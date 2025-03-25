The NRL team lists have been confirmed for Round 4, with plenty of changes around the competition once again.

We have all the big talking points in one place.

ROUND 4 NRL TEAM LISTS

 2025-03-27T09:00:00Z 
Accor Stadium
 2025-03-27T09:00:00Z 
South Sydney Rabbitohs

Penrith Panthers

 2025-03-28T07:00:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
 2025-03-28T07:00:00Z 
Sydney Roosters

Gold Coast Titans

  • Jaylan De Groot reportedly sees himself as an NRL-level fullback and will get the chance here with Keano Kini out injured.
  • There was some hope Jaimin Jolliffe would only miss a week, but he remains out of the 22-man squad this week.
  • Arama Hau is getting close to a call-up, sitting as 18th man.
 2025-03-28T09:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
 2025-03-28T09:00:00Z 
The Dolphins

  • Maybe something of a surprise given three straight losses - no changes for the Dolphins this week as they prepare to tackle the Broncos.
  • Still no sign of Connelly Lemuelu's return yet.

Brisbane Broncos

 2025-03-29T04:00:00Z 
Netstrata Jubilee
 2025-03-29T04:00:00Z 
St George Illawarra Dragons

Melbourne Storm

 2025-03-29T06:30:00Z 
QLD Country Bank
 2025-03-29T06:30:00Z 
North Queensland Cowboys

  • Zac Laybutt is moving closer to a return - named on the reserves list for the first time this year.
  • The Cowboys have, maybe surprisingly, made no changes despite their 0-3 start to the year.

Canberra Raiders

 2025-03-29T08:35:00Z 
Sharks Stadium
 2025-03-29T08:35:00Z 
Cronulla Sharks

Canterbury Bulldogs

  • No need to panic for the Bulldogs, and no need for change either. Same 17 this week with Joseph O'Neill the 18th man.
 2025-03-30T05:05:00Z 
4 Pines Park
 2025-03-30T05:05:00Z 
Manly Sea Eagles

Parramatta Eels

 2025-03-30T07:15:00Z 
Campbelltown
 2025-03-30T07:15:00Z 
Wests Tigers

  • An unchanged side for the Tigers, but that doesn't mean it's the way it'll stay.
  • Jeral Skelton didn't finish the game with a hamstring injury. Solomona Faataape is his most likely replacement if needed.
  • Sione Fainu could also be in some doubt. Kit Laulilii or Tony Sukkar look the obvious replacements from the reserve list.

New Zealand Warriors