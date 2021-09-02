Reports have emerged that former Queensland, Australian and Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith wants to join Queensland's coaching support staff in 2022.

Queensland already have Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater at their disposal, and while Smith has had a year off from any official rugby league job outside of the media following his retirement, The Australian's Brent Read told NRL 360 that Smith wants to help Queensland.

The Maroons stumbled to an embarrassing series defeat to the New South Wales Blues in this year's series, falling behind 2-0 by a record scoreline before saving face in the decider to avoid a whitewash.

It's understood current coach Paul Green will be given a new deal and expanded role with the QRL despite the disastrous results of this year, and his support staff will be a key talking point.

"Not to be the head coach initially anyway. Cam said he'd be interested in helping Queensland out if the opportunity arose. It'd have to fit in with his work commitments, family commitments and job commitment with the media," Read told NRL 360 on Fox Sports.

"I thought he was talking about coaching the team the way he spoke, but I checked with him and he said no, no, just to help out and be on the staff.

"If things clear up for him a little bit, we might see him helping the Maroons out next year."

Smith's former teammate Cooper Cronk told the show that he thought coaching Queensland would be a perfect job for Smith.

The duo were part of Queensland's longest-running dynasty, where they were unbeatable for the best part of a decade.

"I always thought coaching Queensland is right in Cameron Smith's slot. It really is. I think short periods of time, big impact without having to dive into week-to-week football," Cronk said.

"There is no doubt that discussions will be had soon.

"It's about the QRL working out what is the best setup and working out who best fits that."