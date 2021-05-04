Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Led the Broncos in their come-from-behind win. Trailing 22-points after 15 minutes, Isaako laid on two tries and two try assists to emerge 36-28 point victors.
ADVERTISEMENT
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Topped 200 running metres for the eighth time this season. Also found himself on the try-scorers list and broke eight tackles.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Another signing who has come on in leaps and bounds under the Melbourne Storm system. Scored a hat-trick of tries in his side’s 26-point victory.
ADVERTISEMENT
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Scored his first hat-trick in Sydney Roosters colours in a sombre win for the club following serious injuries to his brother Brett and prop Lindsay Collins.
Wing
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Try Assists
Joins our team for the final time following a career-ending ACL injury suffered during the dying stages of his side’s big win over Newcastle.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
Line Breaks
In just his second first grade appearance, Walsh led his side to a narrow victory over the North Queensland Cowboys. Set up a try and finished the contest with 478 kicking metres.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Had six try involvements (4 try assists, 1 try and had a hand in another) in his third Man of the Match performance from his fives starts as an NRL player.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Hitups
Strong as always in Brisbane’s win over the Gold Coast. Ran the ball forward for 176 metres and completed the match with 36 tackles (0 missed).
Hooker
Tackles Made
LB Assists
Try Assists
Starting his first game this season, Grant set up two tries from dummy-half and recorded three line-break assists.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
Leading the way amongst the forwards this season. Finished the game with 197 running metres, 31 tackles, three tackle busts and two offloads.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Try Assists
The games most improved player continues with the dominant performances. Ran for 196 metres with ball-in-hand, completed 42 tackles whilst recording three offloads, two line-break assists and a try assist.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try and ran for over 150 running metres against Newcastle.
Lock
Offloads
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Was near perfect against a powerful North Queensland pack which was boosted by the returning Jason Taumalolo. Ran for 158 metres, completed 42 tackles and recorded two line break assists off his two offloads.
Interchange
14. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
15. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)
16. Daine Laurie (Wests Tigers)
17. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Melbourne Storm)