla Sharks
- Braydon Trindall is back, shuffling Daniel Atkinson to 18th man.
- Briton Nikora is only on the reserves list as he returns from suspension. Billy Burns' form may keep him out of the side in a major surprise.
Sydney Roosters
- The Roosters are the only unchanged team for Week 1 of the finals.
Canberra Raiders
- All of Kaeo Weekes, Matthew Timoko, Jed Stuart, Ethan Strange, Jamal Fogarty, Josh Papalii, Tom Starling, Joseph Tapine, Hudson Young, Zac Hosking, Simi Sasagi are back for the Raiders, who are named to be at full strength.
- Josh Papalii is in doubt with an ankle injury. If he is ruled out, Morgan Smithies would likely start, and Matty Nicholson would come onto the bench.
Brisbane Broncos
- Adam Reynolds is not fit yet, so Ben Hunt and Billy Walters remain in the halves.
- Gehamat Shibasaki is in the centres. Deine Mariner slides to the wing, and Jesse Arthars is 18th man.
- Arthars remains on standby with Reece Walsh suffering a calf issue at training on Tuesday.
- Jack Gosiewski is named among the reserves.
