The NRL team lists have been confirmed for Round 4, with plenty of changes around the competition once again.
We have all the big talking points in one place.
2025-03-27T09:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2025-03-27T09:00:00Z
PEN
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Big news for the Rabbitohs with Alex Johnston returning on the wing.
- Campbell Graham is the man out with a leg injury. Isaiah Tass shuffles into the centres.
Penrith Panthers
- One of the big calls this week was replacing Nathan Cleary, who is out with concussion. Trent Toelau wins the jersey ahead of the likes of Brad Schneider.
- Casey McLean has been dropped in a surprise move. Daine Laurie comies in at fullback after missing last week through injury, Thomas Jenkins goes to the centres and Paul Alamoti shuffles back to the wing.
- Blaize Talagi holds onto the utility spot on the bench.
2025-03-28T07:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2025-03-28T07:00:00Z
GLD
Sydney Roosters
- The Roosters simply can't take a trick this year. Connor Watson is out with concussion, so Zach Dockar-Clay comes in at hooker.
- Nat Butcher and Lindsay Collins both return from injury, but only on the bench. Naufahu Whyte, Spencer Leniu and Victor Radley hold onto their starting middle-third roles.
- Billy Smith is 18th man.
- Makahesi Makatoa is (alongside Watson), the other man out.
Gold Coast Titans
- Jaylan De Groot reportedly sees himself as an NRL-level fullback and will get the chance here with Keano Kini out injured.
- There was some hope Jaimin Jolliffe would only miss a week, but he remains out of the 22-man squad this week.
- Arama Hau is getting close to a call-up, sitting as 18th man.
2025-03-28T09:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2025-03-28T09:00:00Z
BRI
The Dolphins
- Maybe something of a surprise given three straight losses - no changes for the Dolphins this week as they prepare to tackle the Broncos.
- Still no sign of Connelly Lemuelu's return yet.
Brisbane Broncos
- The big call has been made in Brisbane. The return of Kotoni Staggs sees Deine Mariner make way. Gehamat Shibasaki survives with the other centre spot.
- No other changes for the Broncos although Tyson Smoothy is 18th man.
2025-03-29T04:00:00Z
Netstrata Jubilee
STI
2025-03-29T04:00:00Z
MEL
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Some big switches for the Dragons. Dylan Egan will make his NRL debut, and David Klemmer his club debut. Both players are on the bench.
- The two to make way are Blake Lawrie and Raymond Faitala-Mariner.
- Still no spot for Tom Eisenhuth who can only feature among the 22 despite being one of the Dragons' most consistent last year.
- Corey Allan returns this week through the NSW Cup.
Melbourne Storm
- More issues than you can poke a stick at for the Storm, with Jahrome Hughes, Nick Meaney and Nelson Asofa-Solomona all out.
- Tyran Wishart moves from the bench to the number seven jumper.
- Grant Anderson shuffles in from the wing to centre, with Will Wabrick returning to take the vacant spot.
- Bronson Garlick comes in as the new utility, and Lazarus Vaalepu takes Nelson Asofa-Solomona's spot.
- The likes of Sua Fa'alogo, and youngsters Keagan Russell-Smith and Angus Hinchey, are all in the 22-man squad.
2025-03-29T06:30:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2025-03-29T06:30:00Z
CBR
North Queensland Cowboys
- Zac Laybutt is moving closer to a return - named on the reserves list for the first time this year.
- The Cowboys have, maybe surprisingly, made no changes despite their 0-3 start to the year.
Canberra Raiders
- Joseph Tapine is back from suspension. Corey Horsburgh shuffles to lock, Trey Mooney to the bench and Morgan Smithies is out with concussion.
- No other changes for the Raiders.
2025-03-29T08:35:00Z
Sharks Stadium
CRO
2025-03-29T08:35:00Z
CAN
Cronulla Sharks
- Siosifa Talakai failed to finish last week's game but has been named. Watch for Billy Burns to get a game if he is unable to play from the bench.
- Thomas Hazelton has also been named to return. He takes the place of the injured Braden Hamlin-Uele.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- No need to panic for the Bulldogs, and no need for change either. Same 17 this week with Joseph O'Neill the 18th man.
2025-03-30T05:05:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2025-03-30T05:05:00Z
PAR
Manly Sea Eagles
- Tom Trbojevic is in for Manly in what is a major boost. Lehi Hopoate goes to the wing and Clayton Faulalo drops out.
- After seemingly being on the cusp of playing, Toafofoa Sipley has now been overlooked for the vacant role created by Taniela Paseka's Achilles injury.
- Instead, Nathan Brown joins the bench, and Josh Aloiai starts at prop alongside Siosiua Taukeiaho.
Parramatta Eels
- A little tough to work out what's happening at Parramatta, with Sean Russell and Dan Keir coming into the side.
- They replace Jordan Samrani, who was one of the blue and gold's best last week, and Sam Tuivaiti.
- The late change from last week which saw Jack Williams moves to prop will hold for another week. Joe Ofahengaue remains on the bench.
- Still no room for Ryan Matterson among other forwards.
2025-03-30T07:15:00Z
Campbelltown
WST
2025-03-30T07:15:00Z
NZW
Wests Tigers
- An unchanged side for the Tigers, but that doesn't mean it's the way it'll stay.
- Jeral Skelton didn't finish the game with a hamstring injury. Solomona Faataape is his most likely replacement if needed.
- Sione Fainu could also be in some doubt. Kit Laulilii or Tony Sukkar look the obvious replacements from the reserve list.
New Zealand Warriors
- A forced change for the Warriors, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck out with a hamstring injury.
- Rocco Berry comes into the side for his first game of the year and will play at centre with Adam Pompey shuffling out to the wing.
- Te Maire Martin remains the 18th man, while there is no room again in the 17 for Jacob Laban and Bunty Afoa.