Canberra captain Josh Hodgson has reportedly relinquished his duties of captaincy at the Raiders amid strong interest from the Brisbane Broncos.

Reports by senior journalist Brent Read suggest the 31-year-old decided to step down from his role as captain of the Green Machine close to a fortnight ago.

Speaking on NRL 360 this week, Read labeled the situation as “awkward’ while also revealing a club official stated that Hodson is ‘not our captain’.

“I got a phone call just before I came on air. Josh Hodgson two weeks ago apparently told Ricky and his teammates that he was standing down as captain,” Read said.

“That ties in with a conversation I know another journalist had with a senior official at the club. He was talking to him about Josh Hodgson and apparently he said to him ‘he’s your captain’ and the official said to him ‘he’s not our captain.’

“George is a big part of this club and we don’t want him going anywhere.” #NRLhttps://t.co/UnVBOOfmeE — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) May 4, 2021

SIGNING NEWS: Cowboy joins Titans with immediate effect

“I didn’t get a chance to check that before we came on air, I’ve got to stress that but I’m told two weeks ago Josh Hodgson told the players and Ricky Stuart that he was standing down as captain.”

Hodgson, along with fellow co-captain Jarrod Croker, has been on the outer of selection under Ricky Stuart this season with injuries understood to be keeping him out of the side.

Despite being contracted until the end of next season, The Sydney Morning Herald report that the Broncos are expressing interest in the Raiders rake.

It is understood that no formal offer has been put forward to Canberra, who are yet to allow their No.9 to negotiate with rival clubs.

The potential acquisition of Hodgson’s signature would be a a key addition for Kevin Walters’ side, with the Brisbane coach looking to bolster his spine with high-profile, experienced players.

Walters has been keen on several big-name halfbacks for next season, namely Souths skipper Adam Reynolds and Cronulla veteran Shaun Johnson.