The Queensland Maroons are reportedly eyeing off a quick decision for their next State of Origin coach, with former legends in the fray.

The hunt for a new coach will begin following 2021 boss Paul Green's decision to stand down as he pursues an NRL job.

Green had previously taken over from Wayne Bennett, who led the Maroons to a famous victory in 2020. Green's one year in charge saw the Maroons get blown out by a combined record scoreline across the first two games, before saving face and avoiding a whitewash in Game 3.

It's understood the Queensland Rugby League want a fulltime coach who will work with the Maroons in much the same way Brad Fittler does with the New South Wales Rugby League. His job title is officially a part-time Origin coach, while he works full-time in the development system.

According to an NRL.com report, all of Billy Slater, Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston could be in the mix to become the next Queensland Origin coach.

Thurston was involved with the Queensland camp this season, while it has been previously reported Slater was offered the job before Green, only to turn it down when he was asked to do an interview, although this is a claim Slater has denied.

Smith was this week involved with the Melbourne Storm off-field as they prepare for a Week 1 final with the Manly Sea Eagles, but it has been reported he is interested in helping out the Queensland camp next year.

It's unclear if he wants a major role, or simply to be an assistant, however, Smith's interest will no doubt pique the interest of the QRL board.

There is a feeling the state need someone who understands Origin, and potentially was part of the winning dynasty to reinstall that spirit into the team.

Mal Meninga has also said he would be interested in the job if he could also continue in the Kangaroos role he currently holds, with a Rugby League World Cup on the horizon at the back-end of 2022.

"My focus is firmly on the Kangaroos job," Meninga told NRL.com.

"I will always have an interest in the QRL and their State of Origin campaigns".

With New South Wales employing a full-time coach and the QRL wanting to go the same way, that option appears off the table. They also want a long-term commitment, making it tricky for a current unemployed NRL coach, such as Wayne Bennett, to take the role.

Bennett has also been tied to the upcoming expansion franchise, with the NRL likely to confirm which applicant - the Redcliffe Dolphins, Brisbane Firehawks or Brisbane Jets - has made the cut in October.