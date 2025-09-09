The teams for Week 1 of the finals are in, with plenty of changes forced around the eight teams set to play for the premiership.

There are also a number of players who will be sweating on last-minute fitness tests, while other big calls have also been made.

Here are all the changes for the opening week of the finals.

Finals Week 1 teams in full

Melbourne Storm

Canterbury Bulldogs

Backline injuries are the order of the day for the Bulldogs, with Bronson Xerri (concussion) and Marcelo Montoya (ankle) out.

Blake Wilson and Jethro Rinakama are the new faces on the wings, with Enari Tuala shuffling to the centres.

Jacob Kiraz is on the reserve list and could be a chance of playing.

Harry Hayes is also on the reserves and could be a chance of playing as he looks to return from injury.

New Zealand Warriors

Penrith Panthers

Cronulla Sharks

Braydon Trindall is back, shuffling Daniel Atkinson to 18th man.

Briton Nikora is only on the reserves list as he returns from suspension. Billy Burns' form may keep him out of the side in a major surprise.

Sydney Roosters

The Roosters are the only unchanged team for Week 1 of the finals.

Canberra Raiders

Brisbane Broncos