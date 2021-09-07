Very few things in rugby league shock me now.
Given the season we've had, the games delayed due to snap lockdowns, the players allegedly attempting to sell speakers on E-Bay... I thought I'd seen it all.
Then today, Paul Green alerted Queensland officials that he would not be coaching the side next year, instead opting to "move in a different direction".
The same Paul Green who was sacked from a club he lead to a premiership. Their maiden premiership at that.
The very same Paul Green, who despite a plethora of criticism landed the job any Queensland youngster sees as their ultimate goal; to coach the Origin side.
A Paul Green who despite copping a record defeat, before a win in a dead rubber no one will remember, was offered the role again next season.
Only to say no...
So now attention turns to who will step up. Who will step up and face this almighty New South Wales side who delivered two defeats in the most destructive way on the biggest stage of them all?
Don't let a result in a dead rubber distract you, this was an absolute drubbing.
Below we look at the candidates most likely to take over and step up to the Origin plate in 2022. Let us know in the comments who you believe will be named the next coach of the QLD Maroons.
The man many expected to be handed the reigns before Green being announced for the top job is also the man I expect to be named as next coach.
The greatest fullback of the modern era, Billy Sater, was built for Origin. He helped deliver nine years of pain to those south of the Tweed as a player, and I'm not betting against him achieving success as a coach.
The story is that he was promised the role but then turned down the opportunity when that changed to an interview rather than an appointment.
I don't know if Queensland are looking for another short-term option. If they are, they shouldn't be.
Billy Slater could oversee a real overhaul of the system and deliver a long-term rebuild of the pathways and systems.
Billy Slater is a genius footballer and a brilliant commentator. I have no worries in the world that he would become an equally brilliant coach.
Surely the favourite at this time.
I'd even go so far as to say the QRL made an error in appointing Green over Slater.
Luckily for them they have a chance to right the wrong, perhaps?
