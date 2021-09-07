Very few things in rugby league shock me now.

Given the season we've had, the games delayed due to snap lockdowns, the players allegedly attempting to sell speakers on E-Bay... I thought I'd seen it all.

Then today, Paul Green alerted Queensland officials that he would not be coaching the side next year, instead opting to "move in a different direction".

The same Paul Green who was sacked from a club he lead to a premiership. Their maiden premiership at that.

The very same Paul Green, who despite a plethora of criticism landed the job any Queensland youngster sees as their ultimate goal; to coach the Origin side.

A Paul Green who despite copping a record defeat, before a win in a dead rubber no one will remember, was offered the role again next season.

Only to say no...

So now attention turns to who will step up. Who will step up and face this almighty New South Wales side who delivered two defeats in the most destructive way on the biggest stage of them all?

Don't let a result in a dead rubber distract you, this was an absolute drubbing.

Below we look at the candidates most likely to take over and step up to the Origin plate in 2022.