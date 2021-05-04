JAMAYNE ISAAKO
Fullback
Broncos
ROUND 8 STATS
2
Tries
2
Try Assists
9
Tackle Breaks

Led the Broncos in their come-from-behind win. Trailing 22-points after 15 minutes, Isaako laid on two tries and two try assists to emerge 36-28 point victors.

BRIAN TO'O
Wing
Panthers
ROUND 8 STATS
1
Tries
233
All Run Metres
8
Tackles Made

Topped 200 running metres for the eighth time this season. Also found himself on the try-scorers list and broke eight tackles.

REIMIS SMITH
Centre
Storm
ROUND 8 STATS
3
Tries
3
Line Breaks
93
All Run Metres

Another signing who has come on in leaps and bounds under the Melbourne Storm system. Scored a hat-trick of tries in his side’s 26-point victory.

JOSH MORRIS
Centre
Roosters
ROUND 8 STATS
3
Tries
1
Line Breaks
87
All Run Metres

Scored his first hat-trick in Sydney Roosters colours in a sombre win for the club following serious injuries to his brother Brett and prop Lindsay Collins.

BRETT MORRIS
Wing
Roosters
ROUND 8 STATS
106
All Run Metres
24
Tackles Made
1
Try Assists

Joins our team for the final time following a career-ending ACL injury suffered during the dying stages of his side’s big win over Newcastle.

REECE WALSH
Five-Eighth
Warriors
ROUND 8 STATS
1
Try Assists
478
Kick Metres
1
Line Breaks

In just his second first grade appearance, Walsh led his side to a narrow victory over the North Queensland Cowboys. Set up a try and finished the contest with 478 kicking metres.

SAM WALKER
Halfback
Roosters
ROUND 8 STATS
4
Try Assists
1
Tries
211
Kick Metres

Had six try involvements (4 try assists, 1 try and had a hand in another) in his third Man of the Match performance from his fives starts as an NRL player.

PAYNE HAAS
Prop
Broncos
ROUND 8 STATS
176
All Run Metres
3
Tackle Breaks
16
Hitups

Strong as always in Brisbane’s win over the Gold Coast. Ran the ball forward for 176 metres and completed the match with 36 tackles (0 missed).

HARRY GRANT
Hooker
Storm
ROUND 8 STATS
36
Tackles Made
3
LB Assists
2
Try Assists

Starting his first game this season, Grant set up two tries from dummy-half and recorded three line-break assists.

JAMES FISHER-HARRIS
Prop
Panthers
ROUND 8 STATS
197
All Run Metres
3
Tackle Breaks
2
Offloads

Leading the way amongst the forwards this season. Finished the game with 197 running metres, 31 tackles, three tackle busts and two offloads.

ISAIAH PAPALI'I
Second-Row
Eels
ROUND 8 STATS
42
Tackles Made
4
Tackle Breaks
1
Try Assists

The games most improved player continues with the dominant performances. Ran for 196 metres with ball-in-hand, completed 42 tackles whilst recording three offloads, two line-break assists and a try assist.

ANGUS CRICHTON
Second-Row
Roosters
ROUND 8 STATS
31
Tackles Made
1
Tries
4
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and ran for over 150 running metres against Newcastle.

TOHU HARRIS
Lock
Warriors
ROUND 8 STATS
2
Offloads
42
Tackles Made
2
Tackle Breaks

Was near perfect against a powerful North Queensland pack which was boosted by the returning Jason Taumalolo. Ran for 158 metres, completed 42 tackles and recorded two line break assists off his two offloads.

Interchange

14. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs

15. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels

16. Daine Laurie (Wests Tigers

17. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Melbourne Storm)