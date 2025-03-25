The NRL team lists have been confirmed for Round 4, with plenty of changes around the competition once again.

We have all the big talking points in one place.

ROUND 4 NRL TEAM LISTS

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Big news for the Rabbitohs with Alex Johnston returning on the wing.

Campbell Graham is the man out with a leg injury. Isaiah Tass shuffles into the centres.

Penrith Panthers

Sydney Roosters

Gold Coast Titans

Jaylan De Groot reportedly sees himself as an NRL-level fullback and will get the chance here with Keano Kini out injured.

There was some hope Jaimin Jolliffe would only miss a week, but he remains out of the 22-man squad this week.

Arama Hau is getting close to a call-up, sitting as 18th man.

The Dolphins

Maybe something of a surprise given three straight losses - no changes for the Dolphins this week as they prepare to tackle the Broncos.

Still no sign of Connelly Lemuelu's return yet.

Brisbane Broncos

The big call has been made in Brisbane. The return of Kotoni Staggs sees Deine Mariner make way. Gehamat Shibasaki survives with the other centre spot.

No other changes for the Broncos although Tyson Smoothy is 18th man.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Melbourne Storm

North Queensland Cowboys

Zac Laybutt is moving closer to a return - named on the reserves list for the first time this year.

The Cowboys have, maybe surprisingly, made no changes despite their 0-3 start to the year.

Canberra Raiders

Joseph Tapine is back from suspension. Corey Horsburgh shuffles to lock, Trey Mooney to the bench and Morgan Smithies is out with concussion.

No other changes for the Raiders.

Cronulla Sharks

Siosifa Talakai failed to finish last week's game but has been named. Watch for Billy Burns to get a game if he is unable to play from the bench.

Thomas Hazelton has also been named to return. He takes the place of the injured Braden Hamlin-Uele.

Canterbury Bulldogs

No need to panic for the Bulldogs, and no need for change either. Same 17 this week with Joseph O'Neill the 18th man.

Manly Sea Eagles

Parramatta Eels

A little tough to work out what's happening at Parramatta, with Sean Russell and Dan Keir coming into the side.

They replace Jordan Samrani, who was one of the blue and gold's best last week, and Sam Tuivaiti.

The late change from last week which saw Jack Williams moves to prop will hold for another week. Joe Ofahengaue remains on the bench.

Still no room for Ryan Matterson among other forwards.

Wests Tigers

An unchanged side for the Tigers, but that doesn't mean it's the way it'll stay.

Jeral Skelton didn't finish the game with a hamstring injury. Solomona Faataape is his most likely replacement if needed.

Sione Fainu could also be in some doubt. Kit Laulilii or Tony Sukkar look the obvious replacements from the reserve list.

New Zealand Warriors