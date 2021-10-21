The South Sydney Rabbitohs have added to their depth for the 2022 season, locking in versatile forward Siliva Havili.

Havili has inked a two-year deal with incoming coach Jason Demetriou's team, meaning he will remain at Redfern until at least the end of 2023.

The versatile forward can play both lock forward and hooker, and has been in the Canberra Raiders system since 2018, following stints with the New Zealand Warriors and St George Illawarra Dragons.

He played 79 games between 2018 and 2021 for the Raiders out of his total 103 NRL appearances and at times proved a valuable option for coach Ricky Stuart in a side which played in the 2019 grand final in what was a consistent run of good performances.

Havili's signature by Souths is likely to be depth at the most given their excellent forward pack, however, he will find himself battling for a bench spot alongside other fringe forwards.

SILIVA HAVILI

Hooker Raiders 2021 SEASON AVG 17.5

Tackles Made 0.1

LB Assists 39.5

All Run Metres

Havili is also a dual international with 13 Tests for Tonga and one for New Zealand under his belt at international level.

Head of football at the Rabbitohs Mark Ellison said the club were happy to have secured the forward's services.

“We’re really happy to have secured the services of Siliva for the next two seasons,” Mr Ellison said.

“He is very strong defensively and a powerful carrier of the football and he will complement the players we already have in our forward pack.

“We’re looking forward to having Siliva join us for the 2022 pre-season.”