JAMAYNE ISAAKO

Fullback Broncos ROUND 8 STATS 2

Tries 2

Try Assists 9

Tackle Breaks

Led the Broncos in their come-from-behind win. Trailing 22-points after 15 minutes, Isaako laid on two tries and two try assists to emerge 36-28 point victors.

ADVERTISEMENT

BRIAN TO'O

Wing Panthers ROUND 8 STATS 1

Tries 233

All Run Metres 8

Tackles Made

Topped 200 running metres for the eighth time this season. Also found himself on the try-scorers list and broke eight tackles.

REIMIS SMITH

Centre Storm ROUND 8 STATS 3

Tries 3

Line Breaks 93

All Run Metres

Another signing who has come on in leaps and bounds under the Melbourne Storm system. Scored a hat-trick of tries in his side’s 26-point victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

JOSH MORRIS

Centre Roosters ROUND 8 STATS 3

Tries 1

Line Breaks 87

All Run Metres

Scored his first hat-trick in Sydney Roosters colours in a sombre win for the club following serious injuries to his brother Brett and prop Lindsay Collins.

BRETT MORRIS

Wing Roosters ROUND 8 STATS 106

All Run Metres 24

Tackles Made 1

Try Assists

Joins our team for the final time following a career-ending ACL injury suffered during the dying stages of his side’s big win over Newcastle.

REECE WALSH

Five-Eighth Warriors ROUND 8 STATS 1

Try Assists 478

Kick Metres 1

Line Breaks

In just his second first grade appearance, Walsh led his side to a narrow victory over the North Queensland Cowboys. Set up a try and finished the contest with 478 kicking metres.

SAM WALKER

Halfback Roosters ROUND 8 STATS 4

Try Assists 1

Tries 211

Kick Metres

Had six try involvements (4 try assists, 1 try and had a hand in another) in his third Man of the Match performance from his fives starts as an NRL player.

PAYNE HAAS

Prop Broncos ROUND 8 STATS 176

All Run Metres 3

Tackle Breaks 16

Hitups

Strong as always in Brisbane’s win over the Gold Coast. Ran the ball forward for 176 metres and completed the match with 36 tackles (0 missed).

HARRY GRANT

Hooker Storm ROUND 8 STATS 36

Tackles Made 3

LB Assists 2

Try Assists

Starting his first game this season, Grant set up two tries from dummy-half and recorded three line-break assists.

JAMES FISHER-HARRIS

Prop Panthers ROUND 8 STATS 197

All Run Metres 3

Tackle Breaks 2

Offloads

Leading the way amongst the forwards this season. Finished the game with 197 running metres, 31 tackles, three tackle busts and two offloads.

ISAIAH PAPALI'I

Second-Row Eels ROUND 8 STATS 42

Tackles Made 4

Tackle Breaks 1

Try Assists

The games most improved player continues with the dominant performances. Ran for 196 metres with ball-in-hand, completed 42 tackles whilst recording three offloads, two line-break assists and a try assist.

ANGUS CRICHTON

Second-Row Roosters ROUND 8 STATS 31

Tackles Made 1

Tries 4

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and ran for over 150 running metres against Newcastle.

TOHU HARRIS

Lock Warriors ROUND 8 STATS 2

Offloads 42

Tackles Made 2

Tackle Breaks

Was near perfect against a powerful North Queensland pack which was boosted by the returning Jason Taumalolo. Ran for 158 metres, completed 42 tackles and recorded two line break assists off his two offloads.

Interchange

14. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

15. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)

16. Daine Laurie (Wests Tigers)

17. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Melbourne Storm)