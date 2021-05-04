The North Queensland Cowboys have released outside back Esan Marsters to join the Gold Coast Titans.

The 24-year old has signed with the Titans until the end the 2022 season, taking the final spot on the club’s top 30 roster.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook was excited to bring Marsters on board.

“Esan is a quality player and will fit in really well with what we’re building at the Titans,” Holbrook told titans.com.au.

“He’ll bring energy and effort and he also brings experience having played test football six times for New Zealand and once for the Cook Islands.

“With Corey Thompson and Patrick Herbert on the sidelines, there’s no doubt he will be an important player in the short term for our side but he also adds plenty as we build our roster for finals football for this year and beyond.

“We look forward to welcoming him to the Gold Coast and we’re excited about him becoming a Titan.”

